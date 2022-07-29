Back-to-school giveaway event coming to Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – On August 13, from 11 AM – 2 PM, the Generation Y Center is holding a Back to School Giveaway event.

The event is aimed at school-age youth and teens. It will be held at the ENC Training Center at 101 West 14th St in Greenville.

For more information call 252-347-2155.

