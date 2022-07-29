ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Man in prison charged with murder in Wes Montgomery Park shooting in May 2021

By Gregg Montgomery
WISH-TV
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wishtv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTHR

Woman stabbed to death in Muncie, son arrested

MUNCIE, Ind. — The Muncie Police Department is investigating the deadly stabbing of a woman. Just after 9 a.m., officers were called to a home in the 100 block of North Burns Street. During the 911 call, 61-year-old Sondra Armstrong said she believed her son had stabbed her. An...
MUNCIE, IN
WANE-TV

ISP: Man shot, killed by police while assaulting woman

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WANE) – Police are investigating the death of a man who was shot by police while he was allegedly assaulting a woman. Police say they arrived at the 700 block of Bobtail Drive to respond to reports from a neighbor of a domestic issue with shots fired on Sunday morning.
GREENFIELD, IN
WISH-TV

1 person dead after police shooting in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Police have shot and killed a man Sunday morning in Greenfield, according to Indiana State Police. ISP confirmed an adult man is dead after a shooting involving police officers, and that no officers were injured. The man killed has been identified as Darrin Baker, a...
GREENFIELD, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
City
Arlington, IN
City
Plainfield, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Marion County, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
County
Marion County, IN
City
Madison, IN
WGN News

Indiana police officer shot and killed during traffic stop

ELWOOD, Ind. (WXIN) — An Elwood police officer was shot and killed while conducting a traffic stop Sunday morning. ISP Detectives say that just after 2:00 a.m. Sunday, an Elwood police officer was conducting a traffic stop near the intersection of State Road 37 and County Road 1100N in Madison County. For a reason unknown, […]
ELWOOD, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Elwood officer shot and killed during traffic stop

ELWOOD, Ind. — An Elwood police officer was shot and killed while conducting a traffic stop Sunday morning. Indiana State Police detectives say that around 2:00 a.m. Sunday, 24-year-old Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz was conducting a traffic stop near the intersection of State Road 37 and County Road 1100N in Madison County.
ELWOOD, IN
wrtv.com

Elwood police officer shot, killed; suspect in custody

ELWOOD — An Elwood Police Officer died early Sunday morning after a shooting, according to Indiana State Police. ISP says around 2 a.m., Officer Noah Shahnavaz, 24, was conducting a traffic stop near the intersection of State Road 37 and County Road 1100N in Madison County. "For an unknown...
MADISON COUNTY, IN
WTHR

IMPD investigates multiple Sunday morning shootings; 9 injured

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a rash of shootings during the overnight and early morning hours Sunday that sent nine people to area hospitals with gunshot wounds. None of the victims' conditions were described as life-threatening by police. 4 shot in Broad Ripple. Police said two men and two...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Bryant
WISH-TV

3 arrested in Delaware County fatal shooting

DALEVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Three Anderson residents have been arrested for the murder of 38-year-old Randall Coomer, according the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office says Coomer died after a shooting happened on July 15 around 2 p.m. in the 12000 block of South County Road 500 West. That’s in a rural area about 2 miles east of the town of Daleville.
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Former Monroe Co. judge, deacon Marc Kellams dies in 4-car crash

INDIANAPOLIS — A retired Indiana county judge, university law instructor and deacon died Friday afternoon on I-465 in Indianapolis after his car was hit from behind by a box truck, state police said. Indiana State Police responded around 4:20 p.m. Friday to a crash involving four cars in the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Prison#City Park#Violent Crime#Emerson
WISH-TV

Silver Alert declared for missing Seymour man

SEYMOUR, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for William Hankins, a missing 31-year-old man from Seymour, Indiana. He was last seen Tuesday at 5:30 a.m. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department describe Hankins as 5 feet 9 inches tall, 250 pounds, blonde hair, and with hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with skulls, and black pants.
SEYMOUR, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WISH-TV

4 shot overnight after fight in Broad Ripple

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Four people were shot after a fight early Sunday morning, according to the Indiana Metropolitan Police Department. Just after 1 a.m. at Broad Ripple and Guilford Avenues is were the shooting happened, police say. According to IMPD, officers believe the four people shot are adults. It...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

One dead in motorcycle crash with deer

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash involving a deer just west of Mulberry. At 5:17 p.m. Deputies with the Clinton County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash on the intersection of Mulberry Jefferson Road and 600 West. A motorcycle driver, Gerald Palmer,...
FRANKFORT, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy