Bennet, NE

Bennet Fire & Rescue gets first responder training to help better serve community

By Nolan Dorn
klkntv.com
 2 days ago
www.klkntv.com

klkntv.com

Nebraska Task Force 1 sends 2 more members to help in Kentucky

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- On Sunday morning, Nebraska Task Force 1 sent two more members to assist with the devastating floods in Kentucky. In total all three members have been from the Lincoln area. One is currently a Captain with Lincoln Fire and Rescue, and the other is a retired member of LFR.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

1 killed, 2 injured in early Sunday Omaha shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two people are injured and another is dead after an overnight shooting. Police responded to a shooting near 22nd and Lake where multiple people were injured around 2:36 a.m. Sunday. Omaha Police says officers found three people in the area with gunshot wounds. One of the...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Crash near Fremont kills one, injures several others

SAUNDERS COUNTY, Neb. (KLKN) — The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a four-vehicle crash near Fremont that killed one woman and injured at least four others. Authorities say it happened around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday near Fremont on Highway 77 between Highway 109 and the Platte River...
FREMONT, NE
Bennet, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
WOWT

Fremont Police: Suspect trying to enter home with knife shot by officer

FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - A man was shot by an officer as he allegedly tried to enter a home with children while wielding a knife. According to Fremont Police, officers were called to a home near North Hancock Street and Fairacres Drive at 3 a.m. Saturday. Police were told that the 911 caller’s husband had a knife and was trying to get into the home.
FREMONT, NE
NebraskaTV

Manuel Gomez to remain at Lincoln Regional Center

HOLDREGE, Neb. — A Holdrege man who was found not responsible for a double homicide by reason of insanity will remain at the Lincoln Regional Center. In a court order Friday, a judge ordered Manuel Gomez, 49, to remain at the Lincoln Regional Center “for the foreseeable future” to continue treatment. The order comes after a judge ruled in November 2021 that Gomez would be evaluated at the center for 90 days.
HOLDREGE, NE
klkntv.com

Lancaster county fair hosts Hispanic bands for the first time on Sunday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- On Sunday, those at the Lancaster County fair experienced a taste of Hispanic culture with first time performances of Hispanic music on that stage. “This is the first year that we are here at the Lancaster Fair. So hopefully this grows every year and evolves into something bigger. Where we can have bigger bands, bigger performances and have a bigger crowd,” said Steve Solorio, event organizer.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

Fremont lifeguards come together to replace boy's stolen bike

FREMONT, Neb. — Lifeguards came to a boy's rescue – this time outside the pool. Most lifeguards see the same kids, every day, all summer long. It's no different at Ronin Pool in Fremont. “We all know each other, we all know each other's names,” lifeguard Linden Nosal...
FREMONT, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Firearm offenses land former Papillion woman 4.5 years in prison

OMAHA, Neb. -- On Friday, a Papillion woman was sentenced to prison for two different firearm offenses from 2020. Officials said 36-year-old Katherine Woitaszewski received 54 months' imprisonment for being a felon in possession of a firearm and being in possession of a stolen firearm. There is no parole in the federal system and Woitaszewski will serve a three-year term of supervised release after her prison release.
PAPILLION, NE
klkntv.com

Changes to Lincoln StarTran services announced amid worker shortage

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Transportation and Utilities announced changes on Friday to its StarTran evening bus service due to a shortage of bus drivers following the pandemic. The changes go into effect on Aug. 18 and will reduce select services by three hours. StarTran’s fixed-route evening service, VanLNK...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln students read more than 7 million minutes this summer

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Libraries System and Lincoln Saltdogs came together for another summer to sponsor a reading program for students. The program, which began earlier this summer, encouraged kids to read for at least 10 hours during their break from school. The reward? Free tickets to the July 31st Saltdogs game.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska State Patrol taking part in national anti-speeding campaign

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol is taking part in a national campaign hoping to curb speeding across the state. The Stop Speeding Before It Stops You campaign, which runs until Aug. 14, will have troopers work overtime to stop drivers from speeding. Speeding was a factor...
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Omaha man identified as motorcyclist killed in Sarpy County crash

(Sarpy County, NE) -- An Omaha man is identified as the motorcyclist killed in a Friday morning Sarpy County crash. The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office says just before 6:45 Friday morning sheriff's deputies, along with the Papillion and Bellevue Fire Departments, were called to Platteview Road just west of 36th Street for a vehicle versus motorcycle crash. Investigators say a westbound Ford F-350 collided with an eastbound motorcycle on Platteview Road. The driver of the F-350 is identified as 37 year old Jarrod Morrow, of Bellevue, was not injured in the crash.
SARPY COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

New dog bar coming to Lincoln this Fall

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Lincoln’s newest upcoming bar is creating a theme that is more fluff than other. You will no longer need to leave your dog at home when having a night on the town. Unleash, a future dog park and bar will allow visitors to go to the...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln Girls Who Walk encourages exercise and socialization

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Walking is an easy way for most people to get out and exercise. One Lincoln woman took her love for walking and brought it to social media, connecting women in the Capital City along the way. The Lincoln Girls Who Walk Facebook Group meets at Peter Pan...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Ponca area bridge finally finished

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Why did it take so long to repair a road and replace a bridge in the Ponca Hills area just north of Omaha?. A large drainage pipe supporting a bridge on 36th Street at Ponca Road gave way in January of 2021. Since then, people driving...
OMAHA, NE
klin.com

COVID-19 Death Reported Friday in Lancaster County

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported a COVID-19 death Friday, a man in his 70s who was hospitalized and vaccinated. The county death total is now 446. In addition, there were 67 new cases reported with 35 people hospitalized and 30 of those being Lancaster County residents. Additional information including...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE

