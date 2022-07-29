ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Alex Highsmith: ‘It’s Been Awesome’ To See Teryl Austin Running The Defense

By Matthew Marczi
Steelers Depot
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
steelersdepot.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Steelers Announce 2022 Hall of Honor Class

LATROBE, PA -- The Pittsburgh Steelers introduced four new members into their Hall of Honor, welcoming team legends back to be enshrined into black and gold history this season. The Steelers' 2022 Hall of Honor class includes running back Ray Matthews, offensive guard Sam Davis, tight end Heath Mille and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Austin, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
City
Home, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
247Sports

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie George Pickens drawing rave reviews at training camp

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver George Pickens is making his presence felt at the start of NFL training camp this week, showcasing his array of mid-air acrobatics and leaping ability as a talented pass-catcher. The former five-star from the University of Georgia was a second-round pick this spring and played sparingly during the 2021 season due to a knee injury.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Free agent LB Joe Schobert tries out for Broncos

The Denver Broncos brought in free agent linebacker Joe Schobert for a tryout on Saturday, according to the NFL’s transaction wire. Schobert (6-1, 240 pounds) is a former fourth-round draft pick who began his NFL career with the Cleveland Browns in 2016. After four years in Cleveland, Schobert spent one year with the Jacksonville Jaguars and then one season with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Austin

Comments / 0

Community Policy