Alex Highsmith: ‘It’s Been Awesome’ To See Teryl Austin Running The Defense

The Denver Broncos brought in free agent linebacker Joe Schobert for a tryout on Saturday, according to the NFL’s transaction wire. Schobert (6-1, 240 pounds) is a former fourth-round draft pick who began his NFL career with the Cleveland Browns in 2016. After four years in Cleveland, Schobert spent one year with the Jacksonville Jaguars and then one season with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

DENVER, CO ・ 3 HOURS AGO