Sacramento, CA

Volunteer group focuses on keeping Sacramento waterways clean

By Sonseeahray Tonsall
 2 days ago

(KTXL) — A group of volunteers under the name of Sacramento Picks it up has organized community cleanups in the Sacramento area for several years.

Kathleen Ford, part of the leadership team of the group, joined Sonseeahray Tonsall on Friday to discuss how the group focuses on removing items from waterways including Arcade Creek in North Sacramento.

