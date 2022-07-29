ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

live5news.com

SC Education Association concerned about teacher openings across state

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Center for Educator Recruitment Retention and Advancement reported more than one thousand teacher vacancies across the state and the end of last school year. That number has the South Carolina Education Association concerned about what classrooms will look like this fall. Sherry East,...
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston Co. declares Gullah-Geechee Appreciation Week

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County established the week of July 30 as Gullah-Geechee Appreciation Week. According to Charleston County Government, on July 12, City Council proclaimed July 30 through August 6 as Gullah-Geechee Appreciation Week. “It is important to bring awareness and appreciate this rich culture,” Charleston County said.
The Post and Courier

South Carolina 988 center deluged by calls, funding needed

In its first week as the new 988 hotline for mental health needs in South Carolina, the call center was swamped with calls. And while backup is on the way, the nonprofit operating the line needs a more steady source of funding. After years as the South Carolina Lifeline for...
WCBD Count on 2

Back 2 Class: When do students return to the classroom?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – While it may feel like summer just began, a new school year is quickly approaching. After a year of pandemic-related changes, schools district across the Lowcountry are preparing for a return to normal with in-person classes when the bell rings in a little over two weeks. Among the first students heading […]
The Post and Courier

Positive Vibes Ronjanae Smith celebrates 1-year anniversary

NORTH CHARLESTON — The local nonprofit Positive Vibes Ronjanae Smith opened its doors one year ago with a mission to help prevent the same gun violence that claimed the life of its namesake. Around 100 people of all ages gathered the afternoon of July 31 outside the organization at...
WCBD Count on 2

‘Operation Move Out’ begins in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston’s multi-day “Operation Move Out” kicked off Friday morning allowing tenants to place bulk trash items by the curb for same-day pickup. Tenants are asked to place bulk trash items at the curb by 7:00 a.m. each morning for same-day pick-up. The initiative began at 8:00 a.m. on Friday and runs […]
The Post and Courier

DuPont opens facility in Berkeley County to meet a growing demand

DuPont has had a long relationship with Berkeley County. It has 2,100 acres along the Cooper River on Cypress Gardens Road in Moncks Corner. The company is known worldwide for its manufacturing of things that include: industrial chemicals, synthetics, building materials, cosmetics and medical supplies. At a ribbon cutting on...
WCBD Count on 2

Some sound alarm after Goose Creek fire captains terminated

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – President of the Professional Firefighters Association of South Carolina, Roger Odachowski, is expressing concerns after some Goose Creek firefighters were recently terminated at a time when the city’s fire department is facing nearly 20 vacancies. Odachowski said all of the city’s fire captains were recently demoted to lieutenant; however, their […]
The Post and Courier

Roper Hospital in Charleston cleared by federal agency after reinspection

Roper Hospital in Charleston has been returned to the good graces of the Medicare program after being cited earlier this year for violations related to infection control and the sterilization of surgical equipment. In a letter from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services released by the hospital, the agency...
live5news.com

‘We Carry Their Crosses’ walk remembers lives lost to gun violence

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Family, friends and activists gathered on Saturday for the “We Carry Their Crosses March for Life.”. Organizers say they wanted to make a strong visual statement, to remind the community that more than 100 people have lost their lives to gun violence in the past three years in North Charleston.
WCBD Count on 2

Trident Medical honors 40-year-old organ donor

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Family, friends, and nurses lined the halls at Trident Medical Center on Saturday to honor an organ donor. According to Trident Medical Center, an Honor Walk was held for De’Angelo Felder on Saturday. Felder, 40, chose to become an organ donor in honor of his father who is the recipient […]
WCBD Count on 2

Indoor mask use recommended as COVID-19 levels rise in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s health leaders are recommending the use of face masks in indoor settings, including schools and workplaces, as COVID levels rise across the state. Multiple counties in the Lowcountry – including Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester, Georgetown and Williamsburg – are among those with high community levels of COVID-19 transmission, according […]
wach.com

2 dead after crash in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY (WACH) — The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office is identifying the individuals fatally wounded in the motor vehicle collision that occurred on Saturday, July 30, 2022 on Highway 178 in Bowman, SC. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS | Teen identified in deadly Columbia shooting. Cournesha McClorin, 25, of...
iheart.com

LAWSUIT: calls on sheriff’s office to “restore public trust”

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The ninth circuit solicitor met with the families of a mother and two daughters killed in a crash about the pending criminal case against a former Charleston County Sheriff’s Office deputy. Attorney Marvin Pendarvis called it a “productive” meeting with Solicitor Scarlett Wilson on Thursday,...
