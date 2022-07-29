Dunn, Steven Edward

nrvnews.com
NRVNews
Mullins, Tonya Openshaw
Tonya Ann Openshaw Mullins, 48 of Narrows, Va., went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 29, 2022, at her home. Tonya was born on March 27, 1974, in York, PA and was a daughter of Carl Leonard Openshaw, Jr. and Mary Ann Thomas Messina (Steve). She was preceded...
thecountrynote.com
Makenzie Phipps’ Video Of Alan Jackson’s “I Want To Stroll Over Heaven With You” Goes Viral With Nearly 1 Million Views
Makenzie Phipps’ “Take Me Home Thursday” Features Shelter Dogs Up For Adoption. At The Mercer County Animal Shelter In Bluefield, West Virginia. NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Country music singer-songwriter Makenzie Phipps is consistent when releasing acoustic covers throughout the week on social media. At the request of her Aunt Zena, Makenzie along with the help of guitarist, Shane Begley, recorded a cover of Alan Jackson’s “I Want To Stroll Over Heaven With You.” The video started to gain momentum after two days and had been viewed 30,000 times. Then, like lightning, the video took off and has been viewed nearly 1 million times and over 10,000 shares! Phipps recently finished recording new music and will be releasing her next single later this fall.
WDBJ7.com
Man killed in Alleghany County construction accident
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man is dead after falling 21 feet to the ground at a construction site in Alleghany County Friday. About 10:43 a.m. July 29, the Alleghany County/Covington Sheriff’s Office, along with paramedics from Selma and Iron Gate, were called to a construction site adjacent to the Alleghany Highlands YMCA in Covington, where a construction worker had fallen.
NRVNews
APCo Requests Proposals for Battery Storage System
Appalachian Power is moving forward with plans to incorporate battery storage to improve electric service reliability and help meet clean energy requirements under the 2020 Virginia Clean Economy Act (VCEA). A formal request for proposals (RFP) from battery energy storage system (BESS) manufacturers will be issued Monday, Aug. 1. The...
pcpatriot.com
VHSL alignment proposal has PCHS dropping to Class 3
Pulaski County High School appears headed for a drop from Class 4 athletics to Class 3, under the plan being recommended by the VHSL Alignment Committee. The change in classification would begin with the 2023-24 school year. According to Mike McCall, Director of Communications for the Virginia High School League,...
wvexplorer.com
Powerhouse near Beckley found eligible for national register
RALEIGH, W.Va.—A landmark industrial building near Beckley, West Virginia, has been determined to be eligible for the National Register of Historic Places. The former powerhouse for the Raleigh Coal & Coke Company—perhaps best known for the swastika motif that decorates its trim—was found eligible based on its architectural and industrial importance, according to Cody Straley of the State Historic Preservation Office.
WSET
Construction worker falls to death in Alleghany County
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — One man was pronounced dead after a construction site accident in Alleghany County. At approximately 10:43 a.m. on Friday, the Alleghany County and Covington Sheriff’s Offices alongside EMS personnel responded to the construction site near the Alleghany Highlands YMCA. According to the 911...
Virginia Business
Southwest Va. builds outdoor rec centers
Southwest Virginia has two new centers welcoming outdoor adventurists and another on the way. With a grand opening set for August, the $1.5 million Back of the Dragon Welcome Center opened in Tazewell in May 2020. In Coeburn, Spearhead Trails opened a 22,000-square-foot activity center in its renovated Coeburn headquarters last year. And the $2.67 million Three Rivers Destination-Discovery Center should open in St. Paul in 2025.
Pedestrian hit during Caldwell hit and run
CALDWELL, WV (WVNS) — The Lewisburg detachment of the West Virginia State Police confirmed a person was hit by a car in the Caldwell area of Greenbrier County on Friday, July 29, 2022. Trooper First Class D.P. Dillon is investigating the incident that occurred during the early Friday morning hours. He’s asking any person with […]
It’s 100-mile yard sale weekend from Harmony to Wytheville
Taylor Cartner selling her waresPhoto by Kim McKinney. Are you ready for some bargains? This weekend, July 29th-31st, there are 100 miles of yard sales going on from Harmony, NC to Wytheville, VA.
