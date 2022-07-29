ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Luke Walton recalls time Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal destroyed him when he smelled like alcohol at Lakers practice

By Peter Dewey
Lakers Daily
Lakers Daily
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
lakersdaily.com

Comments / 74

Charles Ridgeway
2d ago

Great story 👏🏾 None of that surprised me. Luke Walton became one of the better defensive players in the NBA while with the Lakers. His basketball I.Q. was high prior to the Lakers because of his dad. That was a good place for him to mature.

Reply(6)
18
Cant C me
2d ago

So 2 guys who cheated often on their wives are gonna tell someone they smelled like alcohol?! LMMFAO!🤣😅

Reply(8)
13
dee real
2d ago

I will say this. let us continue to move forward. WE HAVE all lost a lot of people meaning in our family and lives. no need to continue with this.

Reply(8)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cinemablend

Why The Judge In Lawsuit Over Kobe Bryant Crash Photos Scolded Vanessa's Legal Team

It’s been more than two years since the death of Kobe Bryant and the eight other passengers who were aboard his fatal helicopter flight, including his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna. As wife and mother to the deceased, Vanessa Bryant will understandably never be able to forget what happened – and she’s not letting others, either. To this day, she is still seeking justice in a high-profile lawsuit against the first responders who allegedly took and circulated photos of the crash site. However, the judge presiding over the case apparently had cause to scold Vanessa’s legal team of late in the sensitive matter.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Spun

Look: Gordon Hayward Wife's Beach Photos Going Viral

Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward is sporting a new look this offseason. His wife does not seem to be a fan of it. Robyn Hayward, the longtime wife of the NBA star, joked about her husband's mustache on Instagram on Sunday. "Went to Miami to see Maxxy. I am not...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FastBreak on FanNation

Air Jordan Is Reportedly Signing A New NBA Player

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Air Jordan is adding Orlando Magic's 2022 first overall pick Paolo Banchero. The brand by Nike and Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan has many NBA players including Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum and Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook (to name a few).
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shaquille O'neal
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Luke Walton
The Spun

Look: Sean McVay's Wife Shares Racy Boat Photo

It's good to be Sean McVay these days. The Los Angeles Rams head coach is coming off a Super Bowl season, his first as an NFL head coach. It's been a year of rings for McVay, too. The young NFL head coach married his longtime fiancee, Veronika Khomyn, earlier this...
NFL
Daily Mail

Charles Barkley turns down offer from Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour after flirting with defection from TNT and admits he owes 'every single thing in my life' to the network and basketball

Charles Barkley has committed to covering basketball, opting to keep golf as a hobby and not his main profession. The Basketball Hall of Famer and 'Inside the NBA' analyst has rejected an offer to join LIV Golf as a commentator, Barkley told the New York Post. Barkley will stay at...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bleacher Report
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Lakers Daily

Lakers Daily

Los Angeles, CA
31K+
Followers
3K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles Lakers news, rumors, videos, and schedule for Lakers fans everywhere.

 https://lakersdaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy