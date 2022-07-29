Street Closures and Traffic Impacts

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – Street closures along major City streets impacting motorists and pedestrians are listed below. These closures may be due to construction, special event activity, or maintenance. All closures are subject to change due to weather, emergency work, or other circumstances.

Work zone safety is a priority. Motorists are advised to slow down, follow posted speed limits, pay attention, watch out for workers, obey signs and flaggers, and allow additional travel time for delays.

CITY STREET RECONSTRUCTION OR MAINTENANCE PROJECTS

Brawner Parkway – Kostoryz Road to Carroll Lane (Bond 2018)

During Phase 2 of construction, Brawner Parkway (north and south of the median) will be reduced to one-way traffic flow in the eastbound direction. The following traffic changes and lane closures will be implemented:

Brawner Parkway's westbound lane (south of median) is closed for construction. The eastbound lane will remain open for use during this first phase of construction.

Brawner Parkway's westbound lane (north of median) is closed for construction. The eastbound lane will remain open for use during this first phase of construction.

Baldwin Boulevard – SH 286 (Crosstown Expressway) to Port Avenue

The contractor will implement temporary lane closures along Baldwin Boulevard from SH 286 (Crosstown Expressway) to Port Avenue.

Callicoatte Road – Interstate Highway 37 to Up River Road (Bond 2018)

During Phase 2 of construction, there will be a full closure of Callicoatte Road between the northbound IH-37 Frontage Road to Up River Road. There will also be a daily single-lane closure, with flagger control, along Up River Road from Callicoatte Road eastward. It is recommended that residents who live east of the intersection use the Violet Road exit, and residents who live west of the intersection use the Sharpsburg Road exit to access Up River Road.

Leopard Street – Palm Drive to Nueces Bay Boulevard (Bond 2018)

Leopard Street is reduced to one lane, in each direction, along the eastbound lanes (south side) of Leopard Street between Nueces Bay Boulevard and Battlin’ Buc Boulevard. The intersection at Leopard Street and Nueces Bay Boulevard is also being opened to traffic. Additional temporary intersection closures will be implemented along the south side of Leopard Street as construction progresses.

Park Road 22 Bridge and Channel – Whitecap Boulevard to Commodores Drive (SH 361)

Park Road 22 is closed for construction on the south side (eastbound lanes) between Compass Street and Cruiser Street. Motorists traveling eastbound (south side) along Park Road 22 are shifted to the westbound lanes (north side) between Compass Street and Cruiser Street. Travel lanes are reduced to one lane, in each direction, between Compass Street and Cruiser Street.

Shoreline Boulevard – Lomax Street to Power Street (Street Preventative Maintenance Program)

Mill and overlay improvement operations along Shoreline Boulevard between Lomax Street and Power Street have begun. They will temporarily close sidewalks, parking lanes, and travel lanes for the next several weeks. Access to the T-Heads and Marina will always be maintained during construction operations.

Phase 1 will begin on the east side (northbound lanes) of Shoreline Boulevard and start at Lomax Street. Phase 2 will address median crossovers between northbound and southbound lanes and start at Lawrence Street. Phase 3 will begin on the west side (southbound lanes) of Shoreline Boulevard and start at Power Street, working south.

Staples Street – Autotown Drive to Barracuda Place (Street Preventative Maintenance Program)

The contractor for the Public Works Department will implement temporary lane closures along Staples Street to perform street maintenance. Several major intersections along Staples Street will experience temporary closures or restrictions. Motorists should seek alternate routes to avoid construction and delays. Construction is expected to last several weeks.

Staples Street – Baldwin Boulevard to Kostoryz Road (Bond 2018)

During Phase 1 of construction on Staples Street, between Baldwin Boulevard and Kostoryz Road, drivers and pedestrians should expect the following traffic changes:

The northbound lanes and center turn lane (east side) of Staples Street, between Baldwin Boulevard and Kostoryz Road, will be closed for construction. Traffic will be shifted to the west side of Staples Street (southbound lanes) and reduced to one lane in each direction.

Traffic along northbound Staples Street will be shifted to the west side (southbound lanes) of the roadway approaching the Kostoryz Road intersection.

The inside left-turn lane will be closed along Kostoryz Road at the Staples Street intersection.

The intersection of Texas Avenue at Staples Street, on the east side, will be temporarily closed for utility line installations.

Sidewalks within the construction zone will be closed on the east side of Staples Street.

Swantner Drive – Indiana Avenue to Texan Trail (Bond 2018)

Swantner Drive is closed to thru traffic between Ralston Street and Glazebrook Street. Chamberlain Street and Vaky Street are open for local traffic. McCall Street will remain open from Reid Drive to Swantner Drive to allow access to the Lindale Senior Center.

Reid Drive, Glazebrook Street, and Swantner Drive from Glazebrook Street to Texan Trail are open.

CITY PERMITTED CLOSURES

Flato Road – Bates Drive and Bear Lane (IPR)

The contractor for the city is implementing a temporary street closure to clean and televise a wastewater line along Flato Road between Bates Drive and Bear Lane. Motorists traveling on Flato Road will be directed around the temporary street closure. Residential and business access will not be affected by the temporary street closure. Maintenance is expected to last 30 days.

