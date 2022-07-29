Western Kentucky giving unbridled spirit to flood victims

HOPKINS CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Western Kentucky learned more than a few lessons on its road to recovery following deadly storms last December, from the true meaning of unbridled spirit to what people need most following a deadly disaster.

Already, relief and support are coming to communities in eastern Kentucky following deadly flooding that has already claimed more than 20 lives from virtually every angle, including from the White House, Governor Andy Beshear’s Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund, and the Red Cross sending volunteers to help.

Now, communities in western Kentucky are finding ways to help out and pay back a favor.

In a Facebook post, the Hopkins County Fiscal Court says, “From now until Tuesday, August 2, 2022, the Hopkins County Fiscal Court is accepting donations on behalf of flash flooding victims. We learned from our own tragic experience that gift cards are the most necessary, useful and practical items to give at this time. Clothing and bottled water are not needed.”

Hopkins County Emergency Management Director Nick Bailey says unsolicited donations of food and water can be counterproductive in the immediate aftermath of a storm- a lesson learned following last year’s tornado. Instead, Bailey says gift cards are the fastest and easiest ways to immediately give support to the flooding victims.

Bailey says they were grateful to eastern Kentucky for the support they showed last December and they’re happy to return the favor with donations big and small. Bailey says they’ve already touched base with eastern Kentucky communities to offer whatever support they need, saying Hopkins County is a “resource rich” community full of people who just want to help.

Hopkins County Government says items can be dropped off at 56 North Main Street in Madisonville during the following hours:

8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. – July 30

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. – August 1

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. – August 2

The organization asks for people to call 270-821-8294 with any questions.

