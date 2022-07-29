ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Leandro, CA

7 plead guilty in fentanyl trafficking operation in Oakland and San Leandro

By Natalia Gurevich
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00wrX2_0gy0ikqA00

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – Six East Bay residents and one Oregon resident pled guilty on Thursday to drug trafficking charges that led to the largest seizure of fentanyl in the Bay Area at the time, according to a release issued by the U.S. Attorney's Office .

For more, stream KCBS Radio now .

Javier Castro Banegas-Medina, 41; Elmer Rosales-Montes, 29; and Jose Ivan Cruz-Caceres, 32, admitted to working together to provide dealers with fentanyl . The dealers, or "re-distributors" are Jihad Jad Tawasha, 35; William Joseph Laughren, 26; Heather Borges, 34; and Yeny Lizeth Fernandez-Reyes, 26.

The operation ran from April to May 2021, and was headed by Castro. The more than 10 kilograms (22 lbs) of fentanyl were distributed in the East Bay, in Oakland, and San Leandro .

One residence in each city acted as storage and distribution centers for the operation. Castro lived in the Oakland residence with other operation members.

As the leader, Castro put together price list based on the strength of the fentanyl, dying the fentanyl different colors like blue, yellow, pink, purple, and green  based on potency. All total the group sold more than 100 orders for fentanyl in the month or so they were operating.

Two other defendants, Elmer Rosales-Montes and Jose Ivan Cruz-Caceres also pled guilty to conspiring to distribute fentanyl. Their role was to act on the fentanyl orders that the organization received and deliver the drugs to customers at meeting points near the residences, including a gas station or a car wash. The fentanyl was then sold to customers in exchange for cash.

The remaining four defendants admitted in their plea agreements to buying the fentanyl and pleaded guilty to purchasing it with the intent to re-distribute it.

During the arrest and search of both residences on May 25, 2021, investigators recovered approximately 10 kg of fentanyl, as well as hundreds of rounds of ammunition in multiple calibers that had been hidden in fenceposts surrounding the Oakland property.

From both properties, a total of $31,400 in cash from drug sales and other equipment including dyes, scales, and blenders were also found.

Castro, Rosales-Montes, Cruz-Caceres, and Fernandez-Reyes pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute more than 40 grams of fentanyl. Borges pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute more than 40 grams of fentany. All five defendants face a maximum prison term of 40 years, with a mandatory minimum prison term of 5 years. Laughren and Tawasha pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. These two defendants face a maximum prison term of 20 years in prison.

The court may also decide to make one or more of the defendants serve additional periods of supervised release and additional fines.

Sentencing for Castro-Benegas, Rosales-Montes, Cruz-Caceres, and Fernandez-Reyes is set for October 27, 2022. Further status hearings have been set for Tawasha, Laughren, and Borges on September 29, 2022.

KRON4 News

East Bay residents plead guilty to large fentanyl operation

(BCN) — Seven people pleaded guilty last week to charges in connection with a large seizure of fentanyl in the Bay Area, the U.S. Department of Justice announced. Six East Bay residents and one Oregon resident admitted to various charges related to conspiracy to distribute fentanyl from two residences in Oakland and San Leandro. Javier […]
OAKLAND, CA
