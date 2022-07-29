www.abc4.com
Clint Eastwood Disagrees With John Wayne On Best Movie Visual Style
American film producer and actor Clint Eastwood enjoyed huge success in the movie industry during his prime. Many would agree that his success is tied to his work ethic, ideologies, and signature style of movie production. Eastwood established himself as a producer and filmmaker that cherishes authenticity – i.e. he prefers acting scenes that appear genuine and movie dialogues that ring true. He commented about lightning in movies: “I like getting on a realistic plane with the light.” And one thing he believes conveys authenticity to movie lovers is shadowy contrast, hence his penchant for using it in his movies.
The best films of 2022 so far
More than halfway through 2022, the year's cinematic highlights have included ... talking shells and people with hot dog fingers? Here are the best films of the year so far:. Steven Soderbergh directs Zoë Kravitz in Kimi, which more than gets the job done if you're in the mood for a brisk, efficient little Hitchcockian thriller. Kravitz stars as Angela, a tech worker tasked with monitoring data collected from Alexa-style devices and who — in the vein of Francis Ford Coppola's The Conversation — believes she's overheard evidence of a murder.
Hulu’s ‘Not Okay’ Content Warning for ‘Unlikable’ Female Character Goes Over Everyone’s Heads
Click here to read the full article. Warning: This woman may not be liked. Hulu issued a faux content warning joking that influencer satire film “Not Okay” features an “unlikable female protagonist,” and viewers took to social media to share their puzzlement at…not getting the joke. The R-rated film stars Zoey Deutch as Danni Sanders, an aspiring writer who lacks a social media presence. She fakes an Instagram-worthy trip to Paris and gets wrapped up in a lie that she survived a terrorist attack while in France. Mia Isaac and Dylan O’Brien also star in the dark comedy, written and directed by...
‘DC League of Super-Pets’ Soars to $2.2 Million at Thursday Box Office
“DC League of Super-Pets” from Warner Bros. and DC made a super $2.2 million at the box office in its Thursday pre-shows from 3,200 locations. The animated film features the voice talent of Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart as the lovable and loyal dog companions to Superman, Batman and the like. The film is projected for a $25 million opening this weekend.
‘The Whale’ First Look: Brendan Fraser Transforms Into a 600-Pound Man in Darren Aronofsky’s New Film
Let the Brendan Fraser comeback begin. A24 has released a first look at Darren Aronofsky’s upcoming drama “The Whale,” in which Fraser stars as a man living with obesity who struggles to reconnect with his 17-year-old daughter. The film is Aronofsky’s first directorial effort since “mother!” divided critics and moviegoers. The first look at “The Whale” arrived after confirmation that the movie will have its world premiere at the 2022 Venice Film Festival.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Is Officially the 9th Highest-Grossing Film of All-Time
The records just keep on falling as Top Gun: Maverick continues its reign at the box office. The film crossed the $623 million mark at the domestic box office on Wednesday which moves it up to ninth place for all-time highest-grossing films in America. According to Forbes, Top Gun: Maverick...
Oscar Predictions: Best Actor – Brendan Fraser’s ‘The Whale’ and Hugh Jackman’s ‘The Son’ Among Most Anticipated Performances
Click here to read the full article. Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives...
Collider
Action Flick 'Informant' Taps Dominic Purcell, Nick Stahl, Kate Bosworth, and Mel Gibson to Lead
High-octane action flick director Michael Oblowitz has found a cast for his newest film, Informant. Today, Deadline reported that Dominic Purcell (Prison Break), Nick Stahl (Let The Right One In), Kate Bosworth (Blue Crush), and Mel Gibson (Braveheart, Lethal Weapon) will all hold starring roles in the filmmaker’s newest thriller project. The casting news comes along with the reveal that cameras are already rolling with production well underway.
High School Hockey Rivalry Documentary ‘Hockeyland’ Acquired by Greenwich Entertainment, First Trailer Released (EXCLUSIVE)
Click here to read the full article. Independent film distributor Greenwich Entertainment has acquired North American distribution rights to documentary feature “Hockeyland.” Directed by Tommy Haines (“Saving Brinton”), the film follows rival high school hockey teams in Minnesota’s North Country, one of the breeding grounds for hockey greats who go onto to collegiate and professional play, including the National Hockey League (NHL). Fast on-ice action is paired with an observational approach to examine two communities and their teen heroes through debilitating injuries, off-ice troubles, family health concerns, and the expectations of being a future star in the NHL. “Hockeyland” is produced...
Hilary Duff's Husband Matthew Koma Just Called Out Candace Cameron Bure For Her Fourth Of July TikTok
“Yeah, it’s not about the Fourth of July."
PopSugar
14 of Mark Ruffalo's Best Movies Through the Years
From playing the Hulk and Jennifer Garner's love interest (twice), to snagging three Academy Award nominations, Mark Ruffalo's career is truly expansive. In the early 2000s Ruffalo was the cute boy the girls, including but not limited to Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, fell in love with in romcoms. By the mid to late 2010s, he became a critically acclaimed Academy Award-nominated actor for his various roles in films like "Spotlight" and "Foxcatcher." In 2012, Ruffalo took over as The Hulk in the first Avengers film and will be reprising his role as Bruce Banner/The Hulk in Marvel's latest Disney+ show "She-Hulk."
‘Shang-Chi’ Director Destin Daniel Cretton Set to Helm ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’ Marvel Movie
“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” director Destin Daniel Cretton has been tapped to helm “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.”. A source at Disney confirmed to IndieWire that Cretton is attached to the fifth “Avengers” film that will debut in 2025, followed by “Avengers: Secret Wars” to close out Marvel’s Phase 6.
EW.com
The 15 best Pixar movies, ranked
Over the past few decades, Pixar has become known for its wide range of fantastic computer animated movies. Appealing to both children and adults alike, Pixar's best films manage to couple lighthearted humor and kooky characters with meaningful messages about family, love and life. So, grab your popcorn (and a few tissues) — here are the 15 best Pixar movies everyone should add to their watch list.
Business Insider
Jordan Peele's 'Nope' is now playing exclusively in theaters, but the sci-fi horror film is expected to hit Peacock in September
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. "Nope," the new horror film from director Jordan Peele, is now playing exclusively in theaters. The movie is expected to stream on Peacock in September, but an official release date hasn't been confirmed. Peacock Premium costs $5/month with...
AOL Corp
‘Tomb Raider’ Film Rights Up for Grabs, Alicia Vikander No Longer Attached
The “Tomb Raider” franchise must explore a new studio. MGM has returned the rights to producer Graham King and his GK Films after owning the IP for nine years. Lead star of the 2018 reboot, Alicia Vikander, is also expected to be recast. The Wrap first reported the news.
CNET
'Top Gun: Maverick' Won't Start Streaming at Home Soon, Sorry
Top Gun: Maverick hit cinemas in time for Memorial Day's kickoff of summer. Riding the lift of glowing reviews and a surge of moviegoers flocking to big blockbusters, it surpassed $1 billion at the box office worldwide. And in July, it eclipsed 45 days in theaters, the point when other movies by the same studio have started streaming.
Ben Affleck returning as Batman in Aquaman 2 confirms Jason Momoa
A Warner Bros. studio tour spotted Affleck on set
Netflix Summer 2022: See the Full List of Shows, Movies Coming in August
August and the dog days of summer are already here, which means a new programming slate is heading to Netflix. Of course, we have some returning favorites alongside some brand new options. Let’s take a look. First off, Netflix’s The Sandman will slip into your dreams. The new series...
Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible 8 Is Adding A Mindhunter Star
Mission: Impossible 8 has brought on a Mindhunter star to join Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt.
