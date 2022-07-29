“Not Another Church Movie” being filmed in Savannah

www.wtoc.com
The perfect weekend trip to Savannah, GeorgiaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerSavannah, GA
4 amazing burger places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
This South Carolina Gem Supports Meals on WheelsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®
Five Seafood restaurants in South Carolina that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe Mertens
Touring the Wormsloe Historic Site near SavannahRene CizioSavannah, GA
WJCL
Rare comic book makes appearance at Savannah Comic Con
SAVANNAH, Ga. — At Savannah's Comic Con on Sunday, an ultra rare copy of Spider Man, the first to feature the Green Goblin, was on display. That alone makes it valuable, but this particular copy has much more of a story behind it. According to its current owner, back...
wtoc.com
Gospel on the Greens concert held in Forsyth Park to giveaway school supplies
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The start of the new school year is merely hours away for some school districts. So, several organizations gathered in Forsyth Park to giveaway school supplies and celebrate the end of summer. The First Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church and Nancy’s Heart Incorporated, held their 4th Annual...
WSAV-TV
Sharing the story of Savannah’s Titanic
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The story of one of Savannah’s most tragic shipwrecks is now on display at the Ships of the Sea Maritime Museum. It was so devastating it is now known as Savannah’s Titanic. The display is called “Rising to the Surface” and includes actual artifacts from the wreckage that were recently discovered by shipwreck hunter Micah Eldred. Bolstering this exhibit are contributions by New York Times best-selling author Patti Callahan who wrote the story about this maritime disaster in her new book “Surviving Savannah.”
savannah.com
Where to Eat in the Plant Riverside District
The Plant Riverside District offers over a dozen delectable dining options. Every type of cuisine is at your finger (and tongue) tips, with iconic river views and some of the best spots for rooftop dining Savannah has to offer. BAOBAB LOUNGE. Raw elements and modern elegance come to life at...
blufftontoday.com
Authors Expo to feature Lowcountry writers
For the second year, a Lowcountry resident is hosting an event that allows fellow writers to display their work and discuss their books with the public. This year's Authors Expo will be held from 3-6 p.m. Aug. 7 in the banquet hall at Sergeant Jasper Park, 1458 Red Dam Rd,, Hardeeville.
wtoc.com
Local musician releases new album ‘Heartache’
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Silas Johnson joined us last week to launch his new album, but we didn’t get to hear the title track. The Savannah 16-year old is here again, this time with his sister Ryah, to perform “Heartache.’’
4 amazing burger places in Georgia
If you love tasty, juicy burgers with some crispy french fries on the side then this article is for your because I have put together a list of 4 amazing burger places that you definitely have to check out next time you are in the area.
wtoc.com
Tybee Island expecting crowds the weekend before many return to school
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - For many people, this weekend is their last weekend of summer break and what better way to enjoy it than to be out on a beach. “We wanted to come down here and kind of soak it up. This is a great area to come to and have family time,” said Chris Richards, who is visiting from Atlanta.
counton2.com
SPD searching for missing mother and daughter
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are searching for a missing mother and daughter last seen on Tuesday. According to the Savannah Police Department, Za’Nayah Wells, 16, and her daughter, Skyler Wells, 2, were last seen at about 5:00 p.m. July 26 at the 1000 block of E. Gwinnett St.
Alligator removed from Cloverdale childcare center
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — For the second time in less than a month an alligator has been captured in the Cloverdale neighborhood. It happened again Wednesday but this time the nearly 7 1/2 foot alligator was discovered at Angel’s Childcare and Enrichment Center by a parent during the morning drop-off. After spotting the gator, the […]
wtoc.com
River Street not expecting summer slowdown any time soon
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This weekend has been a big one for River Street and the Plant Riverside District as local families headed out on the last weekend before school starts. With kids in the area starting to head back to school this upcoming week, lots of families flocked to River Street Saturday to get in some last minute fun to wrap up the summer.
WJCL
Savannah Bananas fall short to Macon Bacon 6 - 4
MACON, Ga. — The Savannah Bananas fell to the Macon Bacon in Luther Williams Field Thursday night. The final score was 6-4. The Bananas have one more home game this week before beginning the Coastal Plain League playoffs on Sunday. The reigning CPL champs look to finish the season strong heading into the playoffs.
The Post and Courier
Cargo see-saw has congestion ebbing and flowing at Savannah, Charleston ports
Container ships are backing up off the Port of Savannah while it's clear sailing to the Port of Charleston, but that doesn't necessarily mean the Holy City's waterfront is more efficient than its counterpart to the south. Instead, the offshore congestion is partly determined by what maritime journalist Barry Parker...
WJCL
Savannah residents are planning to hopefully win the mega millions
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Over the past few weeks, the mega millions drawing has risen to extremely high winnings. No one has been lucky to snag the lucky numbers bringing Friday's total to 1.2 billion dollars, or you can take a cash prize of 747.2 million. Savannah residents have high...
Shocking surprise: Alligator found at front door of Georgia day care
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Georgia day care got a big surprise Wednesday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Workers at Angels Child Care and Enrichment Center in Savannah told WTOC a 7-foot alligator was found sitting outside under a chair by the front door.
wtoc.com
Loggerhead Sea Turtle graduates to new tank at the Marine Science Center
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - While it’s just the beginning of the school year for many, some are already graduating!. We’re talking about Ike! He’s the Tybee Island Marine Science Center’s Loggerhead Sea Turtle who made a big move today. The tank is the largest one...
Community raises $80K for 28-year-old Georgia woman paralyzed after visit to chiropractor
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The community has raised more than $80K for a Georgia woman who was left paralyzed after a visit to her chiropractor last month. The family hopes the money will go to her continued treatment in Atlanta. Caitlin Jensen, 28, graduated from Georgia Southern University in May...
wtoc.com
Southbound lane of Hwy 17 near Love’s Seafood closed after crash
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Southbound lane of Hwy 17 near Love’s Seafood is closed following a crash. The Chatham County Police Department says multiple people where involved in the crash but their injuries are non-life-threatening. There is no timeline on when the lane will reopen, according to officials.
WJCL
Savannah Police Department, WJCL 22 News to host Back to School event
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Families are invited to join the Savannah Police Department and members of the WJCL 22 News crew at the Back to School Summer Jam on Sunday. The seventh annual event will offer free school supplies, free haircuts, giveaways, free uniforms, free shoes and more. The event...
I'm a New Yorker who visited Savannah, Georgia, for the first time. Here are 9 reasons I'm already planning my next trip back.
From open-container laws to stunning architecture and sprawling parks, our reporter fell in love with Savannah during her road trip stopover.
