ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Back-to-school giveaway event coming to Greenville

By Ryan Harper
WNCT
WNCT
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NpibM_0gy0m5mu00

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – On August 13, from 11 AM – 2 PM, the Generation Y Center is holding a Back to School Giveaway event.

The event is aimed at school-age youth and teens. It will be held at the ENC Training Center at 101 West 14th St in Greenville.

For more information call 252-347-2155.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WITN

Nonprofit to hold a vendor’s event in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Screaming With A Voice NC will be having their fist annual statewide vendor’s and food truck pop-up shop at Grainger Stadium on Saturday, July 30th. The event invites entrepreneurs from around the state to network with other business owners and expand their brand. Screaming With...
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Williamston receives state awards for health, safety

Eleven of Williamston's various departments were recognized for health and safety within the community. Williamston receives state awards for health, safety. Historic Wilson transformed for fans of Harry Potter. Fourth annual Splash for Trash helps clean up Tar …. Wayne Hardee Law gives away backpacks for school. Runners participate in...
WILLIAMSTON, NC
WNCT

Wayne Hardee Law gives away over 1,500 backpacks

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — More children are prepared to go back to school in a few weeks thanks to a special backpack giveaway on Saturday. Wayne Hardee Law held an event where over 1,500 backpacks were given away for children in grades K-5th. School supplies and other necessities were included in the backpack along with […]
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, NC
Education
City
Greenville, NC
Greenville, NC
Sports
WNCT

Downtown Wilson turns into wizarding world

For Harry Potter fans or wizarding world fans, downtown Wilson was the place to be this weekend. Historic Wilson transformed for fans of Harry Potter. Williamston receives state awards for health, safety. Fourth annual Splash for Trash helps clean up Tar …. Wayne Hardee Law gives away backpacks for school.
WILSON, NC
WNCT

Nine sites across Tar, Pamlico, Neuse fail swim test

WASHINGTON, N.C. — Nine sites in the Tar-Pamlico and Neuse watersheds failed the Swim Guide test this week. The areas which missed the mark included, on the Upper Neuse, Poole Rd. canoe launch, Clayton River Walk, and Smithfield Town Commons boat launch; on the Lower Neuse, Trent Woods, River Bend kayak launch and Lawson Creek […]
WASHINGTON, NC
WNCT

ECU women’s golf announces 2022 schedule

GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina women’s golf team will participate in five events during the fall including the Pirate Collegiate Classic fourth-year head coach CC Buford announced Thursday. CLICK HERE to see the full fall schedule “We worked really hard to put together a schedule that is more competitive and that better prepares us […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Greenville police chief celebrates last day Friday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville police chief is working his last day on the job Friday. Chief Mark Holtzman made the announcement of his resignation, effective July 29, in May. Deputy Chief Ted Sauls will assume the role of interim police chief. Holtzman took over as Chief of Police...
GREENVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Generation Y Center#Nexstar Media Inc
WNCT

Byrd family expresses gratitude after son’s latest surgery

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Incoming East Carolina University baseball player Parker Byrd went through his fifth surgery on Sunday after his injury in a boating accident on July 23. Byrd, a Laurinburg native and Scotland County High School graduate, was airlifted from Bath to Greenville after sustaining serious leg injuries in the accident. This was […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Birthday wishes shared for Carnie Hedgepeth

ATLANTA (WNCT) — Saturday is Carnie Hedgepeth’s birthday. The Beaufort County Emergency Services director, who was involved in a serious crash in June, is now at Atlanta’s Shepherd Center, a renowned rehabilitation hospital. The group “Carnie’s Community” on Facebook shared notices about Saturday being his birthday. Already, he has received numerous well wishes from friends, […]
ATLANTA, GA
WITN

Evening outage left thousands without power

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Thousands of people were without power Saturday evening, according to Greenville Utilities Commission. GUC reported 3,775 confirmed outages spanning from E 2nd St down to Fire Tower Road as of 7:45 p.m. Power is expected to be restored just before 9:30 Saturday night. WITN is awaiting...
GREENVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
WNCT

Safety is priority for employees working in sweltering heat

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – While some local residents are beating the intense North Carolina heat by working inside, many employees in public works and similar departments are unable to do so. With the heat index consistently hovering above 100 degrees recently, those employees have been taking extra steps to stay safe on the job. “We […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Community spread of COVID-19 remains high in Eastern Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Most of Eastern North Carolina is under a high risk for community spread of Covid-19, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Friday’s map shows that all of WITN’s viewing area is at high risk. That includes Bertie County, which was...
BERTIE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Severe thunderstorm warning expires for multiple counties

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued multiple severe thunderstorm warnings for several counties Sunday afternoon. The severe thunderstorm warning began at 1:28 p.m. and expired at 2:30 p.m. for Edgecombe County and Halifax County. Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued in Vance, Warren, Nash,...
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
CBS 17

Search continues for missing swimmer in Onslow Co.

NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — North Topsail Beach police, fire and other officials have been searching for a possible drowning victim not far from the location of another incident a couple of weeks ago. The search continued Monday, which is the fourth day since officials reported a 24-year-old man went under after officials tried […]
NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, NC
WNCT

A.G. Cox rising 7th grader takes home special award

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A rising seventh grader from A.G. Cox Middle School picked up a special honor during an outdoor track and field event on July 24. J’Khari Simmons took home three gold medals and was named Most Outstanding Athlete. He represented Revelation Peak Performance Track Club at the 2022 Russell Blunt Invitational in […]
WINTERVILLE, NC
WNCT

Remember this? Greenville man wins Mega Millions

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – So, no one has won that Mega Millions jackpot yet. The next big drawing is Tuesday night with an estimated $810 million on the line. It was just a decade or so ago that a family in Greenville was all the news after they struck it rich. In 2011, James Jones […]
WNCT

ECU welcomes newest class of medical students

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Excitement resonated from East Carolina University’s Health Sciences Campus on Friday morning as The Brody School of Medicine officially welcomed 86 new medical students – all North Carolina residents – during its annual White Coat Ceremony. In front of a standing-room-only crowd of cheering family, friends and faculty members, the first-year medical students […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

28K+
Followers
18K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy