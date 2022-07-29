communitytimessc.com
The perfect bachelorette weekend in Charleston, S.C.Carlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerCharleston, SC
Traveling Solo? Give Back Through a Stay at HarbourView Inn in CharlestonMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Charleston, SC
Visiting trails, swamps and dodging gators in Cypress GardensRene CizioCharleston, SC
Take a Look at This Award-Winning Seafood Restaurant in Charleston, SCKennardo G. James
4 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina Andras
live5news.com
SC Education Association concerned about teacher openings across state
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Center for Educator Recruitment Retention and Advancement reported more than one thousand teacher vacancies across the state and the end of last school year. That number has the South Carolina Education Association concerned about what classrooms will look like this fall. Sherry East,...
Charleston Co. declares Gullah-Geechee Appreciation Week
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County established the week of July 30 as Gullah-Geechee Appreciation Week. According to Charleston County Government, on July 12, City Council proclaimed July 30 through August 6 as Gullah-Geechee Appreciation Week. “It is important to bring awareness and appreciate this rich culture,” Charleston County said.
The Post and Courier
South Carolina 988 center deluged by calls, funding needed
In its first week as the new 988 hotline for mental health needs in South Carolina, the call center was swamped with calls. And while backup is on the way, the nonprofit operating the line needs a more steady source of funding. After years as the South Carolina Lifeline for...
Charleston City Paper
Monday headlines: Cunningham picks female fighter pilot, lawyer as running mate
Former Congressman Joe Cunningham of Charleston the Democratic nominee for governor, on Monday tapped a female civil litigator who flew combat missions in Iraq to be his lieutenant governor running mate. “It is an incredible honor and privilege to be selected to be Joe Cunningham’s running mate,” said Casey in...
Back 2 Class: When do students return to the classroom?
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – While it may feel like summer just began, a new school year is quickly approaching. After a year of pandemic-related changes, schools district across the Lowcountry are preparing for a return to normal with in-person classes when the bell rings in a little over two weeks. Among the first students heading […]
The Post and Courier
Positive Vibes Ronjanae Smith celebrates 1-year anniversary
NORTH CHARLESTON — The local nonprofit Positive Vibes Ronjanae Smith opened its doors one year ago with a mission to help prevent the same gun violence that claimed the life of its namesake. Around 100 people of all ages gathered the afternoon of July 31 outside the organization at...
abcnews4.com
SCDOT announces emergency bridge deck repair on I-26 this Monday
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Department of Transportation officials say crews will be performing an emergency bridge deck repair early this week. The repair is scheduled to begin around 6 a.m. on Monday, August 1 and take about 24 hours. Crews will be working near the 177...
‘Operation Move Out’ begins in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston’s multi-day “Operation Move Out” kicked off Friday morning allowing tenants to place bulk trash items by the curb for same-day pickup. Tenants are asked to place bulk trash items at the curb by 7:00 a.m. each morning for same-day pick-up. The initiative began at 8:00 a.m. on Friday and runs […]
The Post and Courier
DuPont opens facility in Berkeley County to meet a growing demand
DuPont has had a long relationship with Berkeley County. It has 2,100 acres along the Cooper River on Cypress Gardens Road in Moncks Corner. The company is known worldwide for its manufacturing of things that include: industrial chemicals, synthetics, building materials, cosmetics and medical supplies. At a ribbon cutting on...
How gas prices have changed in Charleston, South Carolina in the last week
Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Charleston, South Carolina using data from AAA.
live5news.com
Mother’s Milk Bank of SC receiving twice the amount of donor milk than usual
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -Morgan Griffin, of North Charleston, started to feel the impacts of the formula shortage in mid-February. “I went to go get more and I had to go to six different stores,” Griffin said. Since then, it’s been a constant cycle of checking the Formula Finders Facebook...
Some sound alarm after Goose Creek fire captains terminated
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – President of the Professional Firefighters Association of South Carolina, Roger Odachowski, is expressing concerns after some Goose Creek firefighters were recently terminated at a time when the city’s fire department is facing nearly 20 vacancies. Odachowski said all of the city’s fire captains were recently demoted to lieutenant; however, their […]
live5news.com
Proposed Charleston ordinance aims to cut down on nuisance rental properties
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston is considering a new program to rein in nuisance rental properties, and that can mean anything from weed-filled yards, trash and noise complaints. The proposed program would start in the Eastside neighborhood on the peninsula. The city said the neighborhood has around...
The Post and Courier
Roper Hospital in Charleston cleared by federal agency after reinspection
Roper Hospital in Charleston has been returned to the good graces of the Medicare program after being cited earlier this year for violations related to infection control and the sterilization of surgical equipment. In a letter from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services released by the hospital, the agency...
live5news.com
‘We Carry Their Crosses’ walk remembers lives lost to gun violence
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Family, friends and activists gathered on Saturday for the “We Carry Their Crosses March for Life.”. Organizers say they wanted to make a strong visual statement, to remind the community that more than 100 people have lost their lives to gun violence in the past three years in North Charleston.
Trident Medical honors 40-year-old organ donor
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Family, friends, and nurses lined the halls at Trident Medical Center on Saturday to honor an organ donor. According to Trident Medical Center, an Honor Walk was held for De’Angelo Felder on Saturday. Felder, 40, chose to become an organ donor in honor of his father who is the recipient […]
Indoor mask use recommended as COVID-19 levels rise in South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s health leaders are recommending the use of face masks in indoor settings, including schools and workplaces, as COVID levels rise across the state. Multiple counties in the Lowcountry – including Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester, Georgetown and Williamsburg – are among those with high community levels of COVID-19 transmission, according […]
Man accused of vandalism, stealing golf carts from Charleston businesses
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Summerville man has been arrested in connection to a vandalism and golf cart theft that happened in June at two Charleston businesses. According to the Charleston Police Department, the owner of Charleston Golf Carts told authorities that four golf carts, a trailer, floor jack, and wheel lock were all stolen […]
wach.com
2 dead after crash in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG COUNTY (WACH) — The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office is identifying the individuals fatally wounded in the motor vehicle collision that occurred on Saturday, July 30, 2022 on Highway 178 in Bowman, SC. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS | Teen identified in deadly Columbia shooting. Cournesha McClorin, 25, of...
iheart.com
LAWSUIT: calls on sheriff’s office to “restore public trust”
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The ninth circuit solicitor met with the families of a mother and two daughters killed in a crash about the pending criminal case against a former Charleston County Sheriff’s Office deputy. Attorney Marvin Pendarvis called it a “productive” meeting with Solicitor Scarlett Wilson on Thursday,...
