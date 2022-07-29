Spurs great Sean Elliott set to appear at Superhero Car Show 2022

www.kens5.com
Texas Principal Reinstated after 3 Days From Suspension Over Active Shooter IncidentTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Uvalde School Principal is Suspended Because She Knew About Existing ProblemsTom HandyUvalde, TX
Bob Stoops and Wade Phillips Returning to Coach in Dallas for XFLLarry LeaseDallas, TX
San Antonio firefighters save a dog during a 2-alarm fire that displaced 15 residents and damaged 18 unitshoustonstringer_comSan Antonio, TX
Code red! San Antonio animal lovers, your help is neededAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio just experienced the hottest July on record
Yes, you read that right. For the third month in a row, San Antonians experienced record heat. With an average temperature of 90.0°, not only is July 2022 the hottest July on record, but the month ties August 2011 for the hottest month EVER in San Antonio’s recorded history. Records date back to 1885.
HIGHLIGHTS: Matamoscas de Midessa fall by a run to San Antonio
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Matamoscas de Midessa lost to the San Antonio Missions 6-5 The Midland RockHounds, as they’re usually known, hold four Copa nights celebrating Mexican heritage. The team changes their name to the Matamoscas which means flyswatters. Watch the video above for highlights.
San Antonio Reggae Festival
The San Antonio Reggae Festival is back for another year of family fun and all things Reggae. Kevin Hogan and Kelly Westbrooks are in studio this morning to talk about the food, music, vendors and more! Take a loo to learn all about it!
Texas Eats: Biscuits, BBQ & Cajun Fusion
You can watch “Texas Eats,” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. David Elder’s first stop on this foodie adventure is in the Hill Country for some chilaquilesat at Nury’s Breakfast & Lunch in Fredericksburg. Next, David...
First-ever Chamoy Challenge will dress San Antonio in sweet, soury fun
A new kind of chamoy drip is coming to San Antonio.
What San Antonians need to know about the Texas Mega Million lottery
SAN ANTONIO — Do San Antonians feel lucky?. Friday night is the last night San Antonians can buy a ticket to play the Mega Millions and seize their chance at winning $1.28 billion. It's the second largest Mega Millions Jackpot in 20 years, according to their website. The record...
Back to School Buying Guide: Here are some great ways that San Antonians can save
Classes will be back in session before you know it. These tips will help you get ready!. The first day of school is coming up soon, and inflation is already squeezing budgets. Here are some tips and tricks can help you get the most mileage out of your money... Chapter...
TELL US: Who does the best chicken wings in San Antonio?
SAN ANTONIO - To celebrate National Chicken Wing Day, we posed the question to viewers " Who does the best chicken wings in San Antonio?" And we got quite a response - over 300 in just over an hour. Wayne's Wings, which has two locations in the Alamo City on...
Three years after pro boxer’s murder, his family searches for answers and justice
SAN ANTONIO — Family and friends are not giving up the search for the person who shot and killed a professional boxer from San Antonio. George Ramos’ life was cut short at 18 when he was shot and killed on June 20, 2019 outside an old gas station on the northwest side.
