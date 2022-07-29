Rising star violinist Randall Goosby performs with Interlochen students this weekend

www.interlochenpublicradio.org
Interlochen Arts Academy musical theatre program director Justin Lee Miller on Classical IPR
Justin Lee Miller is Interlochen's first-ever director of musical theatre programs. Next week, he'll launch his first-ever production here - the classic Cole Porter musical "Anything Goes." Justin's career spans both the Broadway and classical worlds, and he brings that expertise to bear as he trains a new generation of...
In Studio A with Francis Martin and Zoe Kramer
Camp at Interlochen means lots of things: meeting people from all over the world, learning about music and, of course, avoiding getting swimmer's itch. Two intermediate piano students from Interlochen Arts Camp recently visited Studio A to perform music and talk about how camp is going for them. Francis Martin...
Opinion | To listen, perchance to stream
Note: this piece originally appeared in the Traverse City Record-Eagle as part of the "Tuning In" series. I sometimes hear from people who used to live in northern Michigan and who moved away from the region. They tell me how much they miss listening to Classical IPR, or how much they prefer it to the classical station in their new city.
1,000 Pound Statue of “World Famous Cow” Installed at Botanic Garden in Traverse City
The Botanic Garden in Traverse City welcomed a new addition on Friday in the form of a 1,000 pound cow statue. The statue is of a world famous cow called Colantha, and it’s part of the new Children’s Sensory Garden at Historic Barnes Park. Efforts for the new...
'Enough is enough': Post about mistreatment of wait staff sparks conversation across Michigan
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The Coast Guard Festival brings in thousands of visitors to Grand Haven every year. A Facebook post from a popular brewery up north is sparking a conversation for local businesses all over the state about treating restaurant staff with respect. "It's a big week," said...
Will Traverse City Real Estate Remain Insulated From Larger Forces This Time Around?
After years of red-hot real estate activity, the housing market is finally showing signs of cooling off. Nationwide, rising interest rates, growing real estate inventory and fewer buyers are bringing about a sea change in a market that until recently felt like an out-of-control freight train. But are the days of wildly high prices and 12-buyer bidding wars over, or is this slowdown just a fluke? And just how much of an exception will popular markets like Traverse City be, if and when the economy dips into a recession?
Stone Hunting on the Shores...and in the Stores
Petoskey stones, Leland Blues, and all the “gems” to find (or buy) Up North. There are a few things all northern Michigan visitors (and locals) love: soaking up the sun on a golden beach; noshing on fudge and ice cream from places like Kilwins or Murdick’s; sampling local restaurants; and exploring one-of-a-kind shops in search of souvenirs to commemorate their time in the North.
Short's Brewing Co. again calls out 'jerk' customers, says they are as relentless as ever
Short's Brewing Co. has had enough — again. Amid another busy summer with tourists flocking Up North, the popular northern Michigan brewery said it's experiencing another "relentless" wave of rude customers at its sprawling downtown Bellaire brewpub who "swear, yell, laugh in our faces, name-call, belittle, bring us to tears, and threaten negative reviews or to never come back." ...
Welcome to “First Light” a $5,999,000 Stunning Modern Home Located on the Shores of West Grand Traverse Bay in Suttons Bay
The Home in Suttons Bay is built by Easling Construction and designed by Ray Kendra & ReDesign Interiors, now available for sale. This home located at 3693 S Bay Ridge Ln, Suttons Bay, Michigan; offering 3 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with 5,600 square feet of living spaces. Call Brad Rellinger – Harbor Sothebys International Realty – (Phone: 231.838.6055) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Suttons Bay.
Thousand flock to AuSable river valley for 74th annual canoe marathon
GRAYLING, MI-- Nearly 100 two-person marathon teams carried their canoes through the streets of Grayling in a LeMans-style dash to the AuSable river to kick off the start of the storied 120-mile, 14+ hour, non-stop ultra-endurance event: The Consumers Energy 74th AuSable River canoe marathon. Between 10,000 and 15,000 frenzied...
2022 Consumers Energy AuSable River Canoe Marathon Underway
GRAYLING,MI- 93 pairs of canoe racers took to the rivers on Michigan in the 74th annual AuSable river canoe marathon. The 120 mile race takes competitors from Grayling to Oscoda in an overnight event that goes on for over 15 hours. Consumers Energy is now in its 8th year as...
0000 River, Gaylord, Otsego County, MI, 49735
Copyright © 2022 Northern Michigan MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.
Short’s Brewing has a warning for jerk customers: ‘If you can’t be kind, we can’t help you’
BELLAIRE, MI - Echoing the raw frustration and clenched fists that have spread across the Michigan service industry for the last several months, Short’s Brewing Company issued a sharp rebuke on social media this week aimed at customers whose bad behavior has risen to alarming levels. “Summer business brings...
A Michigan Couple Is Now Out $350,000 After ATM Scam
Online scams are nothing new, last year in Michigan alone over 500,000 people were victims of some form of online scam. According to The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office, an elderly Michigan couple is now out $350,000 after this ATM scam. Michigan couple Is Out $350,000 After ATM Scam. The...
Road work announcements for Grand Traverse County
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Team Elmers has announced that the Keystone Roundabouts are now open. Elmers stated that the project was completed ten weeks ahead of schedule. ---------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Grand Traverse County Road Commission has posted a statement on upcoming road work...
Michigan Couple Loses $350,000 – Avoid This ATM Scam
Scammers are the worst. They often prey on the elderly and people who aren’t versed with modern technology, which is just so terrible. Now, an elderly Michigan couple has lost more than a third of a million dollars in an ATM and Bitcoin scam. Here’s how to make sure it doesn’t happen to you.
One Killed, One Hospitalized In M-72 Crash
A 44-year-old Ironwood man was killed and a 23-year-old Lake Ann man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a three-vehicle crash on M-72 near Gray Road Friday. According to the Grand Traverse Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the area of M-72 just west of Gray Road in Long Lake Township at 10:55pm Friday. While the crash is still under investigation, authorities believe a 23-year-old Lake Ann man was driving east and struck another east-bound vehicle from behind, which was driven by a 46-year-old Traverse City woman. The woman then went off the roadway to the right, where her car overturned. Minor injuries were reported by her and her passenger. They were not hospitalized.
