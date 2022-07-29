Lane closures scheduled on Gene Snyder starting Friday night

www.wave3.com
Robbery in West Buechel leads to police chase
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to Louisville Metro Police Department, a robbery in West Beuchel led to a police chase. Around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, LMPD's Sixth Division responded to a call to assist West Buechel Police on a business robbery at the GameStop in the 3600 block of Mall Road.
WLKY.com
Woman shot in Shelby Park identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The coroner has released the name of a woman found shot inside a car on East Kentucky Street in Shelby Park. She was one of two people shot in a car. The Jefferson County Coroner's office identified the one as 48-year-old Torie Myers. The other person...
Driver dies after semi crashes into I-65 bridge support
SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. – A driver died after crashing his semi truck into an overpass bridge support on I-65 in southern Indiana. According to Indiana State Police, troopers responded to the crash around 7:15 p.m. Thursday on southbound I-65 at mile marker 34 near Austin. They found a 2022 Freightliner had collided head-on with the […]
WBKO
Hart County Coroner’s Office needs help locating next of kin for shooting victim
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Hart County Coroner’s Office needs help locating the next of kin for Mr. Robert “Bob” Myers. He is a 78 year old white male, and the victim of a fatal shooting on July 29, 2022 in Magnolia, KY. The Coroner’s Office...
Louisville businesses dealing with recent break-ins
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several local businesses have been broken into, robbed, or both. Is there a pattern to the crimes?. We’ve seen trucks, trailers, cash, and booze all lifted from local businesses this week -- including at least two more that were hit Saturday morning.. Ted Mitzlaff, managing...
wdrb.com
Police pursuit of robbery suspect ends at JCPS bus compound
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A man who allegedly robbed a GameStop in West Buechel led police on a pursuit on Sunday afternoon that ended at a Jefferson County Public Schools bus compound. LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said Sixth Division officers were called around 12:30 p.m. to help West Buechel...
wdrb.com
KSP: 3 Elizabethtown men arrested, charged with murder in Hart County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three Elizabethtown men have been arrested in connection with a murder in Hart County on Friday, according to Kentucky State Police. KSP said police conducted a death investigation in the 10070 block of Hammonsville Road in the Magnolia community on Friday. Police found a dead male in a yard near a home.
Wave 3
Man arrested after police pursuit that ended at JCPS bus compound
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested after a police pursuit that ended at the JCPS bus compound Sunday afternoon. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the 6th Division responded to assist the West Buechel Police Department on a robbery call at the Game Stop on the 3600 block of Mall Road. Officers got information about the suspect vehicle and located it on Shepherdsville Road.
wdrb.com
Louisville police say man shot in Buechel neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot in Buechel neighborhood on Saturday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said a man arrived at Baptist East Hospital in St. Matthews around 6:45 p.m. Police say the shooting occurred in the 2200 block of Hikes Lane. Mitchell...
wdrb.com
UPDATE: 2 stores on Veterans Parkway in Clarksville reopen after bomb threat
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Walmart and Sam's Club in southern Indiana have reopened after being evacuated over a "security concern," according to police. Clarksville Police Chief Mark Palmer told WDRB that a bomb threat was reported at the stores on Veterans Parkway on Thursday afternoon. A store manager, he said, decided to evacuate.
wdrb.com
Norton Audubon Hospital holds birthday 'paw-ty' for beloved facility dog
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Employees at Norton Audubon Hospital celebrated their favorite co-worker with a "paw-ty." Henry the dog celebrated his 8th birthday on Thursday. He was the first facility dog for Norton's "Heel, Dog, Heal" program. Henry started in his role at 1 1/2 years old and quickly became...
salemleader.com
Accident at corner of Main and Jackson
Just before 7 a.m. Friday morning emergency crews responded to an accident at the corner of Main and Jackson streets. The accident involved a car vs. a motorcycle. Injuries and those involved in the accident are not being released at this time. Check upcoming issues of The Salem Leader and...
LMPD issues Golden Alert for missing 65-year-old man
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 65-year-old man. Leeroy Allen was last seen on July 21 around 4:40 p.m. leaving the University of Louisville Peace Hospital on Newburg Road. Allen has a developmental disability and is unable...
3 arrested in connection to Hart County murder
Police said the men were reportedly seen leaving in a Uhaul truck traveling north on KY Highway 357.
WANE-TV
ISP: Man found dead in southern Indiana pond
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Police are investigating the death of a man who’s body was found in a pond on Saturday afternoon. Police say the Washington County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports from a resident claiming to have found a body in a pond at the 11000 block of Haleysburg Road in northern Washington County.
Wave 3
Voices of Black Mothers United come to Louisville; hosts family fun day at Central Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - National non-profit Voices of Black Mothers United held their first event in Central Park Saturday called “Operation Recovery” for mothers who have lost their children due to neighborhood violence. Voices of Black Mothers United is made up of a coalition of grieving moms who...
leoweekly.com
PHOTOS: Renovated 1900’s Victorian Is A Piece Of Louisville History
This 1900’s Victorian home is a piece of Louisville history. The home was once part of the Kentucky Children’s Home Society, but was then renovated in the 90s. The 5-bedroom home features a custom-built curved staircase, custom-built hardwood floors, a double-deck porch, and a 3-car garage with a large workspace above it.
Wave 3
Paralyzed Southern Indiana athlete finds new purpose in life after crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has found a new purpose after suffering an accident ending his athletic career. At his peak, Dave Miller could probably out-run, out-bike, and out-swim just about everyone else. He ran marathons, did triathlons, and worked his way up to being a half-Ironman. Suddenly, all...
Wave 3
Buy Local Fair returns to Louisville full force since 2019
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Independent Business Alliance’s annual Buy Local Fair is making its return to the city after a three-year hiatus. The Fair will be held Saturday, July 30, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and will feature more than 100 booths from local businesses, artists, and community organizations, according to a release.
Wave 3
Man dies after shooting on Georgetown Place
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man was killed in a shooting Thursday night in Jacobs neighborhood and now Louisville Metro police are searching for those responsible. Officers called to 3600 block of Georgetown Place around 9 p.m. found the man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim, whose name has not...
