Missing trafficked teen found, reunited with mother
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-year-old victim of human trafficking missing earlier this week has been found.
Daniela Juneth Cruz-Rios has been reunited with her mother in Mexico after being a victim of human trafficking and human smuggling, according to Columbus police.Jury: Deputy acted lawfully shooting suspect who hit him with car
The Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force had been searching for Cruz-Rios, and suspected traffickers were threatening the victim because her mother and child are in Mexico. Cruz-Rios is undocumented and doesn't speak English, with no connections to the U.S., police said.
