West Haven to ‘rock’ out at Savin Rock Festival with music, food

By Olivia Casey
 2 days ago

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Rockers, get ready to celebrate some classic tunes on July 29 and 30 as Parkway Diner and The British Legends of Rock Show will headline the annual Savin Rock Festival.

The festival is slated to kick-off on July 29 at the Old Grove Park at 5 p.m. and run through the remainder of the weekend.

West Haven Mayor Rossi will offer welcoming remarks, followed by a string of performances. The Navels are set to perform the best of Fleetwood Mac and Stevie Knicks, followed by Parkway Diner, who will play fan-favorite classic tunes by Billie Joel and Elton John, as well as hits from the ’70s and ’80s.

Parkway Diner will headline Day One of the Savin Rock Festival by playing favorites by Billy Joel and Elton John and hits of the ’70s and ’80s in West Haven’s Old Grove Park at 8 p.m. Friday, July 29 . Photo via City of West Haven

Throughout the night, guests can play games and catch thrills on rides as a part of the new and improved midway. There will also be plenty of food options; food trucks on Palace Street will offer burgers, hot dogs, cheesesteaks, fried dough, gyros, and more.

On Sunday, a Touch-a-Truck event will kickstart the day at 12 p.m., along with the West Haven Fire Department showcasing the department’s 35-foot smoke trailer.

The music will return with Tre Paul, a trio that includes retired city police Detective Sgt. Paul Raucci, to perform rock oldies and singalongs. They’ll precede Echos of Sinatra, fronted by Sinatra tribute artist Steve Kaz.

The British Legends of Rock Show will round-out the night for a “powerful rock ‘n roll buffet celebrating the two undisputed greatest decades of British rock music: the ’60s and ’70s,” the band said in a statement. They’ll perform all the best British hits, from Led Zeppelin to the Animals.

The British Legends of Rock Show will headline Day Two of the Savin Rock Festival by invading West Haven’s Old Grove Park at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 30. Photo via City of West Haven

The Savin Rock Festival has taken over the city each year since its inception in 1982, bringing together the community for a weekend to remember — with a great view.

