The 48th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7

www.kwqc.com
Related
centralnewyorkmotorsports.com
WORLD OF OUTLAWS LATE MODELS, XTREME OUTLAW MIDGETS PAIRED FOR EPIC QUAD CITIES 150 AT DAVENPORT
CONCORD, NC – Davenport Speedway will hold a historic event this August when the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Models are paired with the Xtreme Outlaw Midgets presented by Toyota for the Quad Cities 150 presented by Hoker Trucking. The Late Models will race three straight nights...
Take A Look At Another Awesome Year With The Bix 7
The 48th running of the Bix 7 took place earlier today and we were out in full force showing our support! We are a bunch of radio hosts and not runners at all, so cheering for those who actually can run is always a great time. Another highlight is all the drinking and partying these elite athletes and of course, all the crowd members get to do. It just adds to the fun of the race. It’s always a great time.
ourquadcities.com
Beautiful day for a Bix; Tiernan wins
Australian Patrick Tiernan pulled away from the field to win the Elite Division in the 2022 Quad-City Times Bix 7 race in downtown Davenport. Tiernan is a two-time Olympian, competing in the 2016 and 2020 Games. “The course is fantastic — people on every step of it, which is fantastic,”...
There’s Lots Of Fun To Be Had In Illinois And Iowa In Our New FUN10!
It’s Sunday, and QuadCities.com proudly presents Fun10, a list of the top 10 things to do in the Quad Cities this week, and every week!. Painting Parties, Cake At RIBCO, Spicy Comedy And More In This Week’s Fun10!Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads up on what’s going on over the coming seven days. Check out Fun10 every Sunday for the details on ten awesome events happening around town. It’s a cool read, and a great way to get started planning your entertainment for the week.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
aledotimesrecord.com
Great Galesburg Balloon Race
Beautiful weather brought out big crowds for the night glow of the Great Galesburg Balloon Race on Friday, July 29, 2022 at Lake Storey.
KWQC
After the Bix 7, it’s time to ‘block’ party in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Thousands from across the country lined the streets, providing a festival-like atmosphere for those taking on Brady Street Hill. Block parties in Downtown Davenport kicked off the weekend on Friday and on Saturday they kept the festivities going after runners broke the tape in the 48th Bix 7.
davenportlibrary.com
Small Towns of Scott County: Read Beyond the Beaten Path
We’re over halfway done with our Summer Reading Program for 2022! If you are looking for other activities to check off your reading log, we have a couple options for you! The two activities are “Read a book with a location in its title” and “Read a book about the Quad City area”. It doesn’t mean you can’t use these books for other activities on the list either!
Pryce Sandfort Reflects on Iowa Basketball Official
In-State Wing Back to Get Closer Look at Hawkeyes
RELATED PEOPLE
syncopatedtimes.com
Iowa Bandleader Kenny Paulsen has died
Davenport Iowa based bandleader Kenneth R. “Kenny” Paulsen passed away on July 10th, he was 82. He had a career in law enforcement, working for the Davenport Police Department and serving two terms as Scott County Sherriff. He also owned a pup that over the years went by several names, most recently the Firehouse Bar and Grill. In 1966 he started a polka band with his father, Arnold, called Paulsen’s Dutchmen.
kyoutv.com
So close: Five Iowa tickets one number short of Mega Millions jackpot
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Multiple Mega Millions tickets in Iowa were tantalizingly close to a gigantic payout, according to lottery officials. Five tickets were one number away from joining a ticket in Illinois to split the $1.337 billion jackpot, based on statistics provided by the Iowa Lottery. The Illinois ticket was the sole one to match all five white numbers and the Mega Ball in Friday’s drawing.
ourquadcities.com
Photos: Truck-eating bridges in QC
In 1971, a local newspaper ran a special report on the “truck-eating viaduct” on Brady Street. A proposed solution at the time was yellow flashing lights. “Must this viaduct ramming go on forever?” the Quad-City Times article asked. It’s 2022 now and there are flashing lights and...
Central Illinois Proud
$2 million lottery ticket purchased in Bettendorf
Friday’s giant Mega Millions jackpot was won with a ticket purchased in Illinois, while five tickets in Iowa were just one number away from a share of the big prize. The Iowa tickets matched the winning numbers in different ways, with one of them winning a $2 million prize and the other four winning prizes of $10,000 each.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KWQC
2 injured in 2 shootings Monday morning in Rock Island
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One man and one woman were injured in two shootings Monday morning in Rock Island according to police. Rock Island police responded around 1:04 a.m. to the 1500 block of 11th Sreet for a report of shots fired, according to a media release. Officers found a...
Did You Know The Taco Pizza Was Invented In This Iowa Town?
Putting tacos and pizza together was ingenious! But I had no idea that this tasty food combo sent from heaven was invented in this Iowa town!?. What happens when you take two of the best foods on planet earth and put them together in one great meal?. You get the...
Iowa farmer grows African crops not found at most farmers markets
Most Iowans don't know how to cook with pumpkin leaves, hibiscus leaves and amaranth, but Alfred Matiyabo grew up with these African crops and believes he can find new markets.
krosradio.com
Joe Hoinkis Named LyondellBasell Clinton Complex Site Manager
CLINTON, IA – July 29, 2022 – Joe Hoinkis has been named site manager of the LyondellBasell Clinton Complex. Hoinkis replaces Yarelis Hernandez, who has been appointed a new position within LyondellBasell in the Netherlands. “It’s a privilege to work alongside this dynamic team of professionals” said Hoinkis....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KWQC
RoEll 4-Person Best Ball fundraiser set for Sept. 24
DURANT, Iowa (KWQC) -The 3rd annual RoEll 4 Person Best Ball, Silent Auction, and Dinner fundraiser is set for 10 a.m. on September 24 at Wahkonsa Country Club, 2358 Vermont Avenue, Durant. The goal is to raise money to continue to fulfil their mission of helping people between the ages...
'We're just looking for a fair contract' | Railroad workers rally Saturday in Galesburg
GALESBURG, Ill. — More than a hundred people rallied Saturday, July 30 in Galesburg to protest the working conditions for fright train workers across the country. The workers and unions have been negotiating with rail companies since late 2019. The freight train workers said they want higher wages, better hours and to be treated respectfully.
ourquadcities.com
Rock Island considering new approaches to gun violence
We will pay attention to a local problem this morning: Gun violence. Rock Island’s seen more criminal activity than it typically does recently. It’s certainly not alone in this problem. However, our reporting at Local 4 News indicates Rock Island Police responded to seven shootings in the city...
Iowa’s Rhythm City Casino Announces Three New Comedians Coming To Davenport
The Rhythm City Comedy Stash has a fresh new line up coming to the Rhythm Room!. Ms. Pat will show off her stand-up skills on Saturday, October 1, 2022 with two shows at 6:30 PM and 9 PM. Tickets are $30 plus applicable online/phone ticketing fee. Must be 21+ to attend show. Declared by The Washington Post as “unforgiving and darkly hilarious,” and The New York Times as “brutally honest and outrageous,” Patricia Williams (aka Ms. Pat) is a comedian, author, podcaster, and actress who brings a raw, in your face, and hilarious perspective to her work.
Comments / 0