Judge dismisses lawsuit over Virginia’s failure to meet its ‘bed of last resort’ law
A Staunton judge dismissed a lawsuit filed against the heads of Virginia’s behavioral health agency and the state’s only public psychiatric hospital for children after the facility failed to admit a nine-year-old girl in foster care going through a mental health crisis. The suit was filed in March by the Giles County Department of Social […] The post Judge dismisses lawsuit over Virginia’s failure to meet its ‘bed of last resort’ law appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
NRVNews
Hawthorne, Haley Elizabeth
It is with profound sadness that the family of Haley Elizabeth Hawthorne announce her sudden passing on July 24, 2022 at the age of 30 years old. She is now at peace, joining her Mamaw Eleanor “Louise” Hawthorne, her Papaw Ward “Mac” Hawthorne, as well as her uncles Jim Hawthorne and Tim Reynolds.
WSLS
A Dressage love story: Meet the Blacksburg couple who got married at the Virginia Horse Center
LEXINGTON, Va. – Some weddings don’t need to include a big dress, hundreds of people and a breath-taking venue. All that matters is the person standing next to you. “We just sort of walked right in through those side doors there. Our officiant was already here as well as our little wedding party and about two minutes later, that is when we got married,” said Molly Ryan.
pcpatriot.com
Hagen, Shelor, Williams recognized by General Assembly
Delegate Marie March threw out the first pitch at last Friday night’s Pulaski River Turtles game at Calfee Park in Pulaski. But her primary reason for visiting the ball park was to present Commending Resolutions to (from left) David Hagan, Larry Shelor and Mike Williams. March introduced the three resolutions during the last session of the Virginia General Assembly with each being approved by the House of Delegates and State Senate. She recently presented such a resolution to the New River Resource Authority.
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke Co. tractor-trailer crash catches fire, closes lanes on I-81
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Saturday drivers are experiencing miles of traffic on I-81 in Roanoke County due to separate tractor-trailer crashes on both sides of the interstate. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) says a tractor-trailer crash at mile marker 138.7 has shut down all southbound lanes and...
WDBJ7.com
Crowds come out for Hank Williams Jr.’s return to Salem
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The doors of the Salem Civic Center didn’t open until 7 p.m., but that didn’t stop hundreds from getting in line early for Friday night’s Hank Williams Jr. concert. “It’s kind of surreal. I’ve listened to him all my life and finally getting...
NRVNews
PUBLIC NOTICE: Title VI Plan Update
The City of Radford is conducting a three-year review and update of its Title VI Plan consistent with the requirements outlined in the Federal Transit Administration’s Circular 4702.1B. The purpose of the Plan is to describe the non-discrimination efforts undertaken by Radford Transit to ensure its programs, policies, services, and other activities are available to all interested individuals. We invite members of the public, including Radford Transit customers, to review the draft plan online at www.radfordva.gov.com, and submit feedback by email to Melissa.Skelton@radfordva.gov, phone 540-267-3188, mail or stop by the City of Radford office at 10 Robertson St., Radford VA, 24141. It is the policy of the City of Radford and Radford Transit not to discriminate.
NRVNews
Thurman, Ray Winston
Ray Winston Thurman, 79 of Christiansburg passed away on July 28, 2022. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Betty Thurman; and his parents, Drefuss Thurman and June Thurman. Ray is survived by his children, Angie Wade (Gary) and Amy French (David); grandchildren, Lake Smith, Dustin Wade, Rebecca...
WSLS
Destructive jumping worms spotted throughout Virginia
BLACKSBURG, Va. – New jumpy creatures have made their way into Virginia, and this time, gardeners shouldn’t be happy to see them in their flowerbeds. On Thursday, the Virginia Cooperative Extension asked Virginia residents to watch out for the invasive jumping worm, according to a Virginia Farm Bureau release.
WDBJ7.com
FloydFest unveils name and logo for new location
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Thousands of people are enjoying FloydFest in its original home before it moves next year. 15,000 people will pack 75 acres in Patrick County over five days. 10-year attendee Lisal Kavati says it’s a big family reunion every year. “There’s so few places on...
