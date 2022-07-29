ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kuwahee Greenway Closure Extended for Utility Maintenance Work

Knoxville, Tennessee
 4 days ago

KUB and its contractor have extended the closure of the Kuwahee Greenway located in front of the Kuwahee Wastewater Treatment Plant on the north side of Neyland Drive between Joan Cronan Way and Third Creek through Friday, August 12, 2022, as wastewater collection system pipeline and manhole maintenance work continues in this area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cllHR_0gy0iK5O00

Pedestrian and bicycle traffic have been shifted to the Neyland Greenway on the south side of Neyland Drive while this closure is in effect.

Access to the parking area and greenway underpass near Third Creek remains open.

Vehicle traffic is not affected along this section of Neyland Drive.

KUB and City of Knoxville Parks and Recreation asks trail users to please continue to respect the signs and barricades, and to avoid using the closed section of greenway due to the presence of construction equipment, materials, vehicles, and workers.

Residents with questions or concerns can call 865-558-2331 to leave a message that will be followed-up with a call from a KUB representative by the end of the next business day.

