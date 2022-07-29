ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

Montgomery County skilled nursing facility to pay $819,640 to resolve False Claims Act liability

By Carl Hessler Jr.
Norristown Times Herald
 2 days ago
