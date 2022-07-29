“Not Another Church Movie” being filmed in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The story of one of Savannah’s most tragic shipwrecks is now on display at the Ships of the Sea Maritime Museum. It was so devastating it is now known as Savannah’s Titanic. The display is called “Rising to the Surface” and includes actual artifacts from the wreckage that were recently discovered by shipwreck hunter Micah Eldred. Bolstering this exhibit are contributions by New York Times best-selling author Patti Callahan who wrote the story about this maritime disaster in her new book “Surviving Savannah.”

