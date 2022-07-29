The 48th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7

The 48th running of the Bix 7 took place earlier today and we were out in full force showing our support! We are a bunch of radio hosts and not runners at all, so cheering for those who actually can run is always a great time. Another highlight is all the drinking and partying these elite athletes and of course, all the crowd members get to do. It just adds to the fun of the race. It’s always a great time.

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO