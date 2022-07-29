One of AEW’s ‘Top Guys’ is wrestling with a labrum tear

Former WWE star Saraya (Paige) spoke about her future ambitions during her Turning The Page stage show at Starrcast V. “I’m in the middle of writing a book right now, which I’m really excited about. We got a book, it’s going to be another year before it officially comes out. We’re in the middle of writing that. We’re doing other things, but I’m not allowed to say anything right now. It’s non-wrestling related, sorry guys. I’m not going to be going to AEW anytime soon. AEW seems great. I love AEW. I would love to face Britt Baker one day if the time is right, that would be awesome. All my friends are there now.”

