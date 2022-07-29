ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Reveals LA's Approach to Trade Deadline

By Staff Writer
Inside The Dodgers
Inside The Dodgers
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts doesn't believe that LA needs to make a big move at the trade deadline.

Next Tuesday is the MLB trade deadline. It's a day of reckoning for contenders to push their chips to the center of the table, and for hapless teams to cash in assets for future bets. The next couple of days will be full of suspense, but it would be a surprise to some if the Dodgers end up taking a big swing at the deadline.

At least prominent figure in the Dodgers organization doesn't think the team needs to pull off a classic LA blockbuster trade. Manager Dave Roberts discussed the trade deadline this week and elaborated on what needs the team has that can be addressed before Tuesday. Unsurprisingly, backed the current roster of Dodgers who, entering play on Friday, own the best record in baseball (66-32).

“We don’t need anything. But any team can always get better on the margin. So if there’s something that makes sense, I have all the confidence in our guys that they’ll pull the trigger.”

To Roberts' point, the Dodgers have several impact players working their way back from injury in Walker Buehler, Dustin May, and Chris Taylor.

However, team president Andrew Friedman has stated that he and general manager Brandon Gomes are always willing to explore any trade that gives the team a better chance of winning the World Series.

Whether or not the Dodgers make a shocking trade for Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani of the oft-mentioned Juan Soto, the team already has plenty of talent.

The next few days should be interesting to say the least for the Dodgers.

