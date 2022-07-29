Heritage Festival underway in Barre

www.wcax.com
What to do: Saturday, July 30
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what’s happening in our region for Saturday, July 30, 2022. Barre will be buzzing this weekend, as the Annual Barre Heritage Festival and Homecoming Days returns. The Barre Heritage Festival has been held roughly since the 1970s, and this...
What to do: Sunday, July 31
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what’s happening in our region for Sunday, July 31, 2022. With beautiful weather on tap for today, you can get the chance to pick your own sunflowers at Guillemette Farm in Shelburne. The farm says sunflowers are $2 dollars per stem. While you’re there, you can also meet with calves and feed them treats, learn more about dairy farming, and visit the farm stand.
New Halloween store to fill old Hannaford's building in South Burlington
New Amtrak route to New York City will also bring more New Yorkers to the Queen City. Vermont's newest Amtrak route has been running for a few days, state leaders say people are also heading from the Big Apple to here. Stowe Mountain Rescue saves two on Sunday. Updated: 4...
On one Vermont dairy farm, the farmers churn but the devotion endures
A brother-and-sister duo have worked with animals since they were children, but they only had the idea of starting their own farm in May 2020. This summer, their butter will finally be ready for sale. Read the story on VTDigger here: On one Vermont dairy farm, the farmers churn but the devotion endures.
More space for more vendors at Gem, Mineral and Fossil Show
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - It was a rocking good time at the Champlain Valley Exposition over the weekend. The 41st annual Champlain Valley Gem, Mineral and Fossil Show was back after a pandemic hiatus. In 2019, the show moved to the bigger location in Essex Junction to have more...
Stowe Mountain Rescue saves two on Sunday
Opening day for the Great Vermont Corn Maze in Danville
DANVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Make sure you wear your hiking shoes, packed snacks and water and your sense of adventure. Photojournalist Kerri Nelson takes us to opening day at the Great Vermont Corn Maze. “Opening day of our 24th season of the amazing corn fusion,” said Mike Boudreau, corn maze...
South Burlington High School alums celebrate at 40th reunion
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It was a special weekend for some South Burlington High School alums who gathered for their 40th reunion. ”When I was in middle school I remember saying, ‘I can’t wait to go to a reunion.’ They’re like, ‘You’re not even in high school yet.’ I’m like, ‘I don’t care, I really want to go to a reunion.’ [Laughs] Now I’m here,” said Penny Ober Bourgeois, one of the lead organizers for the reunion.
Teenage alleged joyrider arrested in St. Johnsbury
Is Vermont homeless spending having an impact?
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A new report from Vermont’s auditor shows the state has spent almost half a billion dollars on fighting homelessness over the last six years. Through the pandemic, Vermont paid hotels millions of dollars a month to keep unhoused Vermonters safe from COVID. That big spike in spending has pushed the price tag for homeless programs to over $450 million over the past six years. But despite the spending, the report says homelessness is still on the rise. In 2020, state officials recorded about 1,100 homeless Vermonters. This year, it’s more than doubled to over 2,700.
Community beautifies fence with barn quilts
MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A group of ladies at a Milton apartment complex for people 55 and up say a fence outside their home needed a little love. That is why the group decided to make barn quilts with wood donated by Bill Kaigle from Ye Olde Sign Shoppe. A...
Stuck in Vermont: Essex Art League’s plein air painters visit Mt. Philo
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Essex Art League celebrates its 50th anniversary this year and its members will be the featured artists at the Champlain Valley Fair, opening in late August. Members of the group have been meeting weekly for the past few years and painting around Chittenden County en...
JamBase
New Nectar’s Owners Detail Plans For The Burlington Venue
Famed Burlington, Vermont music venue Nectar’s has new owners. Promoter Ed Maier is now Nectar’s managing partner and he spoke with the Burlington Free Press about the new ownership group’s plans for the legendary property. Maier has a long history in the music industry that includes founding...
mynbc5.com
NAACP branches of Vermont hold U.S. House Congressional Candidate forum on racial inequities
CASTLETON, Vt. — Vermont's NAACP branches hosted a forum Saturday to discuss racial equity and other related issues. All candidates running for Vermont’s single congressional house seat were invited to take part. but only Becca Balint, one of the democratic congressional candidates on the ballot and Liam Madden, an independent candidate running for the Republican nomination, took part in the forum.
Mayor says city focused on making Burlington park ‘welcoming and inclusive’
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger Thursday said ongoing quality-of-life offenses and other public safety concerns are a top priority for his administration. A number of Burlington businesses and residents this week voiced ongoing concerns over bad behavior downtown, including in City Hall Park, a popular gathering spot...
mychamplainvalley.com
Amtrak launches first train to New York City
Amtrak has launched their expanded service on the Ethan Allen Line that goes through Vergennes, Middlebury, and onto the Big Apple. On Friday morning, Burlington sent off its first train filled with passengers, all on a different journey. “I have been looking forward for the Ethan Allen to be extended...
Retro arcade highlights changes coming to Claremont
CLAREMONT, N.H. (WCAX) - An old-school arcade is the newest addition to downtown Claremont, New Hampshire. It’s one piece in a bigger puzzle to revitalize the city. Traffic is once again flowing on Pleasant Street in Claremont as the community continues to look for ways to reinvent itself. Sometimes, while you look forward, you can look back at the same time. Pac-Man is one of two dozen games in Drew Herron’s newly opened Zoltar’s Arcade on Pleasant Street. It’s got a bunch of the classics.
Vermont lodging industry looks to rebound after 2 years of pandemic struggles
Hotel bookings appear to be strong for the summer. A small bed-and-breakfast in southern Vermont tells a different story. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont lodging industry looks to rebound after 2 years of pandemic struggles.
‘All I have left’: The struggle of seeking shelter with pets
A woman named Jean has been living out of her black car in Vermont for several months, and the heat is becoming harder and harder to bear. Still, Jean would refuse the prospect of giving up her beloved dogs — even if it meant she would finally have a roof over her head. Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘All I have left’: The struggle of seeking shelter with pets.
