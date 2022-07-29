ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicki Minaj Is Releasing A Six-Part Documentary That’s ‘Coming Sooner Than You Think’

By Natasha Decker
MadameNoire
MadameNoire
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S3Io1_0gy0kY7u00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kNouX_0gy0kY7u00

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

Nicki Minaj revealed on social media that Barbz are getting a six-part documentary about her life and monumental rise in the music industry.

The rap queen didn’t provide a release date but highlighted the project will be “coming out SOONER THANK YOU THINK.”

Minaj shared details about the #NickiDocumentary in the caption of an Instagram post including the project’s trailer.

“I took some time to perfect this very intimate, delicate, electrifying, inspiring body of work. As I decide on a home for this project, I can’t help but reflect on what I’m including in this doc. Some things are so personal, it’s scary,” Minaj penned. “It’s like NOTHING you’ve seen before & I need it to be handled with care. Love you so much. Thank you for the continued support. 🎀💕💕💕💕🎀 @bronstudios.”

The #NickiDocumentary Trailer

The documentary is described as “a story so raw it can only be told by a legend that’s real.”

The two-minute trailer for Minaj’s upcoming project is filled with candid confessionals of the performer sharing her point of view.

It also includes behind-the-scenes shots of her life, moments with her husband Kenneth Petty, and throwback clips of the rapper freestyling and on tour.

“You don’t get a manual on how to be a famous rapper. You just learn it as you go,” the Queen rapper stated.

Reflecting on her younger self, Minaj said, “I think the woman back then, she wasn’t afraid to fail. Female rappers weren’t really charting at the time.”

“I’m fighting for the girls who never feel like they could win,” she added.

And win she did, with many awards and record-breaking achievements now synonymous with her name .

“I never wanted to be mainstream. Mainstream came to me ,” Minaj said about her career and success. “I take [the] art form of rap very serious.”

“I think that we just don’t get the respect that men do,” she continued, addressing the obstacles female rappers face.

RELATED CONTENT: “Nicki Minaj Says If She Deserves A Vogue Cover, So Does Lil’ Kim”

“You constantly feel like you’re doing something wrong, and so you just stop doing, period,” Minaj explained. “This industry is just not a loving, supportive place. It pretends sometimes, but it’s just not.”

Regarding aspects of her personal life, Minaj addressed her growth and self-love journey.

“I became the strongest I’ve ever been in my life,” her voice states over a clip of her spending time with her husband. “And then I just started rapping… I have to make music in order to stay sane.”

See the trailer for Nicki in its entirety down below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj)

RELATED CONTENT: “Nicki Minaj Has Brits Shook As She Walks Through The Streets Of London”

