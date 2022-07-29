Five Charged as New Bedford Police Seize Three Guns

fun107.com
bpdnews.com
Officers Make Warrant Arrest and Recover a Loaded Firearm
At about 7:34 PM, on Saturday, July 30, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, made an onsite firearm arrest of Marc Serrano, 28, of Dorchester. Serrano was wanted on a straight felony warrant issued out of Roxbury District Court for Aggravated Assault and Assault & Battery with a Dangerous Weapon. Officers were able to locate Serrano in the area of 46 Columbia Road in Dorchester. During the arrest, officers recovered a loaded firearm from Sarrano’s backpack. The firearm was determined to be a Norma 9mm Luger with one round in the chamber and twenty-four rounds in the magazine.
New Bedford detectives seize 4th illegal gun this week
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — New Bedford police say they have now taken four illegally possessed guns off the street this week. On Friday, July 29, detectives assigned to the Organized Crime Intelligence Bureau executed a search warrant at an apartment on Hillman Street. Inside, they found a a loaded .44 caliber handgun along with […]
liveboston617.org
MUG SHOTS RELEASED: Officers Arrest Three Suspects on Weapon and Drug Charges in Dorchester
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
whdh.com
Man arrested on multiple warrants from Mass., RI after allegedly urinating on MBTA elevator
BOSTON (WHDH) - A 57-year-old man wanted on multiple assault and battery charges was arrested in Boston after police said he was found urinating on an MBTA elevator. Gerard Burton of Boston was arrested at the MBTA’s Ashmont Station on Saturday morning after Transit Police were informed of a man urinating on an elevator door.
liveboston617.org
21 Year Old Arrested by Gang Unit for Possessing Extended Magazine
At approximately 20:30 hours on July 28 2022, Boston Police Officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike force conducted a traffic stop that result in a firearms related arrest in the area of 125 Norfolk Street in Dorchester. Officers recovered a extended magazine with the assistance of a K-9 unit....
Wanted fugitive Gerard Burton of Boston arrested after being caught urinating on elevator doors at MBTA station, police say
A man arrested for urinating in public at an MBTA station early Saturday morning was a wanted fugitive charged with assault and battery and fraud, Transit Police said in a news release. At approximately 1:55 a.m. Saturday, an officer on patrol at Ashmont Station was alerted that a man was...
2 police officers hit by car in Jamaica Plain
BOSTON – Two Boston police officers were hurt Sunday afternoon when they were hit by a car in Jamaica Plain. It happened just after 12 p.m. in the area of Walnut Ave. and Peter Parley Road.The officers were working a traffic detail for the Puerto Rican Parade. Jamauree Haygood, 28, of Jamaica Plain, ignored commands by the officers to stop driving, drove through the barriers, and hit the officers, police said. The officers were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.Haygood was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle recklessly so as to endanger and assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon.
Police: 1 killed in Lakeville crash
LAKEVILLE, Mass. (WPRI) — One person has died following an early morning crash in Lakeville on Saturday. Police say two vehicles collided at the intersection of Main Street and Bridge Street shortly before seven o’clock. Both drivers were transported to area hospitals, where one of those patients was later pronounced dead. Police said the intersection […]
Fatal Crash in Lakeville Under Investigation
One person is dead and another injured following a two-car crash early Saturday in Lakeville. Police Chief Matthew Perkins reports the crash happened just after 6:30 am at the intersection of Main Street and Bridge Street. Two individuals involved in the crash were transported to area hospitals, and one of...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man facing drug and several other charges after allegedly leaving scene of serious crash, running from police
A Massachusetts man is facing a list of charges after running from police and leaving the scene of a serious accident. According to Pembroke Police, on Saturday, just before 10:30 a.m., the Pembroke Police Department began receiving multiple 911 calls reporting a serious motor vehicle crash in the area of 682 School Street (Route 27).
capecoddaily.com
HN PHOTOS: Motorcyclist arrested for OUI after bike found on pavement… passenger also taken into custody…
HYANNIS – Barnstable Police officers responded to the Staples parking lot for some type of disturbance early this morning, at around 12:30 a.m.. Upon arrival, officers observed a motorcycle on down on the pavement right up next to the building. Police believe it had just crashed, possibly in the street, or possibly on the side of the building. The building was not damage and there were no other obvious signs of property damage. After investigating, a male, alleged to be the driver, was arrested for Operating Under the Influence. A female, alleged to have been the passenger, was also taken into protective custody for alleged intoxication. Both were transported back to Barnstable Police Headquarters for booking. The motorcycle was removed from the parking lot on a flatbed… * The initial details contained in the above report are based on police radio transmissions and information on scene. The defendant is presumed to be innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law. P.S. – Today’s Hytown Vignette is a brought to you by Steppenwolf… [CLICK IT/CRANK IT!] * IMPORTANT HN NOTE: Readers always ask how they can donate to keep our camera’s rolling (and hopefully expand our coverage as well). But did you know that Hyannis News is already partially funded by viewers like you! And our goal is to keep HN’s content FREE for everyone to enjoy. But HN needs your ongoing help and support to keep our uniquely independent coverage moving forward… Please consider supporting HN’s efforts by either donating or advertising your business in our “Business Card Directory” below. (NOTE: HN had over 8.5 million page views last year! Ask about advertising options at rjbastille@yahoo.com ) OR CLICK HERE TO CONTRIBUTE NOW ! And thank you for helping HN. Stay tuned! *** CLICK HERE – SUBSCRIBE TO HN ON YOUTUBE! *** By subscribing directly to HyannisNews.com on YouTube, you can choose to be notified the moment every breaking HN Video is released! (It also helps support HN! And it’s FREE!) The post HN PHOTOS: Motorcyclist arrested for OUI after bike found on pavement… passenger also taken into custody… first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.
theweektoday.com
Wareham police looking for armed robbery suspect
Wareham police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man who reportedly robbed the Old Navy at Wareham Crossing on Thursday night, police say. Officers responded to the store a reported armed robbery around 8:50 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, according to a police press release. “Officers...
New Bedford Fentanyl Trafficker Sentenced to State Prison
A New Bedford man with multiple past convictions was sentenced to serve four years in state prison for trafficking fentanyl. Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn announced that Brian Weber, 38, pleaded guilty in Fall River Superior Court on July 25 to indictments charging him with trafficking in excess of 18 grams of fentanyl as well as unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
Police ID victims in West Greenwich drownings
WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) – West Greenwich Police have confirmed the names of the men who drowned in a pond Friday evening. Major Jim Tiernan of West Greenwich Police Department said the two men were Tylon Brooks, 20, and Joshua Richards, 20, of Providence. They were spotted drowning in Phelps Pond. First responders rushed to […]
whdh.com
Hanson Police seek public’s help in locating 12-year-old
HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in the town of Hanson are asking for the public’s help in finding a 12-year-old girl last seen on Saturday. The police department said Ashlynn Gill may be either in Whitman or Randolph after she was last sighted July 30. Gill is described as...
liveboston617.org
B-2 Officers Arrest Two for Ghost Gun and Narcotics Possession
Authorities seek man in connection with Dorchester shooting
The shooting occurred on July 17 in a parking lot near Humboldt Avenue and Seaver Street. The Boston police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man in connection with a July 17 shooting. The suspect is pictured at the scene wearing black leggings under black shorts, a...
capecod.com
Multi-agency drug rail leads to arrest of Oak Bluffs man
TISBURY – Tisbury Police report that on Friday, officers with the assistance of the Drug Enforcement Agency, Barnstable County Sheriff”s Office, and the Martha’s Vineyard Drug Task Force conducted a search warrant at 167 New York Avenue in Oak Bluffs led by Tisbury Detective Duquette. As a...
New Bedford Police Investigating Shots Fired Near Westlawn
New Bedford Police are investigating after an incident of shots fired in the city’s West End Thursday night. According to police, on July 28 at about 11 p.m., patrol units responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Hillman Street in the area of the Westlawn housing development. Police said shell...
whdh.com
Three teenagers suffer gunshot wounds after party in Dorchester
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Three teenagers were transported to a local hospital after sustaining non-life-threatening gunshot wounds after a party in Dorchester Saturday night, a spokesperson from the Boston Police Department told 7NEWS. According to Boston police, officers were called to Dakota Street shortly before midnight after an apparent altercation...
