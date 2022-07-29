Fire crews battle blaze at Clarksville Best Western Inn

CLARKSVILLE, Ark. – The Clarksville fire crews are battling a blaze at a hotel.

According to the Clarksville Police Department, the fire began at a Best Western Sherwood Inn

Clarksville Fire Department officials say they were dispatched to the location with reports of a structure fire and when they arrived they saw smoke and flames coming from the south roof.









Police had cleared the building of all occupants just as fire crews arrived.

The Lamar Fire Department and Johnson County Rural Fire Department also aided in getting the fire under control.

The Clarksville fire chief said that there are no known injuries.

Clarksville fire investigators are still looking into what caused the fire.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.