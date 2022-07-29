Seahawks’ Jamal Adams has broken finger, expected back for start of regular season

www.yakimaherald.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 amazing steakhouses in SeattleAlina AndrasSeattle, WA
U.S. Housing Market Begins to Show Warning SignsPSki17Seattle, WA
Still More Permanent Walmart Closings Expected in 2022Joel EisenbergGuilford, CT
New stimulus proposal would give many people hundreds each monthJ.R. Heimbigner
2022 NFL Draft Review: Seattle SeahawksAdrian HolmanSeattle, WA
Related
Yardbarker
Richard Sherman Believes Rams Got A ‘Steal’ In Bobby Wagner
It’s not every day that impact players are released, so when the Seattle Seahawks parted ways with Bobby Wagner, the NFL was caught by surprise. After an up-and-down season where they missed the playoffs, the Seahawks decided it was time to rebuild as they traded Russell Wilson. Wagner could have been a great locker room presence and mentor for Seattle, but the franchise decided it was time to part with one of their best players.
Yardbarker
Seattle Seahawks – who’s being released and who’s retiring?
The Seattle Seahawks have been busy signing contracts recently – especially the one-day kind. Both K.J. Wright and J.R. Sweezy retired this week with the Seattle Seahawks, returning home after playing for other teams. Right before these ceremonial contracts, we saw RB Chris Carson get released in result of retiring with a lingering neck injury.
fantasypros.com
J.R. Sweezy set to retire with Seattle
G J.R. Sweezy, a former seventh-round pick, is signing a one-day contract with the Seattle Seahawks to retire with the team who drafted him in 2012. (Brady Henderson on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Sweezy was drafted in the seventh round of the 2012 NFL Draft out of North Carolina State and...
Prescott presses reset again for Super Bowl-starved Cowboys
OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — Dak Prescott had fair warning before his first meeting with reporters at training camp that Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy had just delivered his best line so far in California. Something about quarterbacks being the key to winning Super Bowls. Dallas is the most overdue among the NFL’s storied franchises for a trip even close to that far in the playoffs. That’s part of why the star QB got a heads-up from the public relations staff before stepping to the podium. Prescott knew what his coach was saying.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Jerry Jeudy, Broncos, Chiefs, Carlos Dunlap, Raiders
It was a forgettable second season for Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy, as a high ankle sprain in the season opener shelved him for weeks and seemed to limit him upon his return. He had 38 receptions for 467 yards and no touchdowns in 2021, but expectations are still high for the former first-round pick now that QB Russell Wilson is in town.
DK Metcalf gets all emotional after signing $72 million extension with Seahawks
Finally, DK Metcalf has received the massive extension from the Seattle Seahawks that he had hoped for. The star wide receiver got a historic payday worth $72 million over three seasons, putting an end to trade rumors for the rest of the offseason and making him a firm part of the team. As he discussed […] The post DK Metcalf gets all emotional after signing $72 million extension with Seahawks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams has broken left middle finger
Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams was diagnosed with a broken left middle finger, according to multiple reports on Friday. Adams
NBC Sports
Broncos CB K’Waun Williams escapes serious knee injury
The Broncos spent some time on Saturday worrying that they could be losing their top nickel corner for a while, if not for the whole season. K'Waun Williams suffered a knee injury in practice. Mike Klis of 9News.com reports that an MRI revealed no structural damage. Williams is expected to miss just a few days.
Comments / 0