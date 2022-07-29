The Michigan GOP primary for governor is all about abortion

In eastern Kentucky, the search continues for people missing following severe flooding. The death toll has risen to 28, and the governor says he expects it to keep climbing. Born in Morehead Kentucky, Stan Ingold got his start in public radio as a volunteer at Morehead State Public Radio. He worked there throughout his college career as a reporter, host and producer and was hired on as the Morning Edition Host after graduating with a degree in History from Morehead State University. He remained there for nearly three years. Along with working in radio he spent a great deal of time coaching speech and forensics at Rowan County Senior High School in Morehead, working with students and teaching them broadcasting techniques for competitions.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO