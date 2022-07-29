Joe Biden has started trolling Donald Trump

“Call me old fashioned, but I don’t think inciting a mob that attacks a police officer is ‘respect for the law.’”

So reads just one of the recent digs President Joe Biden has aimed at former President Donald Trump. “You can’t be pro-insurrection and pro-cop – or pro-democracy, or pro-American,” the tweet continued.

That particular jab was posted on social media via the current President’s Twitter feed, but it’s far from the only time Biden has taken a shot at Trump in recent days, indicating a change in the President’s playbook as it pertains to his immediate predecessor – a perhaps once-and-future foe for the Presidency if both men run again in 2024.

Biden has ramped up the rhetoric in other ways as well, referring to Trump as “the defeated former President of the United States” and intimating that Trump is lacking in courage.

Additionally, he compared his recent COVID quarantine with the one Trump underwent during his Presidency during a recent news conference.

“Here's the bottom line: When my predecessor got COVID he had to get helicoptered to Walter Reed Medical Center,” Biden said. “He was severely ill. Thankfully he recovered. I got COVID, I worked from upstairs of the White House .... for the five-day period. The difference is vaccinations of course.”

As Trump continues to hint that he’s planning another bid for a return to the White House in 2024, could this be Biden proactively taking shots ahead of a second showdown with his 2020 Presidential opponent as he mulls his own run for re-election?