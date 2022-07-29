Morning rain for southern Kansas Saturday

www.kwch.com
The heat is back on
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Some thunderstorms have formed in northern Oklahoma overnight and some storms will push into portions of south central Kansas. Isolated thunderstorms look possible through about 10 am then we will clear out and heat up for your Sunday. The main area of concern for storms stays right along the Kansas-Oklahoma line.
Isolated storms into early Sunday, getting hotter
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that there will be one more chance of rain for south central Kansas into Sunday morning, then temperatures will get hotter. Isolated showers and storms are expected over portions of south central and southeast Kansas tonight. This activity could continue throughout Sunday...
Cooler this weekend with scattered rain. Hot and dry next week
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says that more rain will be possible across southern Kansas this morning into Sunday morning. Scattered showers and storms are expected across the southern half of the state this morning. Some of this activity will last through early this afternoon before diminishing by mid afternoon.
Recent rainfall impacting Kansas farmers
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - For many Kansas farmers, this past summer has been a season to forget. For the past several weeks, triple-digit heat has been the theme, but with recent rainfall hitting portions of our state, this is how it’s impacting farmers. “Well, it’s impacted the farmers because...
More rain to come; some could be heavy
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The chances for rain and storms will continue into Friday and the start of the weekend. Heaviest amounts are expected to be in southwest and parts of south central Kansas. Rainfall amounts in excess of 2 inches will be possible in many areas, while farther north in Kansas, amounts will be much lower. A flood watch has been issued for southwest Kansas.
lawrencekstimes.com
What might Kansas City and Wichita look like with an abortion ban? Look at western Kansas
HAYS — The westernmost abortion provider in Kansas sits in the eastern half of the state — in Wichita. So for someone in Hays or Dodge City, it takes more than two and a half hours to drive to the nearest clinic. For Kansans who live farther west,...
Endangered, threatened Kansas species found during survey
COFFEYVILLE (KSNT) – Members of the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks recently completed a survey that found members of an endangered and threatened species alive and well in a Kansas river. According to the KDWP, a survey to locate endangered and threatened mussels was concluded in the Verdigris River at a site Northwest of […]
classiccountry1070.com
Storms bring strong winds, damage to north central Kansas
Damage is reported in north central Kansas after strong thunderstorms brought high winds to the area early Thursday. The winds brought down trees and power lines in Minneapolis, in Ottawa County, with damage reported to homes and outbuildings. Power was knocked out to the community and some streets were impassable because of downed trees. No injuries were reported.
Large wildfire burns in Oklahoma, just south of Kansas border
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Some smoke could roll into Wichita and the southern half of the state Wednesday night from wildfire in Oklahoma. Storm Team 12 says it shouldn’t impact our air quality. The wildfire is located eight miles north of Mooreland and moving rapidly southwest. The National Weather...
Missouri, Kansas voters know the importance of voting
Ahead of the August 2nd primaries, voters told KSHB 41 why it's important to head to the polls on election day.
More than 50% of Kansas in CDC high-risk mask category
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 55 Kansas counties are in the high-risk category for the coronavirus, compared to 41 counties last week. That is 52% of Kansas counties. The CDC says people in those counties should wear masks indoors in public. Another 37 counties are at medium risk, […]
Young people in Kansas deserve better in wake of Cedric Lofton’s death
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Tyler Williams and Yusef Presley are youth leaders with Progeny. While September marks one year since Cedric Lofton was tragically killed at the Sedgwick County Juvenile Intake […] The post Young people in Kansas deserve better in wake of Cedric Lofton’s death appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
‘Baby Killer’: Abortion Vote Is Pitting Neighbor Against Neighbor in Kansas
WICHITA, Kansas—On the eve of the first state vote on abortion rights in the country since the fall of Roe v. Wade, the lawn signs in this quiet neighborhood of nearly identical, brick-and-beige homes hint at the strong feelings of people living inside. “Vote No” signs suggests they will...
Gov. visits Dodge City business to continue economic prosperity tour
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly continued her economic prosperity tour in Dodge City on Saturday. On Saturday, July 30, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she continued her statewide economic development tour in Dodge City. Here, she met with local leaders from Nor-Am Cold Storage, a freezer and production company that opened a 148,000-square-foot facility in the city in October 2020.
There is an Abandoned Town at the Bottom of a Lake in Central Texas
Texas has a plethora of ghost towns that are ripe for exploring. Just remember to do your research before you do. Some of those places could have actually been bought and become private property. If you're not careful, you could be charged with trespassing. Having said that, there is an abandoned town where the access to it is not that easy. Why? Because its at the bottom of a lake.
What you need to know to vote in the Wichita, Kansas area on Tuesday
Here’s how to find your polling place, where to find a sample ballot and where to find information about what you’ll vote on.
What to wear to the polls in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Election Day in Kansas is just a few days away, and for those voting in person, they may want to keep in mind what they wear to the polls. In Kansas, some clothing items and materials are off-limits. Outfits that fall under the category of “electioneering” are not allowed within 250 […]
Severe Thunderstorms Roll Through Northeast Oklahoma
Severe storms rolled through on the eastern side of the Tulsa Metro with hail, wind, heavy rain and lightning. Storms were moving east with more cells developing back to the west.
4 Wichitans land on most well-known Kansan celebrities list
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas betting website, BetKansas.com, released a list of the Top 10 Most Well-Known Kansans, and four of those on the list are from Wichita. The list utilized a keywords explorer and looked at Google Trends to look at the most searched Kansas celebrities in the last 12 months. The search […]
Kansas Stimulus Check Update ($250)
Inflation has soared 9.1% in June compared to 2021, and it is continuing on an expensive trend that's been causing negative impacts on households for a year. Though drivers seem to be finally getting some relief at the pump, gas, housing, and food prices have still been a heavy burden for many.
