ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Joe Biden has started trolling Donald Trump

By Mark Menard
WCCO News Talk 830
WCCO News Talk 830
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21tPzp_0gy0jHP000

“Call me old fashioned, but I don’t think inciting a mob that attacks a police officer is ‘respect for the law.’”

So reads just one of the recent digs President Joe Biden has aimed at former President Donald Trump. “You can’t be pro-insurrection and pro-cop – or pro-democracy, or pro-American,” the tweet continued.

That particular jab was posted on social media via the current President’s Twitter feed, but it’s far from the only time Biden has taken a shot at Trump in recent days, indicating a change in the President’s playbook as it pertains to his immediate predecessor – a perhaps once-and-future foe for the Presidency if both men run again in 2024.

Biden has ramped up the rhetoric in other ways as well, referring to Trump as “the defeated former President of the United States” and intimating that Trump is lacking in courage.

Additionally, he compared his recent COVID quarantine with the one Trump underwent during his Presidency during a recent news conference.

“Here's the bottom line: When my predecessor got COVID he had to get helicoptered to Walter Reed Medical Center,” Biden said. “He was severely ill. Thankfully he recovered. I got COVID, I worked from upstairs of the White House .... for the five-day period. The difference is vaccinations of course.”

As Trump continues to hint that he’s planning another bid for a return to the White House in 2024, could this be Biden proactively taking shots ahead of a second showdown with his 2020 Presidential opponent as he mulls his own run for re-election?

Comments / 0

Related
thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Washington Examiner

Biden teleprompter blunder latest in long line of awkward gaffes

President Joe Biden's latest gaffe is the latest of many mistakes he has made since taking office. During a speech Friday, Biden read what was seemingly meant to be a direction out loud off a teleprompter. The president was meant to be speaking on actions the administration planned to take in light of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. Vice President Kamala Harris and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra were with him at the time.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Fox News

Biden family friend has raked in more than a half million dollars from pro-Biden super PAC

FIRST ON FOX: A longtime Biden family friend has raked in more than half a million dollars from a pro-Biden super PAC, a Fox News Digital review of federal filings has found. Mark Doyle, a former Joe Biden aide who discussed foreign business opportunities with Hunter Biden within his emails, has funneled the six-figure sum from the Unite the Country super PAC to his Chicago-based firm, Prairie Avenue Advisors, since late 2019.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Joe Biden's numbers are terrible, but Kamala Harris's are even worse

According to the latest Quinnipiac poll, President Joe Biden has a 35% favorable rating. If you think that's bad, his 31% job approval rating is even worse. And just to look at a couple of key Democratic demographics, 63% of voters under 35 and fully 70% of Hispanic voters disapprove of his job performance.
Washington Examiner

Mexico’s president walks all over Biden, again

First, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador led a successful boycott of President Joe Biden’s Summit of the Americas. Then he lectured Biden, in the White House, for over half an hour, on Biden’s failed energy, immigration, and drug policies. Now Lopez Obrador is openly mocking Biden’s effort...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trolling#Pro American#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Vaccines
americanmilitarynews.com

New controversial Hunter, Joe Biden voicemail emerges

A 2018 voicemail that first surfaced last week may show Joe Biden calling his son Hunter Biden to talk about a New York Times article discussing Hunter’s business dealings. This revelation comes after now-President Biden repeatedly denied involvement in his son’s business dealings. The recording was first reported...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AOL Corp

Biden's Covid diagnosis throws a wrench in the White House's midterm push

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s Covid diagnosis risks upending, at least in the near term, the White House’s midterm strategy, costing him valuable time on the road and potentially raising questions about his age and fitness. For a White House staff struggling to bolster his record-low approval...
joy

Opinion: Strategies used by Joe Biden to defeat Donald Trump.

After winning the three decisive states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin, Joe Biden crossed the magic number of 270 and became the 46th President of the US. The presidential elections saw many twists and turns. Initially, Donald Trump had been leading. However, Joe Biden suppressed Trump after mail-in ballots started being counted. We will try to understand two things: How Joe Biden won the elections and more importantly, what political strategy helped him defeat Donald Trump.
WISCONSIN STATE
International Business Times

Biden Again Tests Positive For COVID, Feels 'Quite Well,' White House Says

U.S. President Joe Biden again tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday and will cancel two planned trips but is experiencing no symptoms and feels "quite well." Biden, who tested positive for the disease nine days ago but then tested negative twice earlier this week, "will isolate at the White House until he tests negative" and is cancelling travel in the coming days to Delaware and Michigan, the White House said Saturday.
MICHIGAN STATE
WCCO News Talk 830

WCCO News Talk 830

Minneapolis, MN
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Minneapolis.

 https://www.audacy.com/wccoradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy