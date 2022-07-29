ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Missing trafficked teen found, reunited with mother

By David Rees
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v9IeV_0gy0hwDr00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-year-old victim of human trafficking missing earlier this week has been found.

Daniela Juneth Cruz-Rios has been reunited with her mother in Mexico after being a victim of human trafficking and human smuggling, according to Columbus police.

Shooting suspect previously killed Hermitage’s Dr. Moonda in murder for hire

The Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force had been searching for Cruz-Rios, and suspected traffickers were threatening the victim because her mother and child are in Mexico. Cruz-Rios is undocumented and doesn’t speak English, with no connections to the U.S., police said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Vigil held for Reynoldsburg woman, 18, killed in shooting

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) – The Reynoldsburg community gathered Sunday night to honor the life of a young woman taken too soon. A’yanta Jarmon was shot and killed late Friday night. Loved ones said she was kind and had a smile that would light up an entire room. “When our community suffers a loss, it’s not […]
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two injured in two separate Columbus shootings

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two victims are both in stable condition following two separate shootings within 10 minutes of each other Sunday night in Columbus. Columbus police said the first shooting was reported at approximately 8:20 p.m. outside a business on the 4400 block of Walford Street just off of Morse Road. The victim in […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
sunny95.com

Woman killed when suspects fire into crowd

COLUMBUS – An 18-year-old woman was killed and a teenager injured when someone fired into a crowd people at a party on the Southeast Side late Friday. Ayanta Jarmon was in the crowd of people at a location in the 2700 block of Fairwood Avenue at approximately 11:30 p.m. when she was shot, according to Sgt. David Shimberg of the Homicide Unit.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Smuggling#Mexico#Police#Nexstar Media Inc
NBC4 Columbus

Person shot in North Hilltop after online sale

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A person has been shot in the leg and taken to Grant Medical Center after an online sale became violent. Police confirm that a person was shot at about 9:15 a.m. on Saturday on North Oakley Avenue in North Hilltop. They believe the shooting happened during a transaction initiated online.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

20-year-old shot in face, left hip near Reynoldsburg

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 20-year-old was shot in the face on the city’s east side Saturday, police said. Around 3 a.m., Columbus police responded to reports of a shooting at the 2600 block of Orono Pike near Reynoldsburg where they found one person suffering from gunshot wounds to the face and left hip, according […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Drugs, and gun found in wrecked car of intruder killed by Pickaway Co. homeowner

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — New details have been released in the shooting death of an alleged intruder in Pickaway county. Earlier this week, deputies were dispatched to Thrailkill Road after a 9-1-1 caller said they had shot a possible intruder. Multiple units, including medics, responded to the scene, where they found 26-year-old Richard Taylor, Jr., dead of multiple gunshot wounds.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Police: woman dies after shooter opens fire near party in southeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for one or more shooters who fired into a crowd of people Friday night, killing a woman. Police said officers responded to the 2700 block of Fariwaood Avenue around 11:35 p.m. on a report of a shooting and found a woman unresponsive with a gunshot wound.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Three girls missing from Fairfield County foster home

LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Three girls are missing from a foster home in Fairfield County. Princess Laday, 15, Shashya Laday, 14, and Onisty Deal, 15, left their foster home from the Amanda area on Wednesday, July 20, according to the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office. Princess has black hair and brown eyes with pierced ears. Shashya […]
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two east side shootings in Columbus Sunday morning

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police responded to two separate shootings on the city’s east side in the early morning hours on Sunday. Grattan Road At approximately 1:25 a.m., Columbus police arrived at the 1500 block of Grattan Road where they found a 42-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the left leg, according to […]
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

57K+
Followers
10K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy