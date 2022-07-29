Belleview resident discusses Marion County’s grocer options

www.ocala-news.com
Lessie Lewis
2d ago
just let it come right on in Marion county please let it come on in Marion county that will be awesome just let it come in please
Katherine Janousky
2d ago
If a Costco were to finally wise up and come to Marion County, putting in on the northern side of Ocala on 75 would draw Villlagers who could drive up and those from Gainesville who would drive down. Business would be great for them. Sam's and BJ's are too similar and lack the food court and awesome, well priced pizzas. Their already prepped dinner options are plentiful and lets face it - their product choices throughout the store put Sam's and BJ's to shame. Costco would flourish in Ocala.
Karen Bonfiglio
2d ago
Waiting & waiting for a Costco either in Ocala or Gainesville. We now have the Demographics people do let’s get moving!
