Arthur Moats Speculates That Diontae Johnson Could Be Trade Bait For Steelers As Hold-In Continues

Steelers bring in ex-Pro Bowler for potential Najee Harris competition
It looks like the Pittsburgh Steelers want to bring in some competition for Najee Harris and intensify the fight for their running back position. According to the latest reports (via Pro Football Talk), the Steelers have brought in running back Jordan Howard for a work out. He was joined by fellow RB Josh Adams, as well as offensive guard Mike Panasiuk and defensive tackle Hauati Pututau.
Kenny Pickett gets brutally honest on struggles during Steelers training camp
Kenny Pickett has been a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers for only a few months, but he’s already experienced the wrath of the passionate fanbase. The prized rookie visibly struggled during the first few days of the training camp. The viral clips during that practice had some fans calling for veteran Mitch Trubisky to step in instead of Pickett.
Yardbarker
Steelers Announce 2022 Hall of Honor Class
LATROBE, PA -- The Pittsburgh Steelers introduced four new members into their Hall of Honor, welcoming team legends back to be enshrined into black and gold history this season. The Steelers' 2022 Hall of Honor class includes running back Ray Matthews, offensive guard Sam Davis, tight end Heath Mille and...
Report: 1 Steelers Quarterback Has Gotten All The First-Team Reps
Three quarterbacks appear to be in contention for the starting job in Pittsburgh. Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph are all competing for the QB1 job this fall. However, the job appears to be Trubisky's to lose. According to Pro Football Talk, Trubisky has gotten all of the first-team...
Mike Tomlin delivers honest take on early impressions of two promising Steelers WRs
Training camp always presents a valuable opportunity for any first-year player to continue to build chemistry with his new teammates and also become more familiar with the team’s playbook. For Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wideouts Calvin Austin III and George Pickens, the two have been making the most out of the opening days of training camp. […] The post Mike Tomlin delivers honest take on early impressions of two promising Steelers WRs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cope, Heath Miller headline Steelers Hall of Honor class
The inventor of the Terrible Towel and long-time radio voice joins tight end Heath Miller, Sam Davis of the 70s Super Bowl teams & local Ray Mathews
FOX Sports
Heeeeath! Former TE Miller named to Steelers' Hall of Honor
LATROBE, Pa. (AP) — Two-time Pro Bowl tight end Heath Miller and late journalist and broadcaster Myron Cope — inventor of the Terrible Towel — headline the Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Honor Class of 2022. The four-person class, unveiled Saturday, also includes four-time Super Bowl-winning offensive guard...
Thousands of fans expected in Latrobe for Steelers open practice
LATROBE (KDKA) - Steeler Nation is in Latrobe today as the team wraps up its first week of training camp. To finish up the first week, plenty of fans will be in attendance. Latrobe is expected to see nearly triple the number of fans who attended the first public practice. There are expected to be about 15,000 people at Steelers training camp today. STEELERS TRAINING CAMP:Fans come from all over for Steelers' first public practice at Saint Vincent College since 2019Steelers 2022 Training Camp Fan GuideBusiness owners ready to see familiar faces as Steelers return to LatrobeSteelers return to Saint...
Sammy Watkins' activation off PUP list is massive news for Packers
Packer fans got a little bit of a scare last week when veteran receiver Sammy Watkins, who signed a one-year deal earlier this offseason with Green Bay, was placed on the PUP list with an undisclosed injury. Those who have spent a lot of time around Watkins know that he hasn't had the healthiest career. In fact, he has played just one full season, and it came as a rookie in 2014.
Yardbarker
Steelers Tried Out Four Including RB Jordan Howard
Howard, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Bears back in 2016. He was in the final year of his four-year, $2.588 million contract and set to make a base salary of $720,000 in 2019 when the Bears traded him to the Eagles for a sixth-round pick. Howard played...
Look: Video Of Steelers Fans Lining Up For Camp Going Viral
Steeler fans are excited about watching their team practice at training camp on Sunday. NBC's Peter King took a 60-second video outside of Latrobe where the Steelers practice and its car after car after call all lined up to see the team practice. He took the video at 10:37 a.m....
