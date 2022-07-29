ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, PA

One dead after Adams County building collapse; PSP investigates

By Madison Montag, Jeremiah Marshall, Lauren Rude
 2 days ago

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — One person has been confirmed dead after a building collapse in Adams County Friday morning.

According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Trooper Megan Frazer, eight people were in the commercial chicken house at the time of the collapse. Seven of the individuals were able to free themselves from the scene, but their conditions as of Friday afternoon are unknown.

Those inside were not farm workers and no chickens were inside at the time of the collapse. The eight people inside the building were private contractors hired by Hillandale Farms to demolish several buildings on the property.

A member of the Gettysburg Fire Department says the vacant building was a part of Hillendale Farms on the 300 block of Spicer Road in Heiderlsburg Township.

Emergency crews from six different counties, including Adams, York, and Cumberland fire departments, responded and remain on the scene.

“Just because of the fatality it’s probably going to be a few more hours at least until we can clear the scene. This is a death investigation. This is very unfortunate and our thoughts and prayers do go out to the family,” Trooper Frazer said.

At least one killed in York County horse and buggy crash; PennDOT

The identity of the individual who died has not yet been released and the collapse is being investigated as an accidental death. PSP is leading the investigation.

WETM 18 News

