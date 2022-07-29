N.C. Wyeth Washington Painting for Sale by College Amid Protest

delco.today
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
This Pennsylvania Deli was just Named One of the Best in the United StatesTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New JerseyTravel MavenJersey City, NJ
Opinion: MLB Network Made More Errors Than Phillies Behind Awful QuartetIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Jennifer Hudson & Common? The Two Reportedly Seen Out on a Date In PhillySoul Screwed SeriesPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Murphy visits Camden bearing gifts — but for whom? | Editorial
Gov. Phil Murphy came to Camden the other day without an actual check in his hand, but with a promise to send the city a pretty big one: $180 million from the Fiscal 2023 state budget. While the total includes some money for initiatives that are administered by Camden County,...
Trentonian
Trenton National Night Out should be community first, not what’s most convenient (L.A. PARKER COLUMN)
Some advice about the City of Trenton’s National Night Out celebration scheduled for Tuesday, August 2 at Cadwalader Park — Don’t go if you don’t have to. An event that once accomplished an NNO goal to build better communities home by home; enhance police-community partnerships block by block and to cultivate safer, more caring places to live day by day, morphed into a mosh pit of nonsense.
The Largest Flea Market in New Jersey is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day outdoors in the summer hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. New Jersey is home to several amazing flea markets but one of the very best is located in Burlington County, just a short drive away from Pennsylvania and many other communities in New Jersey as it is located in the central region of the state. The Columbus Farmers' Market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
Delaware County Ranks Near Top in Purchasing Power in PA
Delaware County has ranked among the top ten in Pennsylvania in SmartAsset’s recently published eighth annual study on the places with the most purchasing power. To find places where the average living expenses are most favorable to the people who live there, SmartAsset looked at the cost of living relative to income to determine the purchasing power in each county in Pennsylvania as well as across the country.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SAP in Newtown Square Makes Forbes List of Best Employers for Women
SAP’s US headquarters in Newtown Square was among 14 Philadelphia-area companies chosen by Forbes to place in the top 50 companies nationwide as among the best workplaces for women, writes Lisa Dukart for Philadelphia Business Journal. SAP came in 9th on the list locally, joining AstraZeneca in Wilmington at...
SCORE In-Person Workshop: Marketing Basics for Entrepreneurs
Make plans to join this in-person marketing basics workshop Monday, Aug. 8, to get an understanding of what you’ll need to market your product or service. This is a great opportunity for small business owners and entrepreneurs to get their questions answered. The free workshop takes place 10 to...
The Most Expensive City To Live In America Is In New Jersey
This may ultimately explain a whole lot. Suddenly, the most expensive City in America to live (from a rent perspective) is in New Jersey. This didn’t happen overnight and it has actually been several years in the making. This could easily become a trivia question stumper. If you ask...
Stop & Shop To Shutter Another NJ Store
Stop & Shop has announced the closure of its third New Jersey store this year. The Highland Park grocery store is slated to close sometime in 2023. A Stop & Shop spokesperson cited operating performance as the reason for not renewing the lease at 424 Raritan Ave. Stop & Shop...
RELATED PEOPLE
Democrats: Mastriano’s pursuit of extremist voters makes him unfit to serve as governor
Democrats and faith leaders urged Republican voters to reject gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano saying his effort to woo extremist voters on the Gab social media platform makes him unfit to lead Pennsylvania. The post Democrats: Mastriano’s pursuit of extremist voters makes him unfit to serve as governor appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Delaware County Leadership: Anne M. Prisco, President, Holy Family University
Anne Prisco, the president of Holy Family University, spoke with DELCO Today about growing up in Brooklyn and how being the daughter of a first-generation immigrant has shaped her life. Her love for Home Economics took her to the University of Arizona on a scholarship, but after college, she returned to New York City and found her way to a career in higher education.
All New Jersey restaurants that were on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’
With Guy Fieri making the state of New Jersey Flavortown (he’s on his third Garden State eatery in a month), I thought I would look and see how many restaurants he’s visited through the years. Dolce & Clemente's in Robbinsville. Jersey Girl Café in Hamilton. Jammin’ Crepes...
Our Readers Select The Best Steaks In Atlantic & Cape May Counties
We took to our Facebook page yesterday and asked our readers to submit their favorite steaks in Atlantic and Cape May Counties. This was such a fun project to collaborate with our faithful listeners and readers. Almost every photo that you will see in our photo gallery below was taken...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Zero tolerance justified for vandals in proud N.J. town | Letters
I’m writing in reference to the recent guest column by Sam Raus, “Haddonfield High vandalism: Trade ‘zero-tolerance’ for awareness of context.”. I visit Haddonfield often in the course of my workday. And seeing the clean, well-kept “Main Street” storefronts, outdoor cafes and residential neighborhoods leaves me with the impression that borough residents take great pride in their community.
Is This The BEST Cheesesteak in NJ?
One thing we have to be supremely proud of: The tri-state area is the BEST corner of the world to get an authentic cheesesteak. However, working out where to get the BEST one is a hotly debated subject, as we are a passionate people who are proud of our food.
These 4 NJ flea markets are also known for their outstanding food
One of the main reasons why people love to shop at flea markets is for a good bargain. There’s a laundry list of flea markets in New Jersey, especially in the summertime. Most are seasonal or pop-ups and are themed like the Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market that takes place at the Cure Insurance Arena.
ahherald.com
Grand Opening of Charlie’s of Lincroft, formerly Lincroft Inn
MIDDLETOWN, NJ – Charlie’s of Lincroft, formerly the Lincroft Inn, held their grand opening on Thursday afternoon. Monmouth County officials Sheriff Shaun Golden, County Clerk Christine Hanlon, Director Tom Arnone, Deputy Director Sue Kiley, Commissioner Nick DiRocco, Commissioner Lillian Burry, Commissioner Ross Licitra, and Middletown Mayor Tony Perry cut the ribbon and welcomed the new restaurant to the community.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
P’burg tubing company drifting into dangerous waters in dispute with N.J. | Turkeys & Trophies
We’ll stipulate that the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection should be flexible in its rule that state lands cannot be used for any commercial purposes. For instance, if a recreational tubing company wants to use such land to send tubers into water, there should be a simple mechanism for the company to apply for authorization. We don’t know for sure if that mechanism exists, but we do know from the DEP that Two River Tubing in Phillipsburg has been in violation of the rule this season. The company, according to the DEP, has been sending its tubers into the Delaware River via the state-owned Hummers Beach Access. The DEP has sent multiple letters to the company, including a July 6 letter informing the company that the matter has been referred to the Office of the Attorney General. It should have never gotten to this point. The appropriate response in this case would be for Two River to work within the legal and political system to either acquire authorization or get a change to the rule, not openly ignore warnings from the state, as the DEP alleges. It appears Two River is betting that the referral to the attorney general is just a bluff that won’t result in any action. If that’s the case, it’s a bad bet. Additionally, it’s an embarrassment to Phillipsburg, which should be promoting recreational businesses given its proximity to the river. That’s more challenging to do when one of the businesses isn’t playing by the book.
Stop & Shop announces its 3rd N.J. store closure this year
Supermarket chain Stop & Shop will shutter another New Jersey store. Stop & Shop recently announced plans to close its Highland Park location. The grocery store located at 424 Raritan Ave. is expected to close some time in 2023, although an exact date has yet to be determined. “After a...
New Jersey Globe
Trenton councilwoman who made bigoted, homophobic statements may run for Trenton mayor
Robin Vaughn has taken out petitions to run for mayor of Trenton against incumbent Reed Gusciora, setting up a potentially nasty fight between a gay, white man and a Black woman with a history of hurling racist, homophobic, anti-Semitic and hateful statements in a non-partisan election with statewide implications. Vaughn,...
DELCO.Today
Delaware County, PA
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).https://delco.today/
Comments / 0