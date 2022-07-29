Steelers, Mitch Trubisky can breathe sigh of relief after Chase Claypool injury scare

clutchpoints.com
Jaguars kicker cut immediately after embarrassing attempt nails ex-Cowboys coach
Making the NFL is difficult, no matter which team you’re trying to make. One rookie kicker found that out the hard way, and it was rather embarrassing. The Jaguars cut former Iowa State kicker Andrew Mevis on Friday after he missed three field goal attempts. However, one of those attempts hit a bystander. The bystander […] The post Jaguars kicker cut immediately after embarrassing attempt nails ex-Cowboys coach appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Steelers Rookie QB Kenny Pickett
Just a few months ago, the Pittsburgh Steelers found their new franchise quarterback by drafting former Pitt standout Kenny Pickett with the No. 20 overall pick. He and veteran quarterback Mitchell Trubisky are in the midst of a quarterback battle, along with veteran Steelers backup Mason Rudolph. While Pickett was seen as the most NFL-ready quarterback in the draft, he's not guaranteed the starting role.
Lincoln Riley drops truth bomb on Cardinals QB Kyler Murray’s worth ethic
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has been one of the most discussed players in the NFL over the past week. After signing his extension with the Cardinals, it was disclosed that Murray would be subject to four hours of “independent study” each week of the season. This would mean that Muray would need to spend […] The post Lincoln Riley drops truth bomb on Cardinals QB Kyler Murray’s worth ethic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Former Cowboys safety shockingly retires at 27
It’s not too often you see an NFL player retire at just 27 years old to explore other opportunities. Kavon Frazier is one of those rare occasions. The former Dallas Cowboys safety decided to hang up his cleats on Friday to pursue entrepreneurship. Frazier was taken by the Cowboys in the sixth round of the […] The post Former Cowboys safety shockingly retires at 27 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
With Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension, Cleveland Browns record first victory of 2022
Personal feelings and long-buried trauma aside, the Browns’ quest for a championship remains alive. Former U.S. District judge Sue L. Robinson's six-game suspension of quarterback Deshaun Watson for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy announced Monday did not dash the Browns’ hopes of reaching the Super Bowl after the 2022 season. ...
‘I thought it was fake’: Ravens’ Lamar Jackson’s mind-blown reaction to Jazz star Donovan Mitchell’s dunk party in Miami
Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell put on a show on Friday as he made an appearance in the Miami Pro League alongside Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo. So much so, that even Baltimore Ravens superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson had to take notice. After seeing Mitchell throw down an epic dunk during warm-ups, Jackson could […] The post ‘I thought it was fake’: Ravens’ Lamar Jackson’s mind-blown reaction to Jazz star Donovan Mitchell’s dunk party in Miami appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘We have him here for a reason’: Cowboys flashing huge interest in former 1st-rounder that eluded them
Much like every other team in the league, the Dallas Cowboys are still in the process of rounding out their roster ahead of the new season. They are currently in the market for a new outside linebacker and a former first-round pick has now emerged on their radar. Cowboys CEO...
Saquon Barkley’s glaring miscues in training camp could prematurely set off alarms
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley broke onto the scene as a rookie in 2018 as an absolute star. Many believed he’d keep getting better, but it’s been the total opposite due to injuries and inconsistent play. 2022 also profiles to be a potential extension year for Barkley, therefore what he does this season will prove to be huge for his future in the Big Apple.
Hurst likely out for the season after tearing biceps in practice
SANTA CLARA — Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst sustained a torn biceps in practice Friday and is scheduled to undergo extensive surgery, 49es coach Kyle Shanahan said. The surgery is likely to keep Hurst out for the entire season. He sustained the injury as he was reaching out to defend a read-option play in practice.
NFL Pro Bowl Wide Receiver Signs $72 Million Contract
An NFL Pro Bowl wide receiver just became a rich man. On Friday, DK Metcalf signed a contract extension with the Seattle Seahawks after three productive seasons. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Metcalf's new contract is for three years and worth $72 million. It includes $58.2 million in guarantees and a $30 million signing bonus, the highest ever for a wide receiver.
Browns’ Deshaun Watson’s final settlement offer from NFL, revealed
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is expected to receive his long-awaited suspension on Monday. However, his camp did attempt to settle the issue before this development. According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, Watson and the NFL engaged in settlement talks regarding his disciplinary proceedings. The report revealed what each side was...
Rams Make Surprising Running Back Cut: Fans React
The Los Angeles Rams made a surprising running back cut this weekend. The NFC West franchise has cut third-year running back Xavier Jones. Jones looked to be a promising weapon for the Rams during his rookie season in which he played in 13 games as a rookie. However, he missed all of 2021 with an ankle injury.
Steelers bring in ex-Pro Bowler for potential Najee Harris competition
It looks like the Pittsburgh Steelers want to bring in some competition for Najee Harris and intensify the fight for their running back position. According to the latest reports (via Pro Football Talk), the Steelers have brought in running back Jordan Howard for a work out. He was joined by fellow RB Josh Adams, as well as offensive guard Mike Panasiuk and defensive tackle Hauati Pututau.
San Francisco 49ers defense dealt a crushing blow in training camp
The San Francisco 49ers’ defensive front has suffered another key loss. According to head coach Kyle Shanahan, defensive tackle Maurice Hurst will likely miss the entire season due to torn biceps. Hurst suffered the injury during Friday’s practice. According to Shanahan, the injury occurred when Hurst reached out trying to grab an offensive player. Losing […] The post San Francisco 49ers defense dealt a crushing blow in training camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Six NFL Quarterbacks Who Can Be Better Than Tom Brady
Tom Brady is getting ready to play in his 23rd NFL season. And while the soon-to-be 45-year-old is playing at a high level, he will retire soon, which means NFL experts and fans will look for the next quarterback who can have the same success or be better than Brady.
Bills Star Reportedly Limps Off, Leaves Practice On Cart
As we saw this Thursday with Ryan Jensen and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, injuries are an unfortunate part of training camp. With that said, a key member of the Buffalo Bills had to be carted off the field this Friday. Sal Capaccio of WGR 550 reported that Bills safety Micah...
Browns Wide Receiver Feared To Have Suffered Torn ACL
The Cleveland Browns' wide receiver room has reportedly taken a big hit. According to a report from cleveland.com, Browns rookie wide receiver Isaiah Weston is feared to have suffered a torn ACL. Weston, a rookie, had reportedly been having an extremely promising training camp. "Isaiah Weston, who was having an...
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones goes off after ‘very petty’ Jimmy Johnson Ring of Honor call-out
Despite the fact that Jerry Jones had already previously agreed to put Jimmy Johnson’s name in the Dallas Cowboys’ esteemed Ring of Honor, the two-time Super Bowl-winning head coach still hasn’t seen his name join other team legends in the AT&T stadium’s facade. In a recent...
Cowboys’ Micah Parsons ditching Chik-fil-A is bad news for rest of NFL
Micah Parsons is poised for a huge second year with the Dallas Cowboys. Not only has he gotten one year of experience under his belt, but he’s also starting to take care of his body better. Speaking to reporters as the Cowboys’ training camp gets underway, Parsons revealed that...
Kenny Pickett gets brutally honest on struggles during Steelers training camp
Kenny Pickett has been a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers for only a few months, but he’s already experienced the wrath of the passionate fanbase. The prized rookie visibly struggled during the first few days of the training camp. The viral clips during that practice had some fans calling for veteran Mitch Trubisky to step in instead of Pickett.
