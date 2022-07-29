Inflation a common concern for Vermonters in new poll

www.wcax.com
mynbc5.com
NAACP branches of Vermont hold U.S. House Congressional Candidate forum on racial inequities
CASTLETON, Vt. — Vermont's NAACP branches hosted a forum Saturday to discuss racial equity and other related issues. All candidates running for Vermont’s single congressional house seat were invited to take part. but only Becca Balint, one of the democratic congressional candidates on the ballot and Liam Madden, an independent candidate running for the Republican nomination, took part in the forum.
WCAX
YCQM July 31, 2022
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week on You Can Quote Me, our guest is the first woman to be named the Vermont Public Safety Commissioner, Jennifer Morrison. Also is Vermont’s red hot real estate market cooling down? We Talk with Mike Hickey, President of the the Vt. Association of Realtors. And online gamers getting hacked, we investigate what to do before it’s game over.
nbcboston.com
How Long Will NH Stay ‘an Island in New England' Without Legal Marijuana?
It may be the "live free or die" state, but when it comes to getting marijuana, people in New Hampshire are certainly less free than elsewhere in New England. When cannabis was allowed for recreational use in Rhode Island this May, New Hampshire was left as the only state in the region that has yet to legalize the drug. That's despite the fact that about three quarters of state residents support legalization, according to a recent poll.
WCAX
Is Vermont homeless spending having an impact?
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A new report from Vermont’s auditor shows the state has spent almost half a billion dollars on fighting homelessness over the last six years. Through the pandemic, Vermont paid hotels millions of dollars a month to keep unhoused Vermonters safe from COVID. That big spike in spending has pushed the price tag for homeless programs to over $450 million over the past six years. But despite the spending, the report says homelessness is still on the rise. In 2020, state officials recorded about 1,100 homeless Vermonters. This year, it’s more than doubled to over 2,700.
Vermont lodging industry looks to rebound after 2 years of pandemic struggles
Hotel bookings appear to be strong for the summer. A small bed-and-breakfast in southern Vermont tells a different story. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont lodging industry looks to rebound after 2 years of pandemic struggles.
On one Vermont dairy farm, the farmers churn but the devotion endures
A brother-and-sister duo have worked with animals since they were children, but they only had the idea of starting their own farm in May 2020. This summer, their butter will finally be ready for sale. Read the story on VTDigger here: On one Vermont dairy farm, the farmers churn but the devotion endures.
State Auditor: Vermont's Soaring Spending on Homelessness Lacks Vision
Vermont has spent an eye-popping $456 million over the past six years on programs to help those experiencing or at risk of homelessness, according to a report that State Auditor Doug Hoffer issued on Thursday. But despite tripling this spending during the pandemic, service providers told auditors, the problem only...
Homelessness continues to rise in Vermont since pandemic’s onset, despite increased spending
A new report finds that even though Vermont’s annual spending on homelessness prevention and support services has roughly tripled since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, the number of people experiencing homelessness is double that of pre-pandemic levels — and appears to still be rising. Read the story on VTDigger here: Homelessness continues to rise in Vermont since pandemic’s onset, despite increased spending.
WCAX
Presidential picks: Who do Vermonters want to see on the ballot?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A majority of Vermonters don’t want to see President Biden seek reelection in 2024. That’s according to a new University of New Hampshire poll which experts say signals turbulent times for Democrats ahead of the midterm elections. Vermont was the first state to be...
VTDigger
Governor misrepresents economic gaps in northwestern Vermont
Some years ago, a prominent doctor who was raised in Vermont told me during an appointment that I was the first educated person (Ed.D. from Harvard) that he'd met from Franklin County. Sadly, when announcing the awards for capital investments across the state, VTDigger says that Gov. Scott said, “I...
WNYT
Vermont to get more money in opioid crisis settlement
Vermont will receive another substantial settlement in its ongoing effort to hold pharmaceutical companies accountable for their role in the opioid crisis. Drug manufacturer, Abbvie, proposed a settlement in which a company it owns will pay up to $2.37 billion to participating states and local governments. New York state reached...
WCAX
Ethan Allen Express Amtrak route to market Burlington to New Yorkers
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s newest Amtrak route has been running since Friday, taking people from Burlington, Vermont, to New York City. But state leaders say people are also heading from the Big Apple to Burlington. A decadeslong project returned rail service between the Queen City and New York...
WMTW
Milk with Dignity campaign for migrant farm workers targets Hannaford
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Migrant farm workers and their supporters picketed outside the headquarters of Hannaford on Friday afternoon to press the supermarket chain to sign onto theMilk with Dignity Program. Hannaford has 180 stores in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, and New York, and sells its own brand of milk.
nbcboston.com
NH Energy Rates Will Increase Significantly Next Week
You could call it an electric shock, with energy bills in New Hampshire set to go up -- doubling in many cases. On Aug. 1, Liberty Utilities will raise its rates 100% in New Hampshire. Eversource is going up 112%. "You can see maybe justifying a small rate increase, but...
WCAX
Getting ready for Open Farm Week 2022
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Farmers are getting ready to welcome the public to their farms. Vermont Open Farm Week is celebrating its eighth year. Starting next Sunday, more than 50 farmers across the state will hold about 100 events to take people behind the scenes at their farms. That will...
5 Best Drives to See a Moose in New Hampshire
I was just literally watching moose sighting videos online and telling co-workers that if I ever saw a moose in person, I'd die. What an absolutely magnificent animal. To see one live and in-person would be jaw-dropping. And clearly I'm not alone in that opinion. According to the New Hampshire...
WCAX
Friday Weathercast
Stuck in Vermont: Essex Art League’s plein air painters visit Mt. Philo. The Essex Art League celebrates its 50th anniversary this year and its members will be the featured artists at the Champlain Valley Fair, opening in late August. New pupil funding formula expected to blunt tax bills for...
showmeprogress.com
Paid for by somebody else…in New Hampshire
vermontbiz.com
Kearns named State Star of Vermont Small Business Development Center
Sarah Kearns of Middlebury has been selected as the 2022 State Star of the Vermont Small Business Development Center.(link is external) The award, bestowed annually and recognized nationally, celebrates a member of the organization’s team for exceptional commitment to small business success. Kearns is a statewide adviser for strategic...
wamc.org
Forum examines law enforcement response to racial discrimination in Vermont
A recent forum in Rutland examined ways law enforcement and other stakeholders can address bias and discrimination in Vermont. The Hate-Free Vermont forum was co-hosted by the Rutland area NAACP, the Vermont Attorney General’s office and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Vermont. It is part of a series of forums that has been held since 2019 to look at discrimination in Vermont and find ways to reduce conflict and inequality.
