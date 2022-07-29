Man in prison charged with murder in Wes Montgomery Park shooting in May 2021

www.wishtv.com
A woman of God, distinguished author, Indianapolis native, and community leader who advocates for the greater goodArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Business owners serving-up nutritional drinks to promote better healthArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Football: ‘A lot of juice’: Day excited by Big Ten additions of UCLA, USCThe LanternIndianapolis, IN
Founder and owner of grant and scholarship service on a mission to help ease student-debt load upon college graduationArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
We're Dizzy, We're Exhausted, But We Didn't Quit! - Dizzy Runs Indianapolis Pro - Am Event RecapTyce TreadwayIndianapolis, IN
wrtv.com
Suspect in Elwood police officer's death has several prior criminal convictions, records show
INDIANA — WRTV Investigates has learned the suspect preliminarily charged with murder in the shooting death of Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz has several previous criminal convictions. Carl Roy Webb Boards II's criminal record stretches back to 1998, when he was convicted of battery in Grant County. WRTV Investigates...
Woman stabbed to death in Muncie, son arrested
MUNCIE, Ind. — The Muncie Police Department is investigating the deadly stabbing of a woman. Just after 9 a.m., officers were called to a home in the 100 block of North Burns Street. During the 911 call, 61-year-old Sondra Armstrong said she believed her son had stabbed her. An...
WANE-TV
ISP: Man shot, killed by police while assaulting woman
GREENFIELD, Ind. (WANE) – Police are investigating the death of a man who was shot by police while he was allegedly assaulting a woman. Police say they arrived at the 700 block of Bobtail Drive to respond to reports from a neighbor of a domestic issue with shots fired on Sunday morning.
WISH-TV
1 person dead after police shooting in Greenfield
GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Police have shot and killed a man Sunday morning in Greenfield, according to Indiana State Police. ISP confirmed an adult man is dead after a shooting involving police officers, and that no officers were injured. The man killed has been identified as Darrin Baker, a...
Indiana police officer shot and killed during traffic stop
ELWOOD, Ind. (WXIN) — An Elwood police officer was shot and killed while conducting a traffic stop Sunday morning. ISP Detectives say that just after 2:00 a.m. Sunday, an Elwood police officer was conducting a traffic stop near the intersection of State Road 37 and County Road 1100N in Madison County. For a reason unknown, […]
MyWabashValley.com
Elwood officer shot and killed during traffic stop
ELWOOD, Ind. — An Elwood police officer was shot and killed while conducting a traffic stop Sunday morning. Indiana State Police detectives say that around 2:00 a.m. Sunday, 24-year-old Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz was conducting a traffic stop near the intersection of State Road 37 and County Road 1100N in Madison County.
wrtv.com
Elwood police officer shot, killed; suspect in custody
ELWOOD — An Elwood Police Officer died early Sunday morning after a shooting, according to Indiana State Police. ISP says around 2 a.m., Officer Noah Shahnavaz, 24, was conducting a traffic stop near the intersection of State Road 37 and County Road 1100N in Madison County. "For an unknown...
WTHR
IMPD investigates multiple Sunday morning shootings; 9 injured
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a rash of shootings during the overnight and early morning hours Sunday that sent nine people to area hospitals with gunshot wounds. None of the victims' conditions were described as life-threatening by police. 4 shot in Broad Ripple. Police said two men and two...
WISH-TV
3 arrested in Delaware County fatal shooting
DALEVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Three Anderson residents have been arrested for the murder of 38-year-old Randall Coomer, according the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office says Coomer died after a shooting happened on July 15 around 2 p.m. in the 12000 block of South County Road 500 West. That’s in a rural area about 2 miles east of the town of Daleville.
WISH-TV
ISP: Elwood police officer shot and killed; person in custody after multi-county chase
ELWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — An Elwood police officer died Sunday morning after being shot during a traffic stop. A police chase followed, ending with a suspect being arrested on Interstate 69 in Fishers, according to the Indiana State Police. According to Indiana State Police, just after 2 a.m., 24-year-old...
WTHR
Elwood officer shot and killed early Sunday
The Madison County sheriff confirmed the Elwood officer was shot and killed during a traffic stop. A suspect was arrested in Hamilton County.
Fox 59
Former Monroe Co. judge, deacon Marc Kellams dies in 4-car crash
INDIANAPOLIS — A retired Indiana county judge, university law instructor and deacon died Friday afternoon on I-465 in Indianapolis after his car was hit from behind by a box truck, state police said. Indiana State Police responded around 4:20 p.m. Friday to a crash involving four cars in the...
Court docs: Muncie man accused of fatally shooting man leaving Walmart with his wife
MUNCIE, Ind. — Police say they've arrested a man for a deadly Saturday evening shooting that happened in the parking lot of a Walmart in Muncie. Tyler Abrams, 32, of Muncie, was arrested Saturday night, less than 30 minutes after police say he shot and killed Sam Gillum in the parking lot of a north side Walmart located at 4801 W. Clara Lane.
Docs: Man called ‘Homicide’ charged with attempted murder after woman shot in cheek in Muncie
A Michigan man called "Homicide" is facing 10 counts, including attempted murder, after a woman was shot in the cheek in Muncie, per court documents.
WISH-TV
Silver Alert declared for missing Seymour man
SEYMOUR, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for William Hankins, a missing 31-year-old man from Seymour, Indiana. He was last seen Tuesday at 5:30 a.m. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department describe Hankins as 5 feet 9 inches tall, 250 pounds, blonde hair, and with hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with skulls, and black pants.
Indy homeowner speaks out after shooting alleged intruder
Indy homeowner speaks out after he shoots intruder who breaks into his home; “I hope these other guys learn a lesson from it, if not there are plenty of spots in Crown Hill.”
WISH-TV
4 shot overnight after fight in Broad Ripple
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Four people were shot after a fight early Sunday morning, according to the Indiana Metropolitan Police Department. Just after 1 a.m. at Broad Ripple and Guilford Avenues is were the shooting happened, police say. According to IMPD, officers believe the four people shot are adults. It...
Indianapolis man gets 12 years for social media scam
Indianapolis man David Betner was sentenced to 12 years in prison for scamming investors out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.
WLFI.com
One dead in motorcycle crash with deer
CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash involving a deer just west of Mulberry. At 5:17 p.m. Deputies with the Clinton County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash on the intersection of Mulberry Jefferson Road and 600 West. A motorcycle driver, Gerald Palmer,...
WISH-TV
Girlfriend of Greenwood mall hero used jacket as tourniquet to help shooting victim
COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — Shay Golden, the girlfriend of the armed citizen who stopped the Greenwood Park Mall shooter, is telling her story of what happened inside the mall on July 17. Golden and her boyfriend, Eli Dicken, had not planned on being in the mall that night. A...
