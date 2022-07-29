Luke Walton recalls time Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal destroyed him when he smelled like alcohol at Lakers practice

lakersdaily.com
Charles Ridgeway
2d ago
Great story 👏🏾 None of that surprised me. Luke Walton became one of the better defensive players in the NBA while with the Lakers. His basketball I.Q. was high prior to the Lakers because of his dad. That was a good place for him to mature.
Reply(6)
18
Cant C me
2d ago
So 2 guys who cheated often on their wives are gonna tell someone they smelled like alcohol?! LMMFAO!🤣😅
Reply(8)
13
dee real
2d ago
I will say this. let us continue to move forward. WE HAVE all lost a lot of people meaning in our family and lives. no need to continue with this.
Reply(8)
3
Comments / 74