The Michigan GOP primary for governor is all about abortion

www.wfae.org
Related
The next battle over abortion rights is taking place in Kansas
Kansans vote Tuesday on a state constitutional amendment that could tighten abortion laws. It's the first voter contest over abortion since Roe v. Wade was overturned. Danielle Kurtzleben is a political correspondent assigned to NPR's Washington Desk. She appears on NPR shows, writes for the web, and is a regular on The NPR Politics Podcast. She is covering the 2020 presidential election, with particular focuses on on economic policy and gender politics.
Medicaid expansion breakthrough within reach in NC
RALEIGH — After a decade of vigorous opposition, most North Carolina Republicans have now embraced the idea of expanding the state's Medicaid program to cover hundreds of thousands of additional low-income adults. Legislative approval finally appears within reach. During the General Assembly session that ended July 1, the GOP-controlled...
Election deniers are running to control voting. Here's how they've fared so far
Election officials and democracy experts are sounding the alarm, as Republicans who deny the 2020 election results have now moved closer to overseeing the voting process in five different states. Arizona could become No. 6 on Tuesday, when GOP voters there will decide in that state's primary whether they want...
NC Supreme Court OKs speeding up redistricting arguments
In another remapping decision along partisan leanings, the North Carolina Supreme Court has agreed to speed up arguments on further challenges to the boundaries for the state's legislative seats and congressional districts. By a 4-3 ruling with registered Democrats in the majority, the justices granted a request by Common Cause...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NC Lt. Gov. Robinson pays delinquent vehicle tax bills
North Carolina Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson said several unpaid vehicle tax bills in his home county -- some from well over a decade ago -- were a surprise to him. Records show Robinson, a likely candidate for governor in 2024, was delinquent on four Guilford County tax bills, WRAL-TV reported. Their due dates ranged from 2006 to 2018.
News brief: Ukraine latest, Kentucky flooding, remembering Bill Russell
The first ship carrying Ukrainian grain leaves the port of Odesa. Cleanup in Kentucky moves slowly after last week's deadly flooding. Hall-of-Fame basketball player Bill Russell dies at 88.
At least 25 people have died in Kentucky's floods, governor says
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky's governor said it could take weeks to find all the victims of flash flooding that killed at least 25 people when torrential rains swamped towns across Appalachia. Gov. Andy Beshear said Saturday that the numbers of victims would likely rise significantly as a result of...
Kentucky governor warns residents to brace for more flooding
PRESTONBURG, Ky. — Some residents of Appalachia returned to flood-ravaged homes and communities on Saturday to shovel mud and debris and salvage what they could, while Kentucky's governor said search and rescue operations were ongoing in the region swamped by torrential rains days earlier that led to deadly flash flooding.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Aaron Bolton
Aaron is Montana Public Radio's Flathead reporter. Abortion providers see greater interest in sterilization procedures. In the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, clinics report a surge in demand for sterilization procedures. Dogs could help sniff out chronic wasting disease on a reservation in Montana. In Montana,...
Florida electric-boat maker building North Carolina plant
A Florida-based company planning the production of electric-powered boats has decided to build a plant in western North Carolina, creating 170 jobs, officials announced on Thursday. Forza X1 Inc., which is developing recreational boats that are powered by electric outboard motors and lithium battery packs, plans a $10.5 million investment...
Record flooding in Kentucky and Appalachia kills more victims as searches continue
At least 16 people are dead and many are unaccounted for after heavy rains caused major flooding in parts of Eastern Kentucky and surrounding Appalachian communities. More rains are in the forecast, with flood watches continuing until Friday night. Homes, businesses and roadways were under water after severe weather hit...
Windy, hot conditions fuel the explosive growth of fires in California and Montana
YREKA, Calif. — Major wildfires in California and Montana grew substantially as firefighters protected remote communities on Sunday as hot, windy weather across the tinder-dry U.S. West created the potential for even more spread. The McKinney Fire was burning out of control in Northern California's Klamath National Forest as...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
As Western flames spread, California sees its largest 2022 fire
Crews battling the largest wildfire so far this year in California braced for thunderstorms and hot, windy conditions that created the potential for additional fire growth Sunday as they sought to protect remote communities. The McKinney Fire was burning out of control in Northern California's Klamath National Forest, with expected...
The Red Cross is in Kentucky helping flood victims find food and shelter
Eastern Kentucky is braced for more rain after floods that killed at least 28 people. NPR's A Martinez talks to Misty Thomas, who is the Western Kentucky executive director for the Red Cross.
Flood cleanup is slow going in Kentucky as rescue efforts are still underway
In eastern Kentucky, the search continues for people missing following severe flooding. The death toll has risen to 28, and the governor says he expects it to keep climbing. Born in Morehead Kentucky, Stan Ingold got his start in public radio as a volunteer at Morehead State Public Radio. He worked there throughout his college career as a reporter, host and producer and was hired on as the Morning Edition Host after graduating with a degree in History from Morehead State University. He remained there for nearly three years. Along with working in radio he spent a great deal of time coaching speech and forensics at Rowan County Senior High School in Morehead, working with students and teaching them broadcasting techniques for competitions.
At rally and hearing, speakers challenge Duke carbon plan
North Carolina's debate over how to eliminate carbon emissions from energy production made its way to Charlotte Thursday, with a rally by climate activists uptown and a public hearing later before state regulators. Last year's energy reform law requires the North Carolina Utilities Commission to adopt a carbon reduction plan...
Alex Jones' media company files for bankruptcy during defamation damages trial
AUSTIN, Texas — Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' media company Free Speech Systems filed for bankruptcy on Friday, but his attorney said it should not disrupt the defamation damages trial underway in Texas that seeks to force Jones to pay $150 million or more to the family of one of the children killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School attack.
Behind this locked door is the white abalone's best chance of avoiding extinction
Kristin Aquilino stands outside a locked black door that has a sign that reads, "Authorized Personnel Only." "You're about to enter a room that has more white abalone than exist in the ocean, which is both terrifying and an incredible opportunity to save them," she says. Aquilino runs the white...
In Kentucky, at least 8 people are dead after torrential rains flood Appalachia
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency in the state after heavy rains and flash flooding led to massive damage in the eastern part of the state.
Rains are expected to hit Kentucky again after deadly flooding
At least 25 people have died after flash flooding in eastern Kentucky. Relief workers are racing to help the survivors.
WFAE
7K+
Followers
17K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.https://www.wfae.org
Comments / 0