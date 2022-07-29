Dunn, Steven Edward

Makenzie Phipps’ “Take Me Home Thursday” Features Shelter Dogs Up For Adoption. At The Mercer County Animal Shelter In Bluefield, West Virginia. NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Country music singer-songwriter Makenzie Phipps is consistent when releasing acoustic covers throughout the week on social media. At the request of her Aunt Zena, Makenzie along with the help of guitarist, Shane Begley, recorded a cover of Alan Jackson’s “I Want To Stroll Over Heaven With You.” The video started to gain momentum after two days and had been viewed 30,000 times. Then, like lightning, the video took off and has been viewed nearly 1 million times and over 10,000 shares! Phipps recently finished recording new music and will be releasing her next single later this fall.

BLUEFIELD, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO