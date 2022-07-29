ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, NY

Watertown literacy group, M.E.L.T., returning to Malawi for first time since COVID-19

WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vfctn_0gy0hll600

WATERTOWN, N.Y. ( WWTI ) — Think back to some of the first books you opened to read. These tend to be cherished titles that we carry with us into adulthood.

However, for children in Malawi, books are prized items, as they are sometimes the only tool children have to learn English.

Jefferson County student off to college smiling after free wisdom teeth removal

The organization Malwai Early Literary team, commonly known as M.E.L.T. based in Watertown, is helping to supply education resources to the Northern region of Malawi.

The program began in 2016 and is based in the Northern region of Malawi and includes 20 schools, a bookmobile and a library located in Mzuzu.

M.E.L.T. has a team of education and business professionals based in the North Country and supports 20 schools in Malawi, a bookmobile and a newly built library located in Mzuzu.

According to M.E.L.T. Chair Heather White, a goal of the program is to create “culturally responsible” resources that are given to each student in M.E.L.T.

“We are supporting their voyage into being fluent readers in English,” White said. “It makes them stronger individuals, hence stronger families, stronger communities and a stronger nation.”

M.E.L.T. first began in 2014 following a trip to the country that White and other educators took in 2008. White explained that the group quickly realized that there was a need as students are tested for English proficiency in grade six, despite English being typically a third language.

Reading resources are the main focus. Since 2014, M.E.L.T. has designed, developed and published 17 book titles. Each earned written approval from the Malawian Office of the Minister of Education.

White shared that these were some of the first books Malawian students ever held.

“To have their hands on a book, to see children that looked like themselves… some children giggled, but some students actually wept,” she said.

Community steps in to support injured Jefferson County Sheriff Deputy

The group is set to leave for Malawi in the first week of August 2022. This will be the first trip M.E.L.T. has taken to Malawi since 2019.

“So many difficult things have happened during COVID,” White expressed. “I’m afraid that when I touch the ground, I will fall down and burst into tears.

The team will be in Malawi for three weeks, teaching, reading and learning for themselves. More information on the organization can be found on the M.E.L.T. website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
informnny.com

Wood carvers from across the nation showcase their art in Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Bears, owls, eagles, deer, and other animals were at Burrville Power Equipment in Watertown on Friday, and so were the creators that brought the wooden animals to life. The business’s open house started on Thursday in order to show their appreciation for their customers, according...
WATERTOWN, NY
WETM 18 News

Van crashes into Children’s Home of Jefferson County

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A van crashed into the Children’s Home of Jefferson County Friday afternoon. According to witnesses the van drove through the front lawn of the Children’s Home property and smashed into one of the main buildings. The Watertown Police Department and Guilfoyle Ambulance responded and were at the scene. The van was […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
informnny.com

Highest paying jobs in Watertown for high school graduates

The average college graduate in 2020 earned $1,305 a week, while the average high school graduate takes home just $781, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Of course, college isn’t for everyone. There are many reasons high-school graduates may choose to not continue on to college, not the least of which being cost. Average tuition costs continue to rise each year, the exception being the 2020-2021 school year, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Average tuition at a public, in-state university coming in at $9,687; tuition for out-of-state students at public schools, and for everyone at private universities, is significantly higher at $21,874 and $35,087, respectively.
WATERTOWN, NY
northcountrynow.com

Bright future for Ogdensburg resident

Kassidie Wells of Ogdensburg is the recipient of a $1,000 scholarship from Taco Bell where she is currently employed at the new Taco Bell restaurant in Ogdensburg. Kassidie will be attending the University at Buffalo in the fall. From left to right in the picture are Misti Hastings, Kassidie and Janet Lalone. Submitted Photo.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Watertown, NY
Watertown, NY
Health
Oswego County Today

Cop Logs: Fulton PD – 7/18 – 7/24/22

Time/Date: 08:45:00 – 07/18/22/Booking Number: 7463. PL240.30.01 AM2 (8431) – AGG HARASS 2-COMUNICATE THREAT. Time/Date: 10:00:00 – 07/24/22 – Booking Number: 7552. PL160.15.03 BF1 (2193) – ROBBERY-1ST:USE DANGER INSTRMT. 06:30:00 07/24/22 PL140.30.03 BF1 (2136) – BURG-1ST: DANGEROUS INSTRUMENT. 06:30:00 – 07/24/22 PL105.10.01 EF4 (1968)...
FULTON, NY
northcountrynow.com

Down he goes in Ogdensburg

Ogdensburg City Councilor Dan Skamperle takes the plunge in the dunking booth during a new Ogdensburg Seaway Festival event on Thursday evening in the Greenbelt. The dunking booth returns tonight at 5:45 p.m. for those interested in dunking someone. See story, more photos here. NCNow Photo by Sean McNamara.
WETM 18 News

Governor Hochul announces new REDI projects while visiting Clayton

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — It was only three years ago when waves came crashing over seawalls, into houses and onto streets surrounding Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River. This was when record-breaking flooding wreaked havoc in the North Country in 2019, following a previous flooding event in 2017. As communities are still recovering from […]
CLAYTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Malawi#M E L T Chair#English
oswegocountybusiness.com

Several Oswego County Campgrounds Up for Sale

A confluence of factors, including labor and a desire to retire, is pushing many mom and pop campground owners to consider selling their businesses. If you’ve ever daydreamed about tapping into the lucrative $5 billion outdoor camping industry by owning your own campground, one of these opportunities could be for you.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
informnny.com

How gas prices have changed in Watertown in the last week

On Friday, ExxonMobil and Chevron reported more windfall profits in the second quarter of 2022 amid ever-increasing oil and gas prices. Exxon netted $17.9 billion, and Chevron $11.6 billion through June. More recently, oil and gas prices have been steadily in decline, following decreased demand globally and domestically. The national...
WATERTOWN, NY
Romesentinel.com

CanalFest celebration returns August 5-7

ROME — Rome Rotary Club promises a weekend filled with fun events and activities during its annual CanalFest celebration set for Friday through Sunday, Aug. 5-7 at Bellamy Harbor Park. Rome Rotary has received a grant from the state Canal Corporation and the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor in...
ROME, NY
WETM 18 News

PHOTOS: Fort Drum soldiers return home from Europe deployment

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fort Drum soldiers who were deployed to Europe for five months returned home in July. Soldiers with the 91st Military Police Battalion, 16th MP Brigade, returned to Fort Drum in July after being deployed to the U.S. European Command area of responsibility. According to Fort Drum Public Affairs, around 170 troops had deployed […]
FORT DRUM, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
cnyhomepage.com

UPD Identify missing man from Mohawk River

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has released the identity of the missing man they have been searching for in the Mohawk River since July 27th. According to police, on Wednesday, two people fishing on the Mohawk River near Leland Avenue witnessed 42-year-old Musar Pwa of Utica walk into the water, go under, and never resurface. The witnesses told police that after a few moments after not seeing the Pwa come up for air, they immediately called the Oneida County 911 Center, and tried to help, but were unable to find him.
UTICA, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Sheriff’s Office: 7/15 – 7/22/22

11:31:25 – 07/15/22 PL240.26.01 V2 (5527) HARASSMENT-2ND:PHYS CNTACT. 11:31:25 – 07/15/22 PL205.30 AM0 (2357) RESISTING ARREST. 16:24:30 – 07/15/22 CPL120.60.01 90 (7264) EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST. On 7/15/22 around 12:17 hours, Julian B. Aguzar, 36, was charged with Harassment in the 2nd Degree and Resisting Arrest following...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
informnny.com

Mills Park in Gouverneur vandalized, police seeking information

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Gouverneur Police Department is asking for any information the public can provide following vandalism at Mills Park. The department posted on its Facebook page that between the night of July 28 and morning of July 29, windows and toilets were broken and peanut butter was smeared in the building and bathrooms.
GOUVERNEUR, NY
wwnytv.com

No injuries in rollover crash in the Town of Theresa

TOWN OF THERESA, New York (WWNY) - Two cars were involved in a rollover crash Sunday night in the Town of Theresa. The incident causing one of the cars to roll off the road. It happened around 8:30 PM at the intersection of State Route 411 and Dano Road. One...
THERESA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Vandals on bicycles caught on camera; Rome police investigating

ROME — Broken windows at a business on South James Street in Rome is under investigation after the possible culprits were captured on camera, according to the Rome Police Department and the business owner. Anthony Varano, owner of Copper City Smoke and Beverage, said the front window to his...
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Woman accused of recycling car without permission

ROME — A 33-year-old woman has been charged with felony larceny after she recycled another person’s car without permission, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said Serina M. Cosimeno, of Rome, called Rubicon Recycling on April 20 to pick up a 2008 Chevy Cobalt parked in the 500 block of S. James St. Police said that Cosimeno claimed she believed the car had been abandoned at a foreclosed property. Police said the vehicle did not have license plates or registration.
ROME, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy