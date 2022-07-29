ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, AR

Fire crews battle blaze at Clarksville Best Western Inn

By Chris Counts
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 2 days ago

CLARKSVILLE, Ark. – The Clarksville fire crews are battling a blaze at a hotel.

According to the Clarksville Police Department, the fire began at a Best Western Sherwood Inn

Clarksville Fire Department officials say they were dispatched to the location with reports of a structure fire and when they arrived they saw smoke and flames coming from the south roof.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SDg8F_0gy0jCzN00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VhzxQ_0gy0jCzN00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s4ov6_0gy0jCzN00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sadg8_0gy0jCzN00

Police had cleared the building of all occupants just as fire crews arrived.

The Lamar Fire Department and Johnson County Rural Fire Department also aided in getting the fire under control.

The Clarksville fire chief said that there are no known injuries.

Clarksville fire investigators are still looking into what caused the fire.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

Related
5NEWS

Fire breaks out at Best Western in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — Emergency crews are working to control a fire at Best Western Motel in Clarksville. The fire happened in the afternoon of Friday, July 29. The Clarksville Police Department asks everyone to stay clear of South Rogers Street. The Johnson County Sheriff says deputies kicked in many...
CLARKSVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
Local
Arkansas Sports
Local
Arkansas Accidents
City
Clarksville, AR
Clarksville, AR
Sports
Clarksville, AR
Crime & Safety
Clarksville, AR
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Best#Structure Fire#Accident#Best Western#The Lamar Fire Department#Nexstar Media Inc
foxsportstexarkana.com

Knoxville woman shoots deputy, charged with attempted capital murder

The Arkansas State Police says they are investigating an officer involved shooting wherein a Knoxville woman shot and injured a Johnson County Sheriff’s Department deputy. State Police say that 44-year-old Christiana Beasley reportedly shot a deputy after an armed standoff inside a residence at 205 Ivy Lane shortly after 2:00 p.m. Saturday. State police say that Beasley was barricaded inside the home.
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
5newsonline.com

Dead dogs and cats found near Arkansas dam

BARLING, Ark. — *Some of the details in this story could be disturbing to readers. Where the Arkansas River divides Crawford and Sebastian counties at Lock and Dam 13, the quiet area is a popular fishing hole. Lately, it has become an unlikely place to dispose of pets. Laurie...
ARKANSAS STATE
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Flash flooding possible over weekend; NWA resident voices concern

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rain is in the forecast for much of Northwest Arkansas this weekend, and with that rain some flash flooding potential. Some residents in the Fayetteville area are tired of their neighborhoods flooding during heavy downpours. Gayle McKenzie lives on W. Valley Drive in Fayetteville. She said at least three of her […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy