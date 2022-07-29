ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

Montgomery County skilled nursing facility to pay $819,640 to resolve False Claims Act liability

By Carl Hessler Jr.
Mercury
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.pottsmerc.com

Comments / 0

Related
MyChesCo

Man Sentenced to 9 Years for Drug Trafficking

PITTSBURGH, PA — A resident of Isabella, Pennsylvania has been sentenced in federal court to 108 months imprisonment and 6 years supervised release on his conviction of violating federal narcotics laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. United States District Judge Christy Criswell Wiegand imposed the sentence July...
ISABELLA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wynnewood, PA
Montgomery County, PA
Government
City
Lower Merion Township, PA
County
Montgomery County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Drug Dealer Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison

PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that DeWitt Drayton, 46, of Philadelphia, PA, was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison, and five years of supervised release by United States Senior District Court Judge Anita B. Brody for manufacturing counterfeit pills using controlled substances, including methamphetamine, and for unlawfully possessing three firearms.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skilled Nursing Facility#False Claims Act#A Lower Merion Township
MyChesCo

PA SRCC: Governor’s Lawsuit Another Attempt to Stop the People of Pennsylvania From Having a Voice

HARRISBURG, PA — PA SRCC Executive Director Cody Harbaugh offered the following statement regarding Governor Tom Wolf’s decision to file a lawsuit against SB106:. “Whenever Governor Tom Wolf doesn’t get his way, he uses every means necessary to enhance his own power. This time, he’s using the courts to try and subvert the will of the voters. His lawsuit is another attempt to stop the people of the Commonwealth from weighing in on popular election reforms, taxpayer-funding of elective abortions, and regulatory reforms.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

PECO Energy Reducing U.S. 30 to One Lane for Utility Construction

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — PECO Energy will reduce U.S. 30 (Lancaster Avenue) to a single lane in each direction between Bryn Mawr Avenue and Pennswood Road in Lower Merion Township, Montgomery County, and Haverford Township, Delaware County, beginning Tuesday, August 2, for utility construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The closures will be in place Mondays through Fridays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM through Friday, August 26.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Mercury

In-person services available for Unemployment Compensation claimants

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania Unemployment Compensation (UC) claimants can now schedule appointments for in-person services at PA CareerLink locations throughout the commonwealth. In total, 58 PA CareerLink centers are accepting appointments to assist claimants with their cases, including the CareerLink Centers in Berks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties. “The Unemployment...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
HHS
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
MyChesCo

ChristianaCare Ranked No. 1 Hospital in Delaware, No. 4 Hospital in Philadelphia Region

WILMINGTON, DE — ChristianaCare has been rated as a Best Hospital by U.S. News & World Report in its 2022-23 annual rankings. ChristianaCare was ranked No. 42 in the nation in obstetrics and gynecology. Addtionally, the Wilmington-based health system was also ranked as high-performing in orthopedics, and was ranked the No. 1 hospital in Delaware and the No. 4 hospital in the Philadelphia region.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania teacher suspended after Jan. 6 riot fired for not working

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania teacher who was suspended last year during an investigation into his attendance at, and social media posts about, the "Stop the Steal" rally — which later turned to a deadly insurrection on Jan. 6 — has been fired for refusing to return to work.Allentown School District board of school directors voted Thursday to fire Jason Moorehead, who was a middle school social studies teacher at the Allentown School District.The district said previously Moorehead's social media posts about the events of Jan. 6, and not just his presence in Washington that day, were the focus...
ALLENTOWN, PA
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: PUBLIC SERVICE MESSAGE

Many of our followers have been commenting on the high volume of accidents, rollovers and sadly fatalities. We feel the anxiety here at OCSN too as we report these accidents to you. The volume of medevac requests, sometimes multiple requests for one accident, is heartbreaking. Please pay attention and stay focused. You need to be mindful of other drivers who are distracted because you have to be on the defensive side too by trying to stay away from them. We don’t enjoy putting up these accidents and fatalities and would love to see a significant drop in them. For yourself and those you love please drive carefully and arrive safely at your destination.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy