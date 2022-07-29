ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

RJN calls on DOJ, State of Georgia for investigation into Savannah Police Department

By Destiny Wiggins
WTGS
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
fox28media.com

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAV News 3

Activists demand state, federal investigations into Savannah Police

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Members of the Racial Justice Network (RJN) demanded that Gov. Brian Kemp and the U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division open independent investigations into the Savannah Police Department (SPD), and its five officer-involved shootings in 2022. “These numbers alone certainly place the Savannah Police Department on the radar as a […]
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
Savannah, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Savannah, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
WTGS

Florida dentist arrested fourth time in two months

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WEAR) — Pensacola dentist Dr. Charles Stamitoles was arrested again Friday for the fourth time in a little over two months. Stamitoles, 65, was arrested and booked into the Escambia County Jail Friday on a charge of battery. Channel 3 is working to obtain Stamitoles' arrest report...
PENSACOLA, FL
allongeorgia.com

Georgia’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit Obtains Guilty Plea and 25 Year Sentence

Attorney General Chris Carr announced Thursday that Christopher Weldon has pleaded guilty to one count each of human trafficking and statutory rape. A Clayton County Superior Court Judge accepted the plea on July 25, 2022, and sentenced the defendant to 25 years, including 15 years to be served in custody. Weldon will also be listed on the sex offender registry. The victim was present in court and provided a victim impact statement.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doj#Police#The State Of Georgia#The Justice Department#Founder#Saudi#African American#The Department Of Justice
CBS 46

University of West Georgia professor fired, charged with murdering student

City of Whiteville receives grant money to help improve drones’ capabilities. City of Whiteville receives grant money to help improve drones’ capabilities. Happy Birthday from NBC15 and the Wilderness Resort!. FastCast Sunday Morning | Meteorologist Shane Smith tracks another flood threat. Updated: 58 minutes ago. Rain returns and...
CARROLLTON, GA
13WMAZ

Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (July 25-31)

MACON, Ga. — 1. Warner Robins native on a mission to stop gun violence in the place where she grew up. In light of recent violence in her hometown, a native of Warner Robins is hosting a conference Saturday to help prevent gun violence and crime. Shellita Austin was born and raised in Warner Robins, but moved to Florida as an adult to get resources for her autistic child. Austin wants others to see they don't have to choose violence, or "become a victim of your surroundings."
MACON, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WSAV News 3

Savannah Police under new leadership as chief steps down

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is now under new leadership. Friday was Chief Roy Minter’s final day serving as the head of SPD, a position he’s held since 2018. Minter’s last year was overshadowed by controversy. He was blamed in part for low morale in the department and an increase in […]
SAVANNAH, GA
nowhabersham.com

Cornelia woman among four arrested in meth trafficking investigation

A three-month investigation by federal, state, and local law enforcement led to the arrests Thursday of three suspected meth traffickers in North Georgia. They were among four suspects taken into custody during the execution of search warrants and traffic stops across the region. The investigation, dubbed Operation A Team, involved...
CORNELIA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Safety concerns key priority as Georgia schools open for fall

With the recent mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas as a backdrop, Georgia schools are beginning to open their doors for fall with school safety top-of-mind for parents and teachers. Every public school in Georgia is required to have a school safety plan and conduct drills on that plan, the state Department of […] The post Safety concerns key priority as Georgia schools open for fall  appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy