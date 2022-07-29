Montgomery County skilled nursing facility to pay $819,640 to resolve False Claims Act liability

www.timesherald.com
Related
Norristown Times Herald
Saunders House to Pay More than $819,000 to Resolve False Claims Act Liability Arising from Billing of Rehabilitation Therapy
LOWER MERION — Saunders House in Wynnewood has been ordered to pay $819,640 to settle claims that the skilled nursing facility provided medically unnecessary rehabilitation therapy to residents to maximize revenue and without prioritizing clinical needs, United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced Friday. The settlement resolves allegations in...
Rural Pa. hospital that plans to close must slow down, give more detail, state says
The Pennsylvania Department of Health wants more details from a rural hospital that intended to close in less than three months. The unexpected news of the closing of Berwick Hospital Center caused turmoil in a rural community 100 miles northeast of Harrisburg. The hospital owner is being required to “resubmit...
therecord-online.com
Democrats: Mastriano’s pursuit of extremist voters makes him unfit to serve as governor
HARRISBURG, PA – Last week, a group of faith leaders and elected officials gathered at Philadelphia’s Holocaust memorial, where they renounced Republican gubernatorial Doug Mastriano’s for his campaign’s use of an online haven for hate speech. It was part of a steadily rising wave of condemnation...
PA SRCC: Governor’s Lawsuit Another Attempt to Stop the People of Pennsylvania From Having a Voice
HARRISBURG, PA — PA SRCC Executive Director Cody Harbaugh offered the following statement regarding Governor Tom Wolf’s decision to file a lawsuit against SB106:. “Whenever Governor Tom Wolf doesn’t get his way, he uses every means necessary to enhance his own power. This time, he’s using the courts to try and subvert the will of the voters. His lawsuit is another attempt to stop the people of the Commonwealth from weighing in on popular election reforms, taxpayer-funding of elective abortions, and regulatory reforms.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wolf Administration announces $13 million in tax credits for farmers’ investments
Secretary Russell Redding announced on Friday the availability of $13 million in tax credits to Pennsylvania farmers for measures to improve soil and water quality. According to a release, Tax credits through Pennsylvania’s innovative conservation financing program, Resource Enhancement and Protection (REAP), can be combined with other state funding, including the Environmental Quality Incentive Program, […]
Number of PA counties at high COVID community level jumps to 13. See latest CDC map
Centre County was upgraded from a low level to a medium.
Norristown Times Herald
Wolf, Shapiro in Montgomery County vow to protect abortion access in state
HATFIELD — The 47th governor of Pennsylvania, and one of the men vying to become the 48th, both made clear vows regarding abortion rights on Friday during a stop in Hatfield. “Abortion access in Pennsylvania, I just want to assure you, will remain legal and safe as long as...
Minimum wage increase coming for Pennsylvania workers who rely on tips
Starting Friday August 5, a wage increase will go into effect for servers who rely on tips.
IN THIS ARTICLE
After shopping bag ban, NJ isn’t done yet with laws targeting plastics
TRENTON — A bill introduced in Trenton and sponsored by state Sen. Bob Smith, D-Middlesex, is pushing for stronger plastic packaging in what is called “Extended Producer Responsibility” or EPR. But what exactly does this mean?. It all comes down to recycling, said Doug O’Malley, director of...
PECO Energy Reducing U.S. 30 to One Lane for Utility Construction
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — PECO Energy will reduce U.S. 30 (Lancaster Avenue) to a single lane in each direction between Bryn Mawr Avenue and Pennswood Road in Lower Merion Township, Montgomery County, and Haverford Township, Delaware County, beginning Tuesday, August 2, for utility construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The closures will be in place Mondays through Fridays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM through Friday, August 26.
Pennsylvania Governor Wolf Talks about New Child Tax Credit Will Boost Working Families
Gov. Wolf secured $25 million for the Child and Dependent Care Enhancement Program. Governor Tom Wolf today visited the Early Learning Center at Crispus Attucks in York to highlight his new state child tax credit program, modeled after the federal program, to support Pennsylvania’s working families and ensure unbarred access to high-quality early childhood education.
Construction Begins Thursday on Intersection Safety Project in Penndel Borough, Bucks County
PENNDEL, PA — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that construction will begin on Thursday, August 4, on a project to enhance safety and improve travel through the Business U.S. 1 (Lincoln Highway) and Hulmeville Avenue Intersection in Penndel Borough, Bucks County. Under this project, PennDOT states that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
erienewsnow.com
Pennsylvania Now Offering In-Person Unemployment Compensation Services at CareerLink Locations
Pennsylvania is now offering in-person services for unemployment compensation (UC) at all PA CareerLink centers, The Department of Labor and Industry (L&I) announced this week. The goal is to assist people who do not have proper technology, equipment or technical skills, access to internet, and individuals with limited-English proficiency. A...
Norristown Times Herald
Sharon Hill Council releases redacted report on investigation of Fanta Bility shooting
SHARON HILL — On Friday, the borough council released a redacted independent investigation evaluating the Sharon Hill Police Department policies and procedures on the use of force in light of the death of 8-year-old Fanta Bility. Sixteen pages in total were blacked out as were portions of 12 other...
morethanthecurve.com
Dr. Oz brought his campaign for the United States Senate to Fayette Street in Conshohocken
The campaign for United States Senate was in Conshohocken today. As you can see in the below tweet from Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz, he posted a video with Fayette Street as the backdrop. He also stopped into several local businesses. In the above photographs, he is at Tough Nickel Barbershop (left) and Morning Talk Cafe (right).
Philadelphia PD Seeks Public’s Help Identifying Suspect in Credit Card Theft
PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a woman who used credit cards stolen from several victims in the Fairmount area. This woman was captured on video shortly after the robberies took place, and she is believed to have information about...
Traffic Alert: Commuters Urged to Avoid 202 in Norristown on Thursday
NORRISTOWN, PA — Travel restrictions will be in place next week on Markley Street (U.S. 202 South) and at the northbound end of the Dannehower Bridge in Norristown, Montgomery County, on Thursday, August 4, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM for activities related to setting a new traffic pattern at the intersection with Main Street, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
Work Underway on I-95 in Delaware County; Drivers Should Use Alternative Routes if Possible
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA — Single and double lane closures are scheduled at night next week on Interstate 95 in Delaware County between the Route 352/Route 320 (Exit 6) and Philadelphia International Airport (Exit 12) interchanges for milling, patching and bridge repair under a project to rehabilitate pavement and repair 15 structures on more than 11 miles of the interstate in Lower Chichester, Upper Chichester, Chester, Ridley and Tinicum townships, the City of Chester and Upland and Ridley Park boroughs, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
Check Out Where Bucks County Ranks in Purchasing Power in Pennsylvania
Bucks County has ranked near the top in purchasing power in the state of Pennsylvania. An article from SmartAsset recently published their eighth annual study on the places with the most purchasing power. To find the places where the average living expenses are most favorable, SmartAsset looked at the cost...
therecord-online.com
Pennsylvania has more teachers, fewer students, and there’s still a teacher shortage; here’s how
HARRISBURG, PA – Teachers unions, public school officials and the Pennsylvania’s Department of Education say the state has a teacher shortage. Data analyzed by The Center Square, however, shows there has been an increase in the number of teachers against a dropping enrollment. Still, the communications director for the Pennsylvania Department of Education explained how shortages do remain.
Comments / 0