Belleview resident discusses Marion County’s grocer options

Quinton Downing said others were reluctant to open a business in The Villages 25 years ago, when the community was just getting going. But he took a chance when he opened Village Pack N Ship in La Plaza Grande 25 years ago. “We saw the opportunity, and we wanted to be the first pack and ship store in The Villages,” Downing said. “And we were. We opened up and took a chance on it.” When Downing’s business first opened its doors in 1997 only a few other businesses and restaurants existed in La Plaza Grande. Multiple new businesses have opened this year alone, but it’s the ones that took a chance a quarter of a century ago that are celebrating big milestones today. In addition to Village Pack N Ship, Merle Norman Cosmetics, McCall’s Tavern, Spanish Springs Lanes, Village Dental and Cal’s Barbershop are celebrating 25 years of business in the community.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO