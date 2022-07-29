This TikToker Explained The Way To Get Gravy For Poutine That 'Only Canadians Will Understand'

www.narcity.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Narcity
Ryan Gosling Compared Canadian Snacks To British Snacks & Shared His Problem With Poutine
Ryan Gosling was recently presented with a variety of snacks and had to make some tough calls on which ones he preferred. The Canadian celeb sat down with LadBible, who pitted snacks from Canada and the U.K. against each other and made Gosling pick a winner. First up in the...
Narcity
Here's How Canada's Most Popular Baby Names Compare To Other Countries Around The World
Step aside, Emma and Liam! While these may be among the most popular baby names in Canada, these names are actually pretty uncommon in other parts of the world. In fact, many of Canada's top baby names are not included on similar lists from other countries. Here in Canada, you're...
Narcity
Trudeau Has Received Over 400 Gifts As Canada's Prime Minister & Some Seem Totally Random
As Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau has received his fair share of gifts. Matter of fact, he's reportedly been the recipient of over 400 presents from world leaders, foreign dignitaries and monarchs from around the globe. According to a story by The Canadian Press, since 2015, Trudeau has declared...
Narcity
The 6 Best Poutine Spots In Toronto According To Local Foodies Who Just Can't Get Enough
Poutine may be a fan favourite in Québec, but it's also popular within the Torontonians community. With that in mind, Narcity asked Torontonians what their go-to poutine spots in Toronto were, and there were a lot of responses, many of which seem like unusual places to order poutine. Here...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Airbnb reports soaring revenue as travel rebounds
Airbnb said Tuesday revenue in the recently ended quarter topped $2 billion as people shook off pandemic worries and took part in a banner travel season. Airbnb expects to set a new revenue record in the current quarter, bringing in between $2.78 billion and $2.88 billion.
Narcity
8 Reasons Why I Actually Can’t Wait For Fall In Ontario
The summer heat is still going strong, but I'm already dreaming about pumpkin pies and crunching leaves. Fall is one of the most beautiful seasons in Ontario, and I can't help but get excited when it draws nearer. There are so many reasons to get pumped for this pumpkin-y time...
California Spearfisherman Jumps Off Boat To Swim With Basking Shark, Panics When He Finds It Might Be A Great White
I mean, come on man you’re just asking for it here. It’s no different than someone walking up to a bison, bear or any of the stupid tourists that go to Yellowstone National Park or any other for that matter. If you don’t go looking for trouble it won’t happen. There’s something about the ocean that makes this seem even crazier to me. At least on land, that is our element, in water we don’t really stand a chance against […] The post California Spearfisherman Jumps Off Boat To Swim With Basking Shark, Panics When He Finds It Might Be A Great White first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Pool queen McKeon makes Commonwealth history as Kiplimo dances to 10,000 win
Australian swim star Emma McKeon made Commonwealth Games history on Tuesday by winning her 19th medal as Jacob Kiplimo raced to victory in the 10,000m on the first day of track and field. - Kiplimo win - Uganda's Jacob Kiplimo made light of the absence of two-time world 10,000m champion Joseph Cheptegei by destroying his compatriot's Commonwealth Games record at the Alexander Stadium.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Narcity
Toronto Was Ranked The 'Hardest City To Navigate' In The World & It's Worse Than New York
Do you walk around Toronto always confident you know where your final destination would be, but then end up checking Google Maps anyways?. Well, you're not the only one. Next Vacay, an online travel search system, discovered "the most confusing cities to navigate" to help travellers learn about new destinations and plan ahead.
MedicineNet.com
What Are the Benefits and Side Effects of Bitter Melon (Bitter Gourd)?
Bitter melon is a popular vine of the tropics. Though eaten all over the world, it's particularly important in Asian cuisine. Its edible fruit, which is also rich in nutrients, has long been used in the traditional medicine systems of India and China. While there are many health benefits of...
Narcity
Costco Is Hiring All Over Canada Right Now & You Could Make Up To $70,000 Plus Perks
If you've been looking for a new challenge, how about one of these Costco Canada jobs? Costco is hiring all over the country right now and you could make $70,000 per year, plus perks. In a recent email shared with Narcity, the company confirmed that it has been hiring seasonal...
Narcity
Drake Just Tested Positive For COVID-19 & Toronto's OVO Young Money Show Is Getting Postponed
Bad news, Toronto — Drake just announced he has COVID-19 and it means part of OVO Fest is getting postponed. On Monday, August 1, the Canadian musician shared the news on his Instagram story. "I am truly devastated to say that I tested positive for Covid and the Young...
Comments / 0