Kostoryz Road – Saratoga Boulevard to Masterson Drive

The City contractor will construct a raised median along Kostoryz Road from Saratoga Boulevard to Masterson Drive and ADA ramps at the intersection of Kostoryz Road and Masterson Drive. Contractors will implement temporary left lane closures in the southbound and northbound directions along Kostoryz Road from Saratoga Boulevard to Masterson Drive.

Lipan Street – Coke Street to Culberson Street (Guerra Underground)

The subcontractor for Flat Iron Dragados is installing a new waterline on Lipan Street. Lipan Street will be temporarily closed between Coke Street and Culberson Street. Traffic will be directed to use Comanche Street. Residential access will not be affected by temporary street closure. The temporary closure is estimated to last 30 days.

McArdle Road – Ennis Joslin Drive to Nile Drive

The contractor for AEP Texas is performing electrical equipment upgrades on the north side of McArdle Road from Ennis Joslin Drive to Nile Drive. The contractor will be implementing temporary lane closures along McArdle Road as well as temporary sidewalk closures on the North side of McArdle Road. Work at this location is expected to last one month.

McKenzie Street – 18th Street to 17th Street

The residential contractor is temporarily closing the street to position a crane to assist with concrete wall construction. Temporary street closures will be implemented as needed during a two-month span. Residents will be notified of the temporary closures, and residential access will be provided.

Mexico Street – Howard Street to Caldwell Street (Guerra Underground)

The subcontractor for Flat Iron Dragados is installing a new wastewater line between Lipan Street and Caldwell Street as part of the New Harbor Bridge Utility Relocation Project. Construction has progressed to the next section. The third phase starts at Howard Street, extending to Caldwell Street. Construction will require a temporary full street closure of Mexico Street. Traffic will be detoured where closures are required at intersections. Residents and places of worship will always have access during construction. Construction is expected to last several months.

Molina Drive – Bloomington Street to Villarreal Drive

The residential contractor is temporarily closing the street to position a crane to assist with concrete wall construction. The temporary street closure will be implemented as needed during a two-month span. Residents will be notified of the temporary closures, and residential access will be provided.

Ocean Drive – Ropes Street to Sinclair Street (AEP Texas)

The contractor for AEP Texas is replacing a streetlight pole assembly and will conduct daily lane closures for the left lanes in each direction of Ocean Drive to provide a work area for workers. Construction is expected to last one week.

Oso Parkway – Marseille Drive and Beauvais Drive

City Storm Water Maintenance Crews will be replacing drainage infrastructure at a drainage crossing underneath Oso Parkway. City crews will be setting up a temporary full street closure of Oso Parkway to perform maintenance repairs. Message boards and construction signage will be in place to guide motorists around the closure. Residential access will not be affected by the temporary street closure. Maintenance repairs are expected to last 30 days.

Port Avenue – Chaparral Street to IH-37

The contractor for the City Public Works department is performing street maintenance on Port Avenue between Chaparral Street to IH 37 Access Road. Maintenance crews will be cleaning expansion joints and performing concrete repairs as part of the city’s IDIQ project. Motorists should expect various daily lane closures throughout the project limits. Maintenance work is expected to last 30 days.

Port Avenue – Horne Road to Prescott Street (SH 286 Frontage) (Clark Pipeline)

The contractor is replacing a 16-inch water main along South Port Avenue from Horne Road to Baldwin Boulevard. The construction of the water main is divided into several phases. Construction for the next phase will affect Port Avenue from Horne Road to Tarlton Street. Southbound Port Avenue will remain reduced to one lane, utilizing the center turn lane as the travel lane. Northbound Port Avenue travel lanes will not be affected. Construction at this location is estimated to last several months.

Tancahua Street – Leopard Street to Lipan Street (Emergency Waterline Repairs)

Tancahua Street from Leopard Street to Lipan Street is closed for emergency waterline repairs. Temporary lane closures along the existing closure may be required during the repair process.

Businesses within the affected area will maintain driveway access at all times. Water services will continue for all customers along the construction path. Work is expected to last one month.

Timbergate Drive – at Staples Street

The contractor for Spectrum is placing a new underground cable along Timbergate Drive. The contractor will be implementing temporary lane closures on Timbergate Drive East of Staples Street to create a safe work area for workers. Work is expected to last several weeks.

Surfside Boulevard – Access Road to Surfside Park

The contractor for private development is temporarily closing the access road to Surfside Park to connect a new waterline main to an existing waterline. The contractor is also implementing a temporary full street closure on Stewart Place, between Surfside Boulevard and the dead end, to continue the new waterline main construction. Construction is expected to last one month.

South Carancahua Street – Coleman Avenue to Park Avenue

The contractor for St. James Episcopal School of Corpus Christi will be doing concrete repairs on the school pedestrian bridge. The contractor will be implementing temporary lane reductions from Coleman Avenue to Park Avenue. Construction work at this location is expected to last one month.

Villa Drive – Baldwin Boulevard to Agnes Street

The contractor for the City Utilities Department is performing emergency repairs to a wastewater manhole. Villa Drive is temporarily closed to through traffic. Detours will guide motorists around the temporary street closure. Local traffic will have access from Baldwin Boulevard and Agnes Street. The temporary Street closure is expected to last one month.

