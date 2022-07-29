ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Lane closures scheduled on Gene Snyder starting Friday night

By Dustin Vogt
Wave 3
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wave3.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLKY.com

Robbery in West Buechel leads to police chase

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to Louisville Metro Police Department, a robbery in West Beuchel led to a police chase. Around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, LMPD's Sixth Division responded to a call to assist West Buechel Police on a business robbery at the GameStop in the 3600 block of Mall Road.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Woman shot in Shelby Park identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The coroner has released the name of a woman found shot inside a car on East Kentucky Street in Shelby Park. She was one of two people shot in a car. The Jefferson County Coroner's office identified the one as 48-year-old Torie Myers. The other person...
LOUISVILLE, KY
FOX59

Driver dies after semi crashes into I-65 bridge support

SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. – A driver died after crashing his semi truck into an overpass bridge support on I-65 in southern Indiana. According to Indiana State Police, troopers responded to the crash around 7:15 p.m. Thursday on southbound I-65 at mile marker 34 near Austin. They found a 2022 Freightliner had collided head-on with the […]
BAKERSTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Traffic
Louisville, KY
Traffic
City
Louisville, KY
Wave 3

Louisville businesses dealing with recent break-ins

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several local businesses have been broken into, robbed, or both. Is there a pattern to the crimes?. We’ve seen trucks, trailers, cash, and booze all lifted from local businesses this week -- including at least two more that were hit Saturday morning.. Ted Mitzlaff, managing...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Police pursuit of robbery suspect ends at JCPS bus compound

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A man who allegedly robbed a GameStop in West Buechel led police on a pursuit on Sunday afternoon that ended at a Jefferson County Public Schools bus compound. LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said Sixth Division officers were called around 12:30 p.m. to help West Buechel...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

KSP: 3 Elizabethtown men arrested, charged with murder in Hart County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three Elizabethtown men have been arrested in connection with a murder in Hart County on Friday, according to Kentucky State Police. KSP said police conducted a death investigation in the 10070 block of Hammonsville Road in the Magnolia community on Friday. Police found a dead male in a yard near a home.
HART COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Man arrested after police pursuit that ended at JCPS bus compound

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested after a police pursuit that ended at the JCPS bus compound Sunday afternoon. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the 6th Division responded to assist the West Buechel Police Department on a robbery call at the Game Stop on the 3600 block of Mall Road. Officers got information about the suspect vehicle and located it on Shepherdsville Road.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gene Snyder
wdrb.com

Louisville police say man shot in Buechel neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot in Buechel neighborhood on Saturday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said a man arrived at Baptist East Hospital in St. Matthews around 6:45 p.m. Police say the shooting occurred in the 2200 block of Hikes Lane. Mitchell...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

UPDATE: 2 stores on Veterans Parkway in Clarksville reopen after bomb threat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Walmart and Sam's Club in southern Indiana have reopened after being evacuated over a "security concern," according to police. Clarksville Police Chief Mark Palmer told WDRB that a bomb threat was reported at the stores on Veterans Parkway on Thursday afternoon. A store manager, he said, decided to evacuate.
CLARKSVILLE, IN
salemleader.com

Accident at corner of Main and Jackson

Just before 7 a.m. Friday morning emergency crews responded to an accident at the corner of Main and Jackson streets. The accident involved a car vs. a motorcycle. Injuries and those involved in the accident are not being released at this time. Check upcoming issues of The Salem Leader and...
SALEM, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 265 North#I 265 South
Wave 3

LMPD issues Golden Alert for missing 65-year-old man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 65-year-old man. Leeroy Allen was last seen on July 21 around 4:40 p.m. leaving the University of Louisville Peace Hospital on Newburg Road. Allen has a developmental disability and is unable...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WANE-TV

ISP: Man found dead in southern Indiana pond

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Police are investigating the death of a man who’s body was found in a pond on Saturday afternoon. Police say the Washington County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports from a resident claiming to have found a body in a pond at the 11000 block of Haleysburg Road in northern Washington County.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
leoweekly.com

PHOTOS: Renovated 1900’s Victorian Is A Piece Of Louisville History

This 1900’s Victorian home is a piece of Louisville history. The home was once part of the Kentucky Children’s Home Society, but was then renovated in the 90s. The 5-bedroom home features a custom-built curved staircase, custom-built hardwood floors, a double-deck porch, and a 3-car garage with a large workspace above it.
Wave 3

Paralyzed Southern Indiana athlete finds new purpose in life after crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has found a new purpose after suffering an accident ending his athletic career. At his peak, Dave Miller could probably out-run, out-bike, and out-swim just about everyone else. He ran marathons, did triathlons, and worked his way up to being a half-Ironman. Suddenly, all...
Wave 3

Buy Local Fair returns to Louisville full force since 2019

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Independent Business Alliance’s annual Buy Local Fair is making its return to the city after a three-year hiatus. The Fair will be held Saturday, July 30, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and will feature more than 100 booths from local businesses, artists, and community organizations, according to a release.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man dies after shooting on Georgetown Place

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man was killed in a shooting Thursday night in Jacobs neighborhood and now Louisville Metro police are searching for those responsible. Officers called to 3600 block of Georgetown Place around 9 p.m. found the man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim, whose name has not...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy