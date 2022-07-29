33rd annual Fisher-Titus Foundation Golf Tournament is Aug. 3

www.morningjournal.com
Kirtland: Organizers set date for 18th annual Slovenian Sausage Festival
Organizers recently announced that the 18th annual Slovenian Sausage Festival, hosted by the National Cleveland-Style Polka Hall of Fame and Museum, will take place Sept. 14 at SNPJ Farm in Kirtland. Top polka bands and sausage-makers take part from noon to 8 p.m. Performers of Cleveland-Style Polka bands will include...
Dr. Tim Cutler joins NOMS Family Practice
NOMS Healthcare announced that Dr. Tim Cutler has joined the family practice team, according to a news release. Cutler is accepting new patients at 2500 W. Strub Road, Suite 230, in Sandusky, the release said. To make an appointment, call 419-625-1200. Cutler’s education includes graduating from Ohio University Heritage College...
Lorain Community School hosts event before start of school year
The Lorain Community School hosted a community day complete with bounce houses, shaved ice, video games and time to pick up supply lists for their students as well as any necessary info on the school year. “Right now, we have one (class) of each grade level but the capacity to...
Avon Democratic Club to meet Aug. 11
The Avon Democratic Club will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m., Aug. 11, at the Avon Senior Center at 36786 Detroit Road in Avon. The club is welcoming Fifth Congressional District candidate Craig Swartz, Ohio House District 53 Rep. Joe Miller and Ninth District Court of Appeals candidate Erica Voorhees, according to a news release.
Amherst Green tops Elyria in 2022 Amherst Summer Classic final
In the 2021 Amherst Summer Classic, Elyria defeated Amherst in the championship game. In a rematch between the teams in the 2022 Summer Classic, it was Amherst Green’s turn to take the crown as it defeated the Pioneers, 10-1, on July 30. Martin Polonkay led the team on the...
Elyria baseball: Coach Ed Piazza announces retirement in 2022 Amherst Summer Classic finale
Elyria baseball coach Ed Piazza started his career against Amherst. It is fitting for his career to end against the Comets. On July 30, the longtime Pioneers’ coach said goodbye to his players in the 2022 Amherst Summer Classic championship game. Piazza coached the Pioneers for 12 seasons, with...
Columbia football: Raiders kick off season with Midnight Madness
When former Elyria Catholic coach Dave McFarland held a practice at midnight, it caught the eye of Columbia coach Jason Ward after reading about it in the paper. For 17th year at the night of July 29 and early morning of July 30, the Columbia Raiders football team hosted their annual Midnight Madness.
Lorain County: Polish Fisherman’s Club, Amvets Post 32 host youth fishing derby
A tradition unlike any other, at least the Polish Fisherman’s Club is the youth fishing derby they’ve put on together for the better part of their existence. For the Polish Fisherman’s Club who celebrated 75 years earlier this year, this event has been going on for about 70 years.
LCCC enrolling students in new applied bachelor’s degree in smart manufacturing
A new applied bachelor’s degree from Lorain County Community College is preparing students to fill a critical need in the local economy. Students may enroll this fall semester in the Bachelor of Applied Science in Smart Industrial Automated Systems Engineering Technology program. This innovative program is the second applied...
4 Great Butcher Shops in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for some high-quality cuts of meat?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these butcher shops in the Cleveland area. Locals love this butcher shop in Cleveland Heights. Mister Brisket offers high-quality cuts of meat such as Wagyu beef, USDA Prime steaks, tender veal chops, fresh chicken, Berkshire pork, and more. And of course, as the name of the place would suggest, they serve fantastic brisket. They also have a deli that serves great sandwiches and chicken soup with matzo balls.
Amherst Historical Society ready to leap into fall with plethora of events
With school supplies coming back on the shelves, warm days soon will yield to cool nights and as the seasons change, the sun will go down sooner and leaves will begin to litter yards and streets. And there will be no shortage of events at Amherst Historical Society to entertain...
4 Places To Get Pies in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. If you're looking for a slice of pie, you should hit up this place in Lakewood. Patrons adore the whiskey chocolate pie, which features a rich dark chocolate whiskey custard inside a chocolate cookie butter crust and is topped with toffee whipped cream, and salt and honey pie, which features a rich custard that is made with wildflower honey, European butter, and sea salt and which you can sprinkle with a little bit of bee pollen. If you're looking for a vegan option, try a slice of their smoky black raspberry pie, which has dark chocolate ganache and black raspberry jam inside an almond coconut crust.
Tickets on sale for Stocker Arts Center Performing Artists Series 2022-23 season
Tickets for Lorain County Community College Stocker Arts Center’s 2022-23 Performing Artists Series are on sale now and whether you are interested in just one show or all six, there are plenty of options available to enjoy this year’s list of performances, according to a news release. “By...
Arabica Coffee in Amherst owner puts focus on customers and staff
An Amherst coffee shop owner is using his years of experience as a teacher and coach to connect with his employees and allow them to follow their dreams. For 30 years, Jerry Perch worked as a special education teacher and soccer coach at Admiral King High School in the city of Lorain.
Vermilion: Girl, 13, learns entrepreneurial spirit while selling at market
Thirteen year old Emily Pisano of Vermilion was realizing a dream July 30 while selling her art at Market in the Park in Vermilion. For Emily, her favorite pieces started as an experiment. “I found out that acrylic paint with a hairdryer looked really cool so I started doing it...
Classic rockers Foghat, Pat Travers Band coming to Lorain Palace Theatre
The excitement already has begun at the Palace Theatre in downtown Lorain for an upcoming show that will include a duo of popular classic rock bands. On Aug. 13, the theatre located at 617 Broadway, will host the band Foghat in addition to the Pat Travers Band, both of whom will perform classic rock music.
3 things to do in Cleveland in August
It’s not too late to enjoy summer on the North Coast. Outdoor events abound throughout the month of August, as temperatures remain warm in Cleveland. With excitement building for the new academic year at Case Western Reserve later this month, we’ve put together some suggestions for how you can enjoy some local festivities, whether you’re new to the city or a lifelong Clevelander.
3 kids injured on broken ride at Summit County Fair
TALLMADGE, Ohio (WOIO) - A family is seeking to raise awareness after their children were on a Summit County Fair ride while it broke. The ride, a jet ski simulation, malfunctioned Friday, July 29. The county fair runs from July 26 to July 31. First responders were on the scene...
Norwalk: Historic WWII C-47 to offer rides Aug. 6 at Huron County Airport
Celebrate the wonderful world of aviation by taking a ride in a WW II airplane, the C-47 Hairless Joe on Aug. 6 at the Huron-County Airport located at 961 U.S. Route 20 in Norwalk, according to a news release. The C-47 Skytrain operated from every continent in the world during...
Children suffer minor injuries after ride malfunction at Summit County Fair
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — Friday at the Summit County Fair saw the scene of a ride malfunction that could have ended up much worse than it did. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The jet...
