US Seeks To Dampen China Fury On Pelosi's Potential Taiwan Trip

Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
A Nancy Pelosi Taiwan Visit Would be a Trump China Foreign Policy Triumph
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's potential trip next month to the self-ruling, China-claimed island of Taiwan would mark yet another victory for former President Donald Trump's shift to a more aggressive foreign policy toward Beijing. Reported plans for the upcoming trip, which first appeared last week in the Financial...
China warns of a possible military response to Pelosi's potential Taiwan trip
China once again warned House Speaker Nancy Pelosi against visiting Taiwan. The Chinese Ministry of Defense signaled there could be a military response. "If the US insists on taking its own course, the Chinese military will never sit idly by," a spokesperson said. China suggested Tuesday that there could be...
CNBC
Biden-Xi make plans to meet in person, U.S. official says — and China's leader has strong words on Taiwan
U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping ended a call Thursday with plans to arrange their first in-person meeting since Biden took office, a senior U.S. official said during a briefing. Xi stuck to strong words on the Taiwan issue, while Biden said the U.S. position has not...
Taiwan holds drills amid Pelosi visit concern, China tension
BEIJING (AP) — Taiwan’s capital staged air raid drills Monday and its military mobilized for routine defense exercises, coinciding with concerns over a forceful Chinese response to a possible visit to the island by U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. While there was no direct link between...
CNBC
China announces military exercise opposite Taiwan after warning Pelosi to scrap plans to visit
China said it was conducting military exercises off its coast opposite Taiwan. The military exercises come after China warned U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to scrap possible plans to visit the island democracy. Pelosi has yet to confirm whether or not she will go. China said it was conducting military...
China Threats Over Nancy Pelosi's Muted Taiwan Visit—In Full
If the visit does go ahead, it will be the first time a U.S. House speaker has visited the self-governing island since Newt Gingrich in 1997.
americanmilitarynews.com
Biden: US military says ‘not good idea’ for Pelosi to go to Taiwan after Chinese threats: Reports
On Wednesday, President Joe Biden said the U.S. military does not think House Speaker Nancy Pelosi should travel to Taiwan after the Chinese Communist Party lobbed new threats of a “strong” response against the U.S. over the reported visit. “NEWS: Biden says the military says a @SpeakerPelosi trip...
As Pelosi begins Asia tour, China warns against visiting Taiwan
SINGAPORE, Aug 1 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi kicked off a closely watched Asia tour on Monday in Singapore as China warned that its military would never "sit idly by" if she were to visit Taiwan, the self-ruled island claimed by Beijing.
Washington Examiner
The strategic case against Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan
[This piece has been published in Restoring America to consider how House Speaker Pelosi's planned trip to Taiwan might hurt the U.S.'s global standing and ability to counter China.]. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s, (D-CA), planned trip to Taiwan is a Rorschach test for U.S.-China watchers. Some believe Pelosi should cancel...
U.S. House Speaker Pelosi begins Asia tour, no mention of Taiwan
BEIJING, July 31 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi starts a tour of four Asian countries on Sunday, her office said, without mentioning Taiwan amid intense speculation she might visit the self-ruled island claimed by China.
Possible Pelosi visit elicits shrugs in Taiwan, long the focal point of geopolitical standoff
Taiwanese people are used to threats of force by China, and urge the House Speaker to visit. But it's a crisis not of their making.
