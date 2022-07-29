UPDATE: Lightning strike causes house fire in Abilene’s Wylie area

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – A Wylie area home caught fire Friday afternoon, but neighbors say the regular factors weren’t to blame.

Firefighters with the Abilene Fire Department (AFD) were on scene just after 3:00 p.m. Friday, at the house fire in the 4400 block of Sierra Sunset.

KTAB/KRBC was able to confirm that nobody was injured.









According to AFD, residents found a fire in their attic after they heard a lightning strike. They quickly called 9-1-1 and evacuated the home.

Upon AFD’s arrival, crews found heavy smoke escaping the home’s attic vents. Crews were able to contain the fire to the attic and quickly put it out.

Take a look at this footage from a neighbor who was filming the rare rain:

During investigation, it was determined that a lightning strike to a roof turbine vent did, in fact, cause the fire.

AFD estimated damages to be $50,000.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.