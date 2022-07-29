Arthur Moats Speculates That Diontae Johnson Could Be Trade Bait For Steelers As Hold-In Continues

LATROBE (KDKA) - Steeler Nation is in Latrobe today as the team wraps up its first week of training camp. To finish up the first week, plenty of fans will be in attendance. Latrobe is expected to see nearly triple the number of fans who attended the first public practice. There are expected to be about 15,000 people at Steelers training camp today. STEELERS TRAINING CAMP:Fans come from all over for Steelers' first public practice at Saint Vincent College since 2019Steelers 2022 Training Camp Fan GuideBusiness owners ready to see familiar faces as Steelers return to LatrobeSteelers return to Saint...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO