Lexington, KY

Over 1000 students could be affected: UK responds to eastern Kentucky flooding

By Dustin Massengill
 2 days ago

LEXINGTON, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – The University of Kentucky released a statement on Friday about the flooding in eastern Kentucky.

“Images of the disaster and reports of a rising death toll have overwhelmed us all with grief for our fellow Kentuckians who will — for weeks, months and likely years to come — feel the catastrophic effects of this tragedy,” wrote UK President Eli Capilouto.

The president said their offices quickly began reacting, highlighting the Office for Student Success which reached out directly to more than 1,100 students who could have been affected by the flooding.

Appalachia underwater :

He said UK HealthCare has also reached out to health officials and regional partners to support eastern Kentucky patients and their families in need.

“I say often that this community is one that deeply cares. I saw it when tornadoes struck Western Kentucky and the surrounding region, and I see it now, as we respond to yet another natural disaster in our state,” Capilouto wrote.

Students impacted by the flooding are advised to contact the UK Center for Support and Intervention at 859-2577-3755.

UK asked those affected to also reach out to the crisis response team at crisisresponse@uky.edu or to call the UK Health Corps at 859-218-SAFE.

For employees, the president said the extension office, human resources, and risk management are coordinating efforts to support employees, several of whom have lost their homes according to Capilouto.

To support UK’s community and efforts, you can donate to their Basic Needs and Persistence Fund for students or our Crisis Program Gift Fund for faculty and staff.

For other ways to support eastern Kentucky visit here .

