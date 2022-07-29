RJN calls on DOJ, State of Georgia for investigation into Savannah Police Department

fox28media.com
Georgia man called bomb threat to avoid work, ordered to pay nearly $40,000 in restitution
SAVANNAH, Ga — A Georgia man has been ordered to repay the enormous cost of shutting down his job with a fake bomb threat. Elliott Sherman, “Amir Turner,” 23, of Vidalia, was fired, arrested and now owes nearly $40,000 after he called in a workplace bomb threat to get out of work on Sept. 11, 2021.
Georgia county offering $500 reward for information on grave vandals
CHATTANOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia county is seeking help to identify people whom they say vandalized graves last weekend. The Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the vandals. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
Activists demand state, federal investigations into Savannah Police
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Members of the Racial Justice Network (RJN) demanded that Gov. Brian Kemp and the U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division open independent investigations into the Savannah Police Department (SPD), and its five officer-involved shootings in 2022. “These numbers alone certainly place the Savannah Police Department on the radar as a […]
WTGS
Georgia man charged with trafficking meth, cocaine and heroin into Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A man from Georgia has been sentenced to 207 months in federal prison after trafficking meth, cocaine and heroin from Atlanta to Eastern North Carolina. Demetrice “Peanut” Parker, 47, of Waycross Georgia, was sentenced for illegal possession of a gun and his part in...
Around Georgia: Fallen officer honored, cookout with council canceled
GBI employees and several other law enforcement agencies lined up outside GBI headquarters to pay respects to fallen Fairburn Police Department Sergeant Jean-Harold Louis Astree. Astree died in a car crash Thursday morning. You can watch the video of the escort for Astree below. Cookout with Council canceled. Norcross City...
WTGS
Florida dentist arrested fourth time in two months
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WEAR) — Pensacola dentist Dr. Charles Stamitoles was arrested again Friday for the fourth time in a little over two months. Stamitoles, 65, was arrested and booked into the Escambia County Jail Friday on a charge of battery. Channel 3 is working to obtain Stamitoles' arrest report...
wgxa.tv
Racial justice leaders call on Kemp, DOJ to investigate fatal officer-involved shootings
ATLANTA (WGXA) -- A racial justice nonprofit is calling on Georgia's top leaders to investigate a number of fatal police-involved shootings. The Racial Justice Network has asked both the US Department of Justice and Governor Brian Kemp to open an investigation into the shootings, which have specifically occurred in the city of Savannah.
allongeorgia.com
Georgia’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit Obtains Guilty Plea and 25 Year Sentence
Attorney General Chris Carr announced Thursday that Christopher Weldon has pleaded guilty to one count each of human trafficking and statutory rape. A Clayton County Superior Court Judge accepted the plea on July 25, 2022, and sentenced the defendant to 25 years, including 15 years to be served in custody. Weldon will also be listed on the sex offender registry. The victim was present in court and provided a victim impact statement.
CBS 46
University of West Georgia professor fired, charged with murdering student
City of Whiteville receives grant money to help improve drones’ capabilities. City of Whiteville receives grant money to help improve drones’ capabilities. Happy Birthday from NBC15 and the Wilderness Resort!. FastCast Sunday Morning | Meteorologist Shane Smith tracks another flood threat. Updated: 58 minutes ago. Rain returns and...
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (July 25-31)
MACON, Ga. — 1. Warner Robins native on a mission to stop gun violence in the place where she grew up. In light of recent violence in her hometown, a native of Warner Robins is hosting a conference Saturday to help prevent gun violence and crime. Shellita Austin was born and raised in Warner Robins, but moved to Florida as an adult to get resources for her autistic child. Austin wants others to see they don't have to choose violence, or "become a victim of your surroundings."
fox5atlanta.com
Gunfire erupts outside Georgia Red Lobster
Officials said a Cherokee County deputy shot a man wanted for a domestic dispute. Police said the suspect shot at a home where his wife and daughter live.
Convicted felon sentenced for illegally possessing weapons, shooting at family member
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man who shot at a family member in Cobb County has been sentenced to seven years in prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. On April 1, 2021, Rico Laprince Southall fired multiple gunshots at a family member on a public road in Powder Springs. Southall’s gunfire also struck another motorist’s vehicle.
WLTX.com
Ex-professor opens fire after being kicked out of Georgia restaurant; bullet kills future student
CARROLLTON, Ga. — A former University of West Georgia professor is behind bars, accused of publicly shooting and killing an 18-year-old woman leaving a small community grieving. Anna Jones was killed overnight Saturday. Carrollton Police Department investigators said Richard Sigman, 47, was taken into custody after officers were called...
Savannah Police under new leadership as chief steps down
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is now under new leadership. Friday was Chief Roy Minter’s final day serving as the head of SPD, a position he’s held since 2018. Minter’s last year was overshadowed by controversy. He was blamed in part for low morale in the department and an increase in […]
nowhabersham.com
Cornelia woman among four arrested in meth trafficking investigation
A three-month investigation by federal, state, and local law enforcement led to the arrests Thursday of three suspected meth traffickers in North Georgia. They were among four suspects taken into custody during the execution of search warrants and traffic stops across the region. The investigation, dubbed Operation A Team, involved...
Thousands of families gather for APS Back-to-School bash at Georgia World Congress Center
ATLANTA — It’s back to class on Monday for the state’s largest school district. On Saturday, Atlanta Public Schools lined up in big numbers to take part in the district’s largest Back-to-School Bash. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2 partnered...
Safety concerns key priority as Georgia schools open for fall
With the recent mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas as a backdrop, Georgia schools are beginning to open their doors for fall with school safety top-of-mind for parents and teachers. Every public school in Georgia is required to have a school safety plan and conduct drills on that plan, the state Department of […] The post Safety concerns key priority as Georgia schools open for fall appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police bust narcotics business conducted out of middle-income apartments, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police crushed a narcotics business that was being conducted from an apartment building where the rent starts at $1,600 a month. Over several weeks, officers observed and made "buys" from one apartment in the southwest Atlanta complex off of Metropolitan Parkway. With a warrant, the officers went...
wfxl.com
Man serving life sentence for murder sentenced to 40 more years for drug trafficking
The imprisoned leader of a criminal conspiracy involving the distribution of methamphetamine and other drugs throughout south Georgia has been sentenced to nearly 40 years in federal prison. According to the Department of Justice, Jackie Kavaskia McMillan, a/k/a “Bijay,” 41, was sentenced to 444 months in federal prison, consecutive to...
Lawsuit says city of College Park refuses to obey law it asked Georgia legislature to pass
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — The city of College Park asked the Georgia state legislature to pass a bill allowing it to have a senior homestead exemption. Now, a new lawsuit says the city is refusing to obey the law it asked for. Shirley Robinson, 82, said she never expected...
