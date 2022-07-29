Scientists Discover Space Travel Accelerates Aging

The Earth has set a new record for the shortest day.The planet completed a full spin on 29 June 2022, in a time that was 1.59 milliseconds – little over one thousandth of a second - shorter than its standard 24-hour rotation.It nearly broke the barrier again this month, with 26 July being 1.50 milliseconds shorter than 24 hours.Recently, the Earth has been increasing in speed. In 2020, the Earth saw its shortest month that has ever been measured, since the 1960s. The shortest day of all time was measured that year: 1.47 milliseconds under 24 hours, on 19 July.The next...

ASTRONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO