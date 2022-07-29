ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North County leaders react to flooding damage

KMOX News Radio
KMOX News Radio
Officials in north St. Louis County are taking stock of flooding damage. In Hazelwood, Mayor Matt Robinson said he’s concerned about storm drain and sewer back-ups happening again.

“We’d like to work with our local agencies, try and make sure we make improvements for stormwater that caused some of the problems that we had here recently,” he said.

Robinson said that, while they're still counting, it appears 40-500 Hazelwood residents have been displaced by the floodwaters.

Ferguson Mayor Ella Jones said that in her town, expensive equipment was destroyed.

“In the process of rescuing people in the city of Ferguson, we lost one of our firetrucks,” she said. “First responders are still working to help the people clean up the damage — we have several businesses who are closed.

Jones said Ferguson will soon set a date for a clean-up event, and they'll be in need of lots of volunteers. She and other mayors are encouraging affected residents to call 211 to report their damages.

In Northwoods, Mayor Sharon Pace said the police department was flooded, along with many people’s homes. She also said The United Way and partners are adding additional capacity on the 211 hotline to handle the deluge of calls.

In Florissant, Mayor Tim Lowery said similar areas of Florissant flooded in 2008, but it wasn’t nearly as bad then.

“We’re doing everything we can to get help. I mean we’ve got so many small businesses, so many businesses who’ve been affected, a lot of these people don’t have a lot of means,” he said. “So we need to get them as much help as we can.”

