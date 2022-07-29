5 biggest fears surrounding the Carolina Panthers in 2022

catcrave.com
How to Spend a Fun Day at the US National Whitewater Center in Charlotte
5 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
Five charming small towns in South Carolina that are considered a must-visit
Lottery ticket worth $1 million just sold at a North Carolina store
KFC New Menu Item for 2022
Baker Mayfield Had Another Embarrassing Interception Today
A tumultuous offseason must have really rattled new Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield. Unfortunately, it's impacting his performance in training camp. Mayfield, former Oklahoma Heisman winner and Browns quarterback, is having a rough start to training camp - specifically this Saturday afternoon. Mayfield faced immediate pressure off the edge, backpedaled...
Deshaun Watson’s suspension, disciplinary ruling details revealed
NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson is reportedly expected to reveal their disciplinary ruling regarding Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson on Monday. Throughout the offseason, the NFL world has awaited to see what kind of discipline Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will receive after facing over 20 civil lawsuits over sexual assault and misconduct allegations. A decision regarding whether he will receive a suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy is on the horizon.
Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski Reacts To Latest Deshaun Watson News
On Friday, it was announced that a decision on Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will linger into next week. Watson was at the center of 24 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct. He settled all but four of those lawsuits. Even though disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson hasn't announced a decision...
Braves rumors: Reds trade could give Atlanta another big bat at the deadline
Recent Atlanta Braves rumors have linked them to a Cincinnati Reds player many teams could be after before the trade deadline passes. The trade deadline Atlanta Braves rumors have directed the team toward adding both offense and pitching before Tuesday. The Cincinnati Reds, in full sale mode, could offer the Braves a player that would fit into last year’s model of adding multiple bats to the roster.
Spartanburg quarterback Raheim Jeter decommits from West Virginia football
Spartanburg quarterback Raheim Jeter announced Saturday he is decommitting from West Virginia and will re-open his recruitment. "I just felt like West Virginia wasn't really a home for me anymore, and I needed to open up my recruitment again and explore other options," Jeter told the Spartanburg Herald-Journal. ...
Deshaun Watson suspension doesn’t change minds of Dolphins fans
When Deshaun Watson takes the field in 2022, and we now know he will, it will be against the Miami Dolphins in south Florida. Earlier today the punishment from the impartial judge who was handling the case of Deshaun Watson was handed down and he will receive a six-game suspension. Far less than the league appeared to want and less than Watson probably expected as well.
Baker Mayfield Struggling In Panthers Camp
Matt Rhule’s job with the Carolina Panthers hangs in the balance of quarterback Baker Mayfield. The team’s trade for the former Browns QB was one to save the job of Rhule this season. However, after we’ve seen Mayfield in Panthers practice, it would appear he’s struggling.
Panthers Sign Former Patriots 2nd-Round Pick
The Carolina Panthers already have a few potential-packed players in their secondary, but that didn't stop them from signing another cornerback this Friday. Carolina has agreed to a deal with Duke Dawson. The terms of his contract are unknown at this time. Dawson, a former All-SEC player at Florida, was...
Cloud over Browns' Deshaun Watson not visible as quarterback makes memories for young fans
BEREA — When Tanner Hall and Barrett Radel lined up with a group of kids after the Browns’ first open training camp practice Saturday, they had no idea what was in store. Minutes later, they were playing rock, paper, scissors with quarterback Deshaun Watson for one of his autographed cleats. ...
Another NFL expert takes Baker Mayfield over Sam Darnold in Panthers' QB competition
The writing may be on the wall for the Carolina Panthers’ quarterback competition, and it’s continuing to read “Baker Mayfield.”. Another league expert has thrown his two cents into the Baker bucket this week, stating Sam Darnold’s track record pales in comparison to Mayfield’s. And that man is NFL.com analyst and noted film hawk Brian Baldinger.
Two former Browns defenders take visits with Denver, Dallas
The Cleveland Browns have made some wholesale changes to their team over the last few years under GM Andrew Berry. In his first offseason, the offense got a lot of attention with the other side being the focus in 2021. This offseason has been a little more balanced. Two former...
Urban Meyer Roasted By Former Players: NFL World Reacts
Urban Meyer had a truly disastrous NFL tenure, as he was fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars less than one full season into his career. While Meyer's NFL tenure has been over for several months, he continues to face criticism. Some of Meyer's former players have spoken out about how much...
Texans Betting Favorites to Land 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo?
TexansDaily.com has already stated the case for why a trade for Garoppolo would be less than ideal for the franchise. However, the Texans have nowhere to go but up after a frustrating 4-13 campaign in 2021. In an attempt to "go up,'' general manager Nick Caserio and the Texans have...
LOOK: 4-star QB Jadyn Davis snaps family photo with Jim Harbaugh
Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day School four-star quarterback Jadyn Davis was back at the Big House this past weekend to see Michigan alongside his high school teammate and three-star wide receiver Channing Goodwin. Both players brought their families along for the ride, and the two families took a group photo with...
Minnesota Vikings co-owner Mark Wilf on the new era just getting started with Kevin O'Connell at the helm, his 'powerful experience' visiting war-torn Ukraine... and keeping faith with divisive quarterback Kirk Cousins
There is no offseason in the NFL, so the saying goes. And as well as making multiple personnel decisions on all levels, Minnesota Vikings co-owner Mark Wilf has had plenty to occupy himself. Wilf, who chairs the Jewish Federations of North America, spent a week on the Ukraine-Poland border distributing...
Report: Hornets, Wizards Involved in Mitchell Trade Talks
Two new teams have entered the Mitchell sweepstakes.
Our 20 biggest high school football questions for Cleveland, Gaston and Lincoln in 2022
It’s the most wonderful time of the year. High school football is back in Cleveland, Gaston and Lincoln counties, with preparations for the 2022 season getting underway Monday. “Helmets only” drills graduate to full contact by week’s end, with scrimmages serving as final dress rehearsals for kickoff on Aug. 19.
