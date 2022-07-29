'Catch of Camp': Cowboys' TJ Vasher makes highlight reel play

OXNARD, Calif. (105.3 The Fan) - Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb stood out on the third day of training camp, but the best play of the day was made by a lesser-known receiver ... TJ Vasher.

The Cowboys were doing some work in the red zone when Vasher was lined up in man-on-man coverage against Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph. He ran a fade route to the back of the end zone and proceeded to make an acrobatic one-handed snag on a throw from quarterback Will Grier.

As you can hear in Mike Leslie of WFAA's video, the catch got strong reactions from the players, media and fans in attendance at practice.

The Cowboys signed Vasher as an undrafted free agent out of Texas Tech in 2021. He spent the entire season on injured reserve with a knee injury. Dallas can certainly use all the weapons it can get at the receiver spot right now, so here's to hoping they have something in Vasher.

As for Lamb, check out a few of his highlights